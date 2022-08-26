Man stabs wife 100 times with screwdriver, Washington police say, claims self-defense

A man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife 100 times with a screwdriver, according to Washington police and local media reports.

Officers arrested him on the night of Aug. 18 after responding to a report of a domestic violence assault and finding the woman’s body, according to a news release from the Seattle Police Department.





The woman, later identified as Hao “Helen” Tong, had “ more than 100 puncture wounds on her face, the side and back of her head, both of her forearms and hands, upper body, and neck,” according to KIRO7, which cited charging documents.





Prosecutors charged her husband, Terence Chan, 41, with second-degree murder domestic violence on Aug. 23, according to the Seattle Times. His wife was found inside the bathroom of their spa and nail salon in the Ballard neighborhood, according to the outlet.

Chan told officers he acted in self-defense, according to Q13Fox. He is in custody with bail set at $4 million bond, the news station reported.

Chan told detectives that on the night of his wife’s death he went over to fix the couple’s bathtub when she “swung a screwdriver at him,” according to the Seattle Times. The outlet, citing charging documents, reported he wouldn’t give police “details to substantiate his claim that he acted in self-defense.”

