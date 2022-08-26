Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Lexington deputies investigate shooting near Irmo
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is hoping someone may have information about a shooting that took place near Irmo Wednesday night. According to Deputies, a man was standing outside of his Westcott Road home when he was shot in the lower body around 7:30pm. Authorities say the victim has been transported to the hospital.
Irmo Police seek assistance in New Friarsgate murder investigation
IRMO, S.C. — Investigators with the Irmo Police Department are asking for assistance in solving a murder that occurred in the New Friarsgate subdivision on January 18, 2022. On that date, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired at an address on Maid Stone Circle found 21-year-old Nasir “Nas” Lewis inside a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Lewis later succumbed to his injuries.
WRDW-TV
No one hurt in shooting at Aiken County convenience store
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies responded to a reported shooting incident at a convenience store Tuesday night. Deputies responded to the Enmarket store on Edgefield Hwy at Shiloh Heights Road around 10 p.m. Deputies say that all parties involved had left the scene before law enforcement arrived. There...
WIS-TV
Sheriff: No gun found on Mid-Carolina Middle School campus
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A report of a firearm on the campus of Mid-Carolina Middle School earlier in the week led to an investigation by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the School District of Newberry County. According to officials, no gun was found on campus, and investigators were...
The Post and Courier
Columbia-area jail director still on job weeks after county learned of Kershaw firing
COLUMBIA — Richland County’s jail director is still employed over a month after the county learned he was fired from his last job after being accused of asking women for sex. The county hired Tyrell Cato at the beginning of July to run the troubled Alvin S. Glenn...
WIS-TV
Lexington Medical Center “all clear,” after bomb threat, sheriff says
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Lexington Medical Center’s Public Safety Department were investigating a reported bomb threat. According to officials, a phone call came into a physician’s practice in Lexington Park 2, located at 146 East Hospital Drive in West Columbia.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police: teen arrested, accused of bringing loaded gun to school
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Columbia Police, a 17-year-old male is accused of bringing a loaded gun to C.A. Johnson High School. Columbia Police say they have charged the 17-year-old with Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Carrying a Weapon on School Property, and possession of a Weapon by Person under 18.
WRDW-TV
Separate Orangeburg County crashes kill 2 seniors
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have died as a result of Orangeburg County vehicle crashes, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. One of the crashes happened just before 6:20 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 301 at Shillings Bridge Road between Edisto and Cope. A 2006 Ford Econoline van was...
coladaily.com
Irmo Police ask for assistance in ongoing murder investigation
The Irmo Police Department is seeking assistance with the ongoing investigation of a murder that occurred Jan. 18 on Maidstone Circle in the New Friarsgate Subdivision. According to officials, officers responded to the location after reports of a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they found Nasir ‘Nas’ Lewis, 21, inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving efforts were performed, and Lewis was pronounced dead a short time later.
U.S. Marshals join Marlboro, Darlington county authorities in hunt for wanted man
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search is underway in Marlboro County for a man who has outstanding warrants, authorities said. U.S. Marshals, a Darlington County SWAT team and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the man in the area of New Bridge Road near McColl, according to Marlboro County Chief Deputy Larry […]
abccolumbia.com
Man arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man is behind bars after an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle Monday. William Jones, 24 is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, failure to obey traffic control devices and reckless driving. According to investigators, after 3...
abccolumbia.com
Deputies: Man charged with murder in Sumter shooting death
Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)– In Sumter Co., deputies say a man is charged with murder in a recent shooting. Investigators say on August 19th they responded to what was initially reported as a drug overdose at a home on Antelope Dr. When they arrived, deputies say the victim identified...
Community shaken by deadly shooting at South Carolina dirt track
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster community is shaken after a deadly shooting Saturday night at the Lancaster Motor Speedway Saturday night. Bryan Mitchell, 37, is charged with killing Rodney Cunningham, 53, right inside the main gate during the night’s final race, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. According to a speedway […]
manninglive.com
Summerton man charged with animal cruelty
On August 28, 2022, Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a domesticated dog being shot the night before at Red’s Bar and Grill at 6322 MW Rickenbaker Rd in the Summerton area. An investigator was immediately assigned to the complaint. The Sheriff’s Office also received a call from the dog’s owner who was at the bar and grill the night before. The dog’s owner stated he had been in the restaurant and had left the dog in his vehicle with the vehicle running. The owner stated when he went to leave the restaurant, he noticed the dog had gotten out of the vehicle through the back sliding window. The owner stated he looked for the dog up until about 1:30 AM. The owner stated he had already received phone calls about a dog being shot in the parking lot at the restaurant. Investigators were able to determine through witnesses that Wayne Gugliemetty was the individual who had shot the dog in the parking lot and disposed of the dog’s body. At the present time, the dogs’ body has been recovered by the owner and Wayne Allen Gugliemetty of the Summerton area of Clarendon County has been arrested and charged with one count of Animal Cruelty.
WIS-TV
One dead, one injured after head-on Clarendon County collision
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a collision on Rickenbaker Road near White Oak Drive. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. on Aug. 30. The driver of a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling south on Rickenbaker Rd when the...
wach.com
RCSD introduces new resource for missing persons cases
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has announced a new resource being utilized in missing person cases. LOCAL FIRST | Midlands non-profit encouraging others to 'Be Kind Be Great'. During a press conference on Tuesday, Sheriff Leon Lott introduced Inv. Michel Galliot and K9 Hammer who...
wach.com
Sheriff warns of CashApp scam in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a Cash App scam. LOCAL FIRST | Duo suspected of spending spree with stolen credit card. According to the department, people are sending private messages on social media or electronic media asking you to either...
iheart.com
Teacher Accused Of Assaulting White Knoll Middle School Student
(Lexington County, SC)-- A teacher in Lexington County is accused of assaulting a student. Fifty-eight-year-old Brenda Dean Inabinette allegedly grabbed the student's ID lanyard and threatened to strangle him. The incident happened at White Knoll Middle School last Thursday. Lexington District One placed Inabinette on administrative leave as she faces...
The Post and Courier
Bomb threat forces Columbia-area medical building to evacuate
WEST COLUMBIA — A medical office building at the Lexington Medical Center campus was evacuated after a bomb threat and has since reopened. Officers from the medical center's Department of Public Safety as well as the Lexington Sheriff's Department spent a few hours sweeping the building. The hospital and other buildings on the campus were not evacuated.
