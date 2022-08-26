Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have safely located a critically missing man. There was concern after Robert Jefferson was last seen on Aug. 30 near Medford and Custer around 10 a.m. He is believed to be traveling on foot. Robert Jefferson is described as a male, black,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father, son escape fire at their south side home
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father's quick actions could be the reason he and his son are alive today – after their home caught fire last weekend. "So many memories in that house and it’s just gone, you know," said Mickile Skenandore. A two-alarm fire scorched through Skenandore's belongings...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed near 44th and Ruby, 2nd hurt
MILWAUKEE - A man was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee near 44th and Ruby Tuesday night, Aug. 30 that left a second man hurt. Police said a Milwaukee man, 47, died at the hospital. A Milwaukee man, 39, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
WISN
Police dashcam video shows chase, PIT maneuver, arrest after home invasion
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — WISN 12 News has obtained dashcam video from a Glendale police cruiser showing it chasing a car as it careened through a park. Investigators said the vehicle is part of a home invasion investigation in Milwaukee. Glendale police said they spotted a stolen car Monday...
Milwaukee man dies after double shooting near 44th and Glendale
A Milwaukee man is dead after a double shooting near 44th and Glendale on Tuesday. According to Milwaukee police, a 47-year-old died at the hospital after being shot shortly after 6 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
37th and Meinecke shooting; man wounded during altercation
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 30 near 37th and Meinecke. It happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. The victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
Criminals finding ways to override wheel locks, MPD shares how to stop them
Anyone with a Kia from the years 2011 to 2021 or Hyundai from the years 2015 to 2021 are most vulnerable.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin catalytic converter thefts, Milwaukee residents arrested
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - New Berlin police noticed an uptick in catalytic converter thefts in July, so they showed the data in their public monthly update, asking people to keep an eye out. On Friday, Aug. 26, a neighbor answered that call. It was early Friday morning when a New...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man wanted; homicide, fire near 83rd and Vienna
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a homicide and house fire that happened on the city's north side Aug. 25. A warrant is out for his arrest. Prosecutors accuse 47-year-old Ernest Terrell Blakney of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend before setting his home on fire near 83rd and Vienna.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3rd and Greenfield shooting; Milwaukee man wounded following argument
MILWAUKEE - An argument triggered gunfire near 3rd and Greenfield in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28, police say. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment – he is in critical condition. Milwaukee police say they are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Wells shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 26th and Wells early Monday, Aug. 29, police say. The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials say the shooting was triggered by an argument. The gunman is being sought.
WISN
Man killed in double shooting
MILWAUKEE — A man, 47, died in a double shooting Tuesday evening, according to Milwaukee police. Police said were was a fight on North 44th Street, between Glendale Avenue and Congress Street at 6:09 p.m. Someone shot the 47-year-old man and a second man, 39. Police expect the second...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate crashes on I-41 NB near Center; 9 vehicles involved
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - All lanes have reopened on northbound I-41/US 45 near Center Street following two separate crashes Wednesday morning, Aug. 31. The two left lanes were temporarily blocked. Officials say nine vehicles are involved in the two separate crashes. One non-life threatening injury was reported. This is a developing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha renovation, teen mentoring space planned
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha man has a plan for a historic, abandoned property. 307 E. Main Street is a mess. For Matthew Stafford, the renovating the home is personal. "A lot of my time has been spent in the last year just going over all the cracks," he said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting prompted by crash; gunman sought
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near Teutonia and Keefe in Milwaukee was triggered by an argument after a two-vehicle crash late Sunday, Aug. 28, police say. The shooting happened just before midnight. A 42-year-old Milwaukee man suffered injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment – and was listed in critical condition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis hit-and-run; man sentenced to prison
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a West Allis hit-and-run that killed a woman. Martin Martinez Rodriguez, 55, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10 to hit-and-run resulting in death. He had previously entered a not guilty plea. According to...
nbc15.com
Man dead after Dane Co. motorcycle crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old Cambridge man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Tuesday afternoon on I-39/90 near Madison. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-39/90 around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Port Washington Lake Michigan search, no 'child on log' found
Port Washington police said Wednesday the case of a kid reportedly seen floating on a log in Lake Michigan the previous day was closed. The search was called off Tuesday night. Those involved said this was not a waste of resources.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41/US 45 SB closed at Burleigh Street due to crash
MILWAUKEE - Motorists are urged to beware because I-41/US 45 SB is closed at Burleigh Street due to a crash. Officials say a semi trailer lost part of its load near that location. Debris is spread across multiple lanes. Monitor conditions on the roads with the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed, hit-and-run at 6th and Juneau
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 23, was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday, Aug. 28 near 6th and Juneau. Police said the victim was in the crosswalk around 12:30 a.m. when the driver of a pickup ran a red light northbound on 6th Street and struck the man, identified by his mother as Xaiver Casanova Davis. He died at the hospital.
