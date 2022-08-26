ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have safely located a critically missing man. There was concern after Robert Jefferson was last seen on Aug. 30 near Medford and Custer around 10 a.m. He is believed to be traveling on foot. Robert Jefferson is described as a male, black,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee father, son escape fire at their south side home

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father's quick actions could be the reason he and his son are alive today – after their home caught fire last weekend. "So many memories in that house and it’s just gone, you know," said Mickile Skenandore. A two-alarm fire scorched through Skenandore's belongings...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed near 44th and Ruby, 2nd hurt

MILWAUKEE - A man was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee near 44th and Ruby Tuesday night, Aug. 30 that left a second man hurt. Police said a Milwaukee man, 47, died at the hospital. A Milwaukee man, 39, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

37th and Meinecke shooting; man wounded during altercation

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 30 near 37th and Meinecke. It happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. The victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man wanted; homicide, fire near 83rd and Vienna

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a homicide and house fire that happened on the city's north side Aug. 25. A warrant is out for his arrest. Prosecutors accuse 47-year-old Ernest Terrell Blakney of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend before setting his home on fire near 83rd and Vienna.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3rd and Greenfield shooting; Milwaukee man wounded following argument

MILWAUKEE - An argument triggered gunfire near 3rd and Greenfield in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28, police say. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment – he is in critical condition. Milwaukee police say they are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

26th and Wells shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 26th and Wells early Monday, Aug. 29, police say. The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials say the shooting was triggered by an argument. The gunman is being sought.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man killed in double shooting

MILWAUKEE — A man, 47, died in a double shooting Tuesday evening, according to Milwaukee police. Police said were was a fight on North 44th Street, between Glendale Avenue and Congress Street at 6:09 p.m. Someone shot the 47-year-old man and a second man, 39. Police expect the second...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate crashes on I-41 NB near Center; 9 vehicles involved

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - All lanes have reopened on northbound I-41/US 45 near Center Street following two separate crashes Wednesday morning, Aug. 31. The two left lanes were temporarily blocked. Officials say nine vehicles are involved in the two separate crashes. One non-life threatening injury was reported. This is a developing...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha renovation, teen mentoring space planned

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha man has a plan for a historic, abandoned property. 307 E. Main Street is a mess. For Matthew Stafford, the renovating the home is personal. "A lot of my time has been spent in the last year just going over all the cracks," he said.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting prompted by crash; gunman sought

MILWAUKEE - A shooting near Teutonia and Keefe in Milwaukee was triggered by an argument after a two-vehicle crash late Sunday, Aug. 28, police say. The shooting happened just before midnight. A 42-year-old Milwaukee man suffered injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment – and was listed in critical condition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis hit-and-run; man sentenced to prison

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a West Allis hit-and-run that killed a woman. Martin Martinez Rodriguez, 55, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10 to hit-and-run resulting in death. He had previously entered a not guilty plea. According to...
WEST ALLIS, WI
nbc15.com

Man dead after Dane Co. motorcycle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old Cambridge man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Tuesday afternoon on I-39/90 near Madison. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-39/90 around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-41/US 45 SB closed at Burleigh Street due to crash

MILWAUKEE - Motorists are urged to beware because I-41/US 45 SB is closed at Burleigh Street due to a crash. Officials say a semi trailer lost part of its load near that location. Debris is spread across multiple lanes. Monitor conditions on the roads with the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed, hit-and-run at 6th and Juneau

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 23, was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday, Aug. 28 near 6th and Juneau. Police said the victim was in the crosswalk around 12:30 a.m. when the driver of a pickup ran a red light northbound on 6th Street and struck the man, identified by his mother as Xaiver Casanova Davis. He died at the hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI

