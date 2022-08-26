Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Labor Day Peanut Boil underway in Luverne
Peanuts are in the pot and already people are packing the road to Luverne, the boiled peanut capital of the world. For 52 years now, the Crenshaw County Shrine Club has been boiling peanuts on Labor Day weekend and the first “batch” came off around 9 o’clock Wednesday morning.
thegreenvillestandard.com
Main Street Alabama meets with Georgiana
The Main Street Alabama group held a meeting with Georgiana small business owners and officials Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. What is Main Street Alabama? Main Street Alabama incorporated in 2010 to serve as state coordinator of the Main Street program. It follows a 40-year-old model for community revitalization that has...
wtvy.com
Ozark welcomes $25.5 million manufacturing facility
OZARK, Ala. (Press Release) - Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark, where it will create 84 jobs. Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. The privately held...
Atmore Advance
Gordon, McGhee in senior HOF
Two Atmore residents were inducted into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Class of 2022 during a ceremony in Montgomery on Aug. 21. Ann Gordon and Mal McGhee join inductees including Johnny Crear of Selma; James Harris of Wedowee; Gwendolyn Howard of Gordon; Albert Kirkland of Dothan, Andrew Onderdonk of Chatom; Col. Shirley Rogers of Tuskegee; Dr. David Thrasher of Montgomery; and George Anthony Yarbrough of Prattville in the class.
wtvy.com
City upholds firing of woman implicated in Dothan feeding scandal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Personnel Board on a unanimous vote Wednesday morning vote upheld the termination of a city employee who allegedly falsified documents in a multimillion-dollar child nutrition program. Coordinator Stephanie Wingfield was fired because she allegedly ordered subordinates to falsify paperwork so the city could receive...
wtvy.com
Ecore International targets Ozark for new facility
FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Today they delivered pallets of diapers masks canes and other personal protection equipment to the ma-chis. It's been six days since a samson teenager was last seen or heard from. Brent Johnson willingly got in the back seat of...
wdhn.com
Ozark will be receiving a multi-million dollar manufacturing facility
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)—The office of Governor Kay Ivey announced the City of Ozark will be receiving a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, creating many high-paying jobs for the region. Ecore International, a Pennsylvania-based manufacturing company, will be investing $25.5 million dollars to open the facility which will create around 84...
wdhn.com
Birdsong hearing pushed back to December
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— The hearing for the son of the Geneva County Superintendent has been pushed back to December after a conflict with the judge. William Jackson Birdsong, 19, of Geneva County, had a hearing scheduled tomorrow September 1, in relation to the 2021 manslaughter case, in which Birdsong is accused of ending the life of a Florida panhandle woman and critically injuring another.
violetskyadventures.com
Blue Springs State Park, Alabama’s Hidden Gem
This Alabama state park features two giant springs that flow from a natural aquifer below. Not only is this a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, the history of land surrounding these springs is also fascinating to learn about. About. Blue Springs has long been appreciated...
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have released a statement about yesterday’s fatal accident:. “On August 30th 2022, at approximately 12:00 pm the Dothan Police were dispatched to serious wreck at South Oates Street and Southgate Road. The victim was pronounced deceased at Southeast Health. The driver is a white male, Dwight Birge, 69-years-of-age.
wdhn.com
Dothan city employee’s termination is upheld after a unanimous vote
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Stephanie Wingfield was fighting her termination from the city of Dothan. She was the Dothan Leisure Services program director and after a unanimous vote, Wingfield’s termination was upheld. Breakfast at Tammy’s in Dothan won the bid to provide meals for at-risk kids and adults...
Troy Messenger
‘Tupper’ introduces back to school slate
The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge is gearing up with a busy back-to-school slate of events for September. Theresa Trawick library director, said September is Library Card Sign-up Month. “For those who do not have a ‘Tupper” library card or library patrons with a family member or friend who...
Troy Messenger
Owen Russell, Miley Taylor receive Will James Scholarships
Local high school graduates, Owen Russell of Luverne and Miley Taylor of Henderson, have been honored as recipients of prestigious 2022 Will James Scholarships. The Will James Society offers two scholarships each year, one to a high school female and one to a high school male. The society’s scholarship program is designed to benefit students who are planning a career or profession in the agricultural and farming world, horsemanship, veterinary, journalism and art.
wtvy.com
One killed in Dothan wreck
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A wreck claimed the life of a Dothan man early Sunday. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as 46-year-old Kevin Kennedy. The vehicle he drove left North Range Street in Dothan and flipped after striking a utility pole. No additional information is available. Subscribe to...
Family desperate for information as search continues for missing Alabama father
Valley Investigators have determined a missing man’s cell phone last pinged in Macon County, Alabama. This update comes a week after Joshua Barber was last seen on Monday, August 22nd.
wtvy.com
Missing Samson Juvenile Brent Johnson
Missing Samson Juvenile Brent Johnson
Death investigation underway in Macon County after body discovered
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Macon County after a body was discovered along U.S. 29 Tuesday afternoon. WRBL has learned the man has been identified as Joshua Barber, who was last seen on Monday, August 22nd. His family confirmed the information in a heartbreaking post on social media. WRBL will keep […]
wdhn.com
Teenager Brent Johnson of Samson remains missing
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN — It’s been nearly a week since a missing teenager has been seen or heard from. A flyer can be seen at businesses across the wiregrass and Florida panhandle. It shows 16-year-old Brent johnson and the “Late” model white, Toyota corolla he was seen getting into outside the Samson High School gym around 2:45 last Wednesday afternoon.
Coroner’s Office: Body discovered in Macon County confirmed as missing Valley man, Joshua Barber
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley confirms that a body found along U.S. 29 on Aug. 30 has been identified as missing man, Joshua Barber, who was last seen on Aug. 22. Investigators said that Barber’s phone last pinged in Macon County. Barber was previously in Valley, Alabama, and planned to return to […]
WSFA
Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a youth residential facility in Tuskegee. That suit alleges physical and sexual abuse led to a teen’s suicide. The lawsuit stems from the death of 15-year-old Connor Bennett, who lived at Brighter Path Tuskegee, formerly called Sequel,...
