Governor Abbott increases the reward for information on criminal stash houses

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Governor Greg Abbott is increasing the reward to $5000 for information on stash houses. Wednesday, Governor Abbott announced that anyone can anonymously report stash houses used in criminal activity, such as human trafficking and drug smuggling. "As President Biden's dangerous open border policies continue to...
TEXAS STATE
How to apply: Student loan forgiveness opens in early October

(WSET) — After the President's announcement on student loan forgiveness, you may be wondering, when and where can I apply for the relief?. Well, Delegate Sam Rasoul, who represents Virginia's 11th district, shared that information on Tuesday to Facebook. Rasoul said the Education Department will release the application for...
VIRGINIA STATE
