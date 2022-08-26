Local high school graduates, Owen Russell of Luverne and Miley Taylor of Henderson, have been honored as recipients of prestigious 2022 Will James Scholarships. The Will James Society offers two scholarships each year, one to a high school female and one to a high school male. The society’s scholarship program is designed to benefit students who are planning a career or profession in the agricultural and farming world, horsemanship, veterinary, journalism and art.

