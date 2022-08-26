Read full article on original website
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Governor Abbott increases the reward for information on criminal stash houses
AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Governor Greg Abbott is increasing the reward to $5000 for information on stash houses. Wednesday, Governor Abbott announced that anyone can anonymously report stash houses used in criminal activity, such as human trafficking and drug smuggling. "As President Biden's dangerous open border policies continue to...
foxsanantonio.com
Texas school district rejects 'In God We Trust' signs featuring rainbows, Arabic
When a North Texas parent attempted to donate “In God We Trust” signs written in Arabic and decorated with rainbow colors, the school board president informed him that schools already have enough posters displaying the national motto. Governor Greg Abbott signed a law in 2021requiring schools to display...
foxsanantonio.com
Manhunt continues for 'armed and dangerous' Texas inmate who escaped custody
A manhunt continues for an inmate who escaped from an east Texas jail near the Texas Louisiana border. Investigators are looking for 42-year-old Charles Spraberry who broke out of jail. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, he was able to break out of jail after assaulting a jailer with...
foxsanantonio.com
How to apply: Student loan forgiveness opens in early October
(WSET) — After the President's announcement on student loan forgiveness, you may be wondering, when and where can I apply for the relief?. Well, Delegate Sam Rasoul, who represents Virginia's 11th district, shared that information on Tuesday to Facebook. Rasoul said the Education Department will release the application for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
"Take me back to Texas": Miranda Lambert enjoys girls weekend in Gruene
GRUENE, TEXAS- Miranda Lambert had a girls trip in the Lone Star State where she got to enjoy margaritas, queso and fried pickles by the river. The Texas-native and her girl gang made a stop at Buccee's and even took a picture with the mascot. “Take me back Texas,” she...
Comments / 0