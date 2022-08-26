ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, AL

Troy Messenger

Labor Day Peanut Boil underway in Luverne

Peanuts are in the pot and already people are packing the road to Luverne, the boiled peanut capital of the world. For 52 years now, the Crenshaw County Shrine Club has been boiling peanuts on Labor Day weekend and the first “batch” came off around 9 o’clock Wednesday morning.
LUVERNE, AL
thegreenvillestandard.com

Main Street Alabama meets with Georgiana

The Main Street Alabama group held a meeting with Georgiana small business owners and officials Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. What is Main Street Alabama? Main Street Alabama incorporated in 2010 to serve as state coordinator of the Main Street program. It follows a 40-year-old model for community revitalization that has...
GEORGIANA, AL
wtvy.com

Ozark welcomes $25.5 million manufacturing facility

OZARK, Ala. (Press Release) - Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark, where it will create 84 jobs. Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. The privately held...
OZARK, AL
Atmore Advance

Gordon, McGhee in senior HOF

Two Atmore residents were inducted into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Class of 2022 during a ceremony in Montgomery on Aug. 21. Ann Gordon and Mal McGhee join inductees including Johnny Crear of Selma; James Harris of Wedowee; Gwendolyn Howard of Gordon; Albert Kirkland of Dothan, Andrew Onderdonk of Chatom; Col. Shirley Rogers of Tuskegee; Dr. David Thrasher of Montgomery; and George Anthony Yarbrough of Prattville in the class.
ATMORE, AL
County
wtvy.com

City upholds firing of woman implicated in Dothan feeding scandal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Personnel Board on a unanimous vote Wednesday morning vote upheld the termination of a city employee who allegedly falsified documents in a multimillion-dollar child nutrition program. Coordinator Stephanie Wingfield was fired because she allegedly ordered subordinates to falsify paperwork so the city could receive...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Ecore International targets Ozark for new facility

FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Today they delivered pallets of diapers masks canes and other personal protection equipment to the ma-chis. It's been six days since a samson teenager was last seen or heard from. Brent Johnson willingly got in the back seat of...
OZARK, AL
wdhn.com

Ozark will be receiving a multi-million dollar manufacturing facility

OZARK, Ala (WDHN)—The office of Governor Kay Ivey announced the City of Ozark will be receiving a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, creating many high-paying jobs for the region. Ecore International, a Pennsylvania-based manufacturing company, will be investing $25.5 million dollars to open the facility which will create around 84...
wdhn.com

Birdsong hearing pushed back to December

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— The hearing for the son of the Geneva County Superintendent has been pushed back to December after a conflict with the judge. William Jackson Birdsong, 19, of Geneva County, had a hearing scheduled tomorrow September 1, in relation to the 2021 manslaughter case, in which Birdsong is accused of ending the life of a Florida panhandle woman and critically injuring another.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
violetskyadventures.com

Blue Springs State Park, Alabama’s Hidden Gem

This Alabama state park features two giant springs that flow from a natural aquifer below. Not only is this a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, the history of land surrounding these springs is also fascinating to learn about. About. Blue Springs has long been appreciated...
CLIO, AL
wtvy.com

Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have released a statement about yesterday’s fatal accident:. “On August 30th 2022, at approximately 12:00 pm the Dothan Police were dispatched to serious wreck at South Oates Street and Southgate Road. The victim was pronounced deceased at Southeast Health. The driver is a white male, Dwight Birge, 69-years-of-age.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan city employee’s termination is upheld after a unanimous vote

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Stephanie Wingfield was fighting her termination from the city of Dothan. She was the Dothan Leisure Services program director and after a unanimous vote, Wingfield’s termination was upheld. Breakfast at Tammy’s in Dothan won the bid to provide meals for at-risk kids and adults...
DOTHAN, AL
Troy Messenger

‘Tupper’ introduces back to school slate

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge is gearing up with a busy back-to-school slate of events for September. Theresa Trawick library director, said September is Library Card Sign-up Month. “For those who do not have a ‘Tupper” library card or library patrons with a family member or friend who...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
Troy Messenger

Owen Russell, Miley Taylor receive Will James Scholarships

Local high school graduates, Owen Russell of Luverne and Miley Taylor of Henderson, have been honored as recipients of prestigious 2022 Will James Scholarships. The Will James Society offers two scholarships each year, one to a high school female and one to a high school male. The society’s scholarship program is designed to benefit students who are planning a career or profession in the agricultural and farming world, horsemanship, veterinary, journalism and art.
LUVERNE, AL
wtvy.com

One killed in Dothan wreck

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A wreck claimed the life of a Dothan man early Sunday. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as 46-year-old Kevin Kennedy. The vehicle he drove left North Range Street in Dothan and flipped after striking a utility pole. No additional information is available. Subscribe to...
wtvy.com

Missing Samson Juvenile Brent Johnson

FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Today they delivered pallets of diapers masks canes and other personal protection equipment to the ma-chis. Borden is currently still delivering – but the looming closure is already impacting schools. At Geneva County High and Elementary – they're facing...
SAMSON, AL
wdhn.com

Teenager Brent Johnson of Samson remains missing

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN — It’s been nearly a week since a missing teenager has been seen or heard from. A flyer can be seen at businesses across the wiregrass and Florida panhandle. It shows 16-year-old Brent johnson and the “Late” model white, Toyota corolla he was seen getting into outside the Samson High School gym around 2:45 last Wednesday afternoon.
SAMSON, AL
WSFA

Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a youth residential facility in Tuskegee. That suit alleges physical and sexual abuse led to a teen’s suicide. The lawsuit stems from the death of 15-year-old Connor Bennett, who lived at Brighter Path Tuskegee, formerly called Sequel,...
TUSKEGEE, AL

