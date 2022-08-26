Read full article on original website
Jump and run chase in Youngstown ends in 2 arrests, 1 citation
Reports said two people were arrested and a juvenile cited after a chase early Tuesday evening on the South Side.
Sebring man receives prison time for hunting accident
A Sebring man received his sentence Tuesday for a hunting-related accident in Beaver Township last year.
Arrest made in vandalism of Trumbull County Children Services’ building
Executive Director Tim Schaffner said a man broke the glass on the front door and windows around it shortly after the workday started.
PSP: Local teens accused of stealing dirt bikes
Troopers said that two of the teenage boys are 14 years of age, while the other is 16-years-old. According to the report, the teens were arrested around 6 a.m. on June 1.
Suspect jailed for break-in at Youngstown restaurant
The same day Youngstown police asked the public to help them find a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a city business, the suspect was arrested. Brandon Crespo, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Monday, just hours after police sent out an alert seeking help locating him.
Gun found in Youngstown prison hidden inside football
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered the story behind a gun found hidden in a football inside a Northeast Ohio prison.
1 dead, 1 injured in Youngstown crash
According to detectives, there were two people in the one vehicle.
Austintown PD looking for suspect who tried to steal cart full of merchandise
Austintown Police District is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who tried to push a shopping cart full of groceries out of a store without paying.
Coroner identifies victim in Youngstown gas station shooting
The victim in the shooting was 36-year-old Cameron Dyer, who was officially pronounced dead at the Youngstown Police Department.
Report: Man broke into home, held family member at gunpoint
A man is in the Mahoning County Jail after breaking into his ex-wife's home and holding his daughter at gunpoint.
Report: Couple vandalize, urinate on Warren business
The owner then showed police a video of a a man and woman who allegedly did it.
Toddler killed in Ohio Turnpike crash identified
State troopers are investigating a four-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Mahoning County that claimed the life of a nearly two-year-old girl and injured two other people. Troopers identified the toddler as 23-month-old Kinsley Dornon of Ravenna. Troopers say she was about a week away from turning two years old. Troopers say her family recently moved to Ravenna from Illinois.
Shots fired in parking lot of Warren grocery store
Police in Warren are investigating after shots were reportedly fired in the parking lot of a grocery store.
Youngstown police looking for wanted suspect
Police are looking for Brandon Cespo, 23, who is accused of breaking into Prepped Wellness Cafe on Elm Street around 12 p.m.
Clerk reports gun threat at discount store in Warren
Police took a report Thursday from a worker at a discount store in Warren who said that a man threatened to shoot her.
2 men accused in Cranberry Township smash-and-grab scheme
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men from out of state are accused in a series of crimes that spanned across county lines. The investigation into suspected accomplices Le Terrence Johnson, of Georgia, and Derek Washington, of Florida, began earlier this month in Cranberry Township. According to a criminal complaint...
Campbell man accused of making threats to school
A parent has been arrested for threatening to shoot up Campbell Elementary Middle School because he was upset at the time it took his child to get dropped off by a bus.
Youngstown man enters insanity plea in rape case
A Youngstown man was arraigned Monday on charges that he sexually assaulted a minor.
Report: Man shot victim in face with BB gun, punched another repeatedly
Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting one woman in the face with a BB gun and punching another repeatedly.
Pretrial date moved for driver accused of Columbiana business crash
The incident occurred on Aug. 17.
