ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: First day of school for New Britain students

School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. Updated: 2 hours ago. For several years, customers have been complaining about the company’s...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

New school year, old uniforms for New Britain students

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday is the first day of school in several districts, New Britain being one of the biggest. The Hardware City is not just going back to school, but also back to school uniforms. Those first day of school pictures will look a lot alike in New Britain. After a COVID-19 […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Elementary students in Meriden get new learning environment

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Students in Meriden, your time has come. Wednesday is the first day of your new academic school year!. Eyewitness News headed to Roger Sherman Elementary. Students in Meriden are heading back to class, but that doesn’t necessarily mean heading into a big brick building. That’s...
MERIDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Hartford, CT
Education
Eyewitness News

New Britain students head back to class

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - As students return to class in New Britain, one school is offering a new policy designed to make them feel a little less intimidated. The new system is almost like a dress rehearsal for new students at New Britain middle schools and high schools. Barbara...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Students in Meriden getting new learning experiences

Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. Updated: 3 hours ago. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students...
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Beman Middle School students feted in style on Middletown’s first day back

MIDDLETOWN — The school district surprised incoming sixth- through eighth-grade students with a celebration Wednesday at the middle school, where administrators, staff, community members and others gathered for a unique welcome-back party. Members of a group called “Change the Narrative” were among those who formed lines of greeters flanking...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Days#Absenteeism#The Hartford#Elementary School#The New School#K12#Ct
Eyewitness News

Students head back to school in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - It’s the first official day of the new academic school year for students in Enfield. Enfield is the 25th largest school district in the state with about 4,800 students across eight schools. On the district’s website- a message posted Monday night to parents and guardians...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

INTERVIEW: Putnam Schools Superintendent

School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. Updated: 2 hours ago. For several years, customers have been complaining about the company’s...
PUTNAM, CT
Eyewitness News

Virtual Academy launches for public schools in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority. Monday was the first day of school for Waterbury Public School students. As students kick off the new school year, there are some unique opportunities for students to take their education to the next level. Mahasin Gudaf is ready to...
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Eyewitness News

Hartford students head back to school

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students in the Hartford school district headed back to class Monday. The Hartford school district is the 5th largest in Connecticut with approximately 17,000 students. The first day was a range of emotions, from excitement to nervousness. One of the big goals the superintendent has this...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: First day of school for Waterbury students

Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority. Local high schools deal with football helmet shortage. Experts are warning about student loan forgiveness scams. Police, victim's mother urge for peace after deadly New Haven shooting.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Britain Students Get Free Haircuts Ahead of New School Year

The second annual Buzzin' Barbershop at Smalley Elementary School in New Britain hosted a cut-a-thon for kids ahead of the first day of school. These kids got buzz cuts, braids, and fresh trims ahead of their first day of school on Wednesday. And the best part? It's free. Jayveein is...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford robotics team kicks off school year

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - High school students in Hartford are going back to school and say they are excited to join the robotics team this year. Channel 3 caught up with a couple of students and their new mentor, to hear what they are hoping to accomplish this year. Quainye...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol kindergartener rides in fire truck on first day of school

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - It’s the first day back to school for many kids and while it can be exciting and overwhelming all at once, a group of first responders are making sure this day is memorable. Greene-Hills Elementary welcomed its students back to their classrooms on Monday. One...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

How much sleep do students actually need?

(WTNH) – Sleep, shut-eye, whatever you want to call it, your child needs it. The question is, are they getting enough before school begins? “The fact is, sleep-deprived teenagers are impaired in a way that people who are inebriated are impaired,” said Dr. Craig Canapari, a Yale Medical School sleep expert. The list of health […]
CHESHIRE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy