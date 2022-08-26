On August 28, 2022, Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a domesticated dog being shot the night before at Red’s Bar and Grill at 6322 MW Rickenbaker Rd in the Summerton area. An investigator was immediately assigned to the complaint. The Sheriff’s Office also received a call from the dog’s owner who was at the bar and grill the night before. The dog’s owner stated he had been in the restaurant and had left the dog in his vehicle with the vehicle running. The owner stated when he went to leave the restaurant, he noticed the dog had gotten out of the vehicle through the back sliding window. The owner stated he looked for the dog up until about 1:30 AM. The owner stated he had already received phone calls about a dog being shot in the parking lot at the restaurant. Investigators were able to determine through witnesses that Wayne Gugliemetty was the individual who had shot the dog in the parking lot and disposed of the dog’s body. At the present time, the dogs’ body has been recovered by the owner and Wayne Allen Gugliemetty of the Summerton area of Clarendon County has been arrested and charged with one count of Animal Cruelty.

SUMMERTON, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO