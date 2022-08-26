ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Are DeSantis’ suspensions of elected officials who didn’t commit crimes unusual?

By Ana Ceballos
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jS7EY_0hX7F0fR00

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis drew attention again on Friday with the suspension of four school board members in Broward County, an action that brought the number of local elected officials suspended by the governor this month to five.

Under Florida law, the governor can suspend elected and appointed officials for wrongdoing that includes the commission of a felony, neglect of duty, malfeasance, incompetence and habitual drunkenness. The governor then has the constitutional right to appoint someone to fill that position.

But in recent history, DeSantis’ predecessors — Republicans Jeb Bush and Rick Scott and now-Democrat Charlie Crist, who is running to unseat DeSantis — generally reserved that power to suspend elected officials when they were charged with a crime, according to records from the state Senate analyzed by the Tampa Bay Times.

Since DeSantis came into office in 2019, he has suspended at least 15 elected officials, eight of whom were ousted for what the governor said was neglect of duty, incompetence, or misuse of authority. Five of the eight took place this year.

A review of previous gubernatorial suspensions that went to the Florida Senate for final action, not including those of notaries public:

▪ Bush suspended at least 17 elected officials during his eight years in office, including Miriam OIiphant, the Broward elections supervisor. Bush originally removed Oliphant after a disastrous voting count in the 2002 primary. Oliphant was later charged with 55 infractions by the Florida Elections Commission but ultimately was not prosecuted or fined. Her successor was Brenda Snipes, appointed by Bush and later elected to keep the job. She was later suspended by Scott, and then reinstated by DeSantis so that she could resign and retire.

▪ Crist removed at least 13 officials from office, all of whom were charged with crimes, during his one-term in office.

▪ Scott suspended at least 15 people from office, 14 of whom committed crimes (Snipes was an exception), and dozens of notaries for alleged misconduct.

DeSantis’ actions have raised concerns among Democrats and some attorneys, who worry the governor is exercising his executive power more aggressively and more frequently as of late.

“The governor is insistent on doing the quote-unquote my way or the highway approach to governance,” said Ben Kuehne, an election and compliance lawyer who has experience with gubernatorial suspensions. Kuehne represented former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, who DeSantis suspended in 2019 and blamed for the response to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

One of the Broward County school board members who was suspended by the governor — also because of the response to the Parkland school shooting — called the governor’s decision “un-American and undemocratic.”

“He doesn’t care about democracy and overturned the will of the voters,” Laurie Rich Levinson said in a statement. “Because you may disagree on local policy decisions is not a reason to remove someone from elected office.”

Senate gets final say

While the governor can remove a public official from office, the matter is ultimately decided by the Florida Senate. The governor has to hire a special master to make his case. The issue can also land in court, as shown recently by Andrew Warren, Hillsborough County’s former top prosecutor who is suing DeSantis for removing him from office.

DeSantis ousted him from office earlier this month because he pledged not to prosecute people receiving an abortion or their doctors performing them. Warren then filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court, saying that the governor violated his First Amendment right to freedom of speech.

Although Warren vowed not to enforce laws prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors or laws limiting abortion, the state currently has no laws on gender-affirming care that Warren could have refused to prosecute.

DeSantis has remained steadfast on his authority to suspend elected officials who he says neglect their duty.

“It is my duty to suspend people from office when there is clear evidence of incompetence, neglect of duty, misfeasance or malfeasance,” DeSantis said in a statement on Friday when he announced the suspension of four school board members in Broward County.

DeSantis also appointed four people to the school board to fill the vacancies left by his suspensions. The governor had previously announced a replacement for a fifth member on the board after Rosalind Osgood was elected to the state Senate. That meant that DeSantis’ appointments are now a majority on the nine-member school board, which oversees a school district in a Democratic stronghold.

“Governor DeSantis not just suspended four elected school board members in Broward and replaced them with political allies. This is following school board elections, too,” said state Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando.

When asked about the appointment process, DeSantis’ press secretary Bryan Griffin said the appointment to replace the suspended school board members came after the release of a grand jury report that recommended the governor suspend them.

“Several community members and potential applicants” reached out and made an application to the governor’s office after learning of the grand jury report, Griffin said. He added that they “also invited applications at the same time through our contacts in the community.” He did not elaborate when asked for more specifics.

“We were fortunate to have had an immediate response from the community — a community that we suspect has long been looking towards this day as another important step in moving forward from the tragedy in 2018,” he said.

Tampa Bay Times staff writer Kirby Wilson contributed to this report.

Comments / 15

Me Not you
4d ago

"Ron DeSantis Accused of Attending Drinking Parties With Students At High School (Darlington) Where He Taught" look up the pictures and you'll see the hypocrisy of all these Republicans talking about caring about the kids.

Reply
7
Wild
4d ago

🤣🤣🤣little tyrant strikes again! this guy has problem with anyone who isn't a white straight Christian man! classic good old boys mentality!

Reply
7
Related
Ocala Gazette

DeSantis draw criticism for prosecutor suspension

More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional separation of powers. The scholars...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires

Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will DeSantis appoint a new Broward County commissioner? Here’s what we know.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Torey Alston to the Broward School Board, leaving an important, but vacant position on the Broward County Commission. Alston had been the governor’s hand-picked selection when the previous county commissioner gave it up to unsuccessfully run for Congress. Now the seat is open again, after Alston moved on to fill the School Board seat, as part of a move by the ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
State
Florida State
Broward County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Jeb Bush
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.30.2022 — Florida Republicans Vandalized as 'Fascists'— Rep. Webster Very Sick, Expected to Quit Congress— More...

The embattled Seminole Republican Executive Committee, whose chairman Benjamin Paris was recently arrested on a misdemeanor related to elections, had their office vandalized this past weekend. The vandals, presumably anarchists, spray painted a vulgarity across the group’s office’s window sign. Republicans, both at the state and federal levels, came out to denounce the vandalism, but Democrats stayed silent. READ MORE.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Election Local#Crime#Suspensions#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republicans#The Tampa Bay Times#The Florida Senate
HollywoodLife

Why Florida’s Eunic Ortiz Won’t Let Her State Be ‘Testing Ground’ For The Right

Eunic Ortiz has always been more interested in helping citizens, than being distracted by culture wars. As an educator, labor organizer, and election outreach expert, the Florida native has made empowering people her mission. Now as the Democratic candidate for the Florida State Senate’s 18th District, which includes Pinellas’ county communities like St. Petersburg and Clearwater, the Florida-native is fighting to protect the interests of her home, not political donors.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

‘We Draw the Lines’ tour targets voter turnout, Gov. DeSantis’ ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map

The tour kicks off in Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and concludes more than a month later in Jacksonville. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
25K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy