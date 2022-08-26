Read full article on original website
The Reason Why Ford Discontinued The Thunderbird
For decades, the Thunderbird was a staple in Ford's lineup. All told, the vehicle lasted 11 generations before ending its run in 2005. With a history as long as the Thunderbird's, there are bound to be hits and misses among the model years. The Thunderbird of the mid-1950s is a quintessentially American piece of car-design history and is recognized all over the world as an example of good design.
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado Custom Trail Boss Under Heavy Constraint
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 drops in as the fourth model year for the current fourth-gen pickup, introducing a handful of updates and changes compared to the fully refreshed 2022 model year. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Silverado Custom Trail Boss is under heavy constraint.
Canada’s New All-Electric Train-Plane Hybrid Travels Faster Than a Jet
Canadians will soon have a zippy new way to get around—if TransPod has anything to say about it, that is. The Canadian start-up recently unveiled a hybrid between an aircraft and a train that it claims will transform travel in the Great White North. The fully electric FluxJet will be able to soar at more than 621 mph sans emissions. For comparison, that’s a little quicker than the average private jet or about three times faster than a high-speed train. The plane without wings, as the company calls it, is based on a new field of physics called “veillance flux” and features...
MotorTrend Magazine
Build a Low-Buck Small-Block Chevy for Your Daily Driver
Most engine builds you see these days show you how to build a killer engine using very nice parts, but they often neglect to tell how much all that great stuff will cost. While those builds certainly have their place, they overlook the guy who just needs a plain and simple small-block for a humble hot rod.
Holiday Rambler Eclipse RV Debuts With Theater Seats, Drop-Down Loft
The Holiday Rambler Eclipse is a new motorhome model from the builder. It’s available in three different lengths with three different layouts, packing in features like a full-size residential stainless-steel refrigerator and much more, depending on the floor plan. The Eclipse has a $199,888 starting MSRP. The Eclipse makes...
makeuseof.com
How to Install a Kill Switch On Any Car
Automobile manufacturers have made drastic improvements to their safety and alarm systems to combat vehicle theft. However, with the rise in material costs, some manufacturers have opted out of adding immobilizers, which makes stealing vehicles much easier. The implementation of immobilizers makes stealing a vehicle harder by using vehicle-specific keys but not impossible.
Electric Backpack Helicopter Flies With Self-Leveling
Strap on your flying backpack and go. That's what CopterPack in Australia is developing now, along with several other companies. The post Electric Backpack Helicopter Flies With Self-Leveling appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Steve Strope 1968 Dodge Charger Is A Work Of Art
In one of the more unique episodes of AutotopiaLA, Shawn Davis and the crew, Chris, Paul, and Kyle head over to Pure Vision Design to see Steve Stropes latest Mopar build. Steve Strope and Matt Delaney are known for leading the charge in Pro Touring Chrysler Mopar cars. If you didn’t already know this, all it takes to find out is laying your eyes on this absolutely stunning 1968 Dodge Charger.
electrek.co
FREY unveils more affordable line of fast, high-end full-suspension electric mountain bikes
The new FREY EVOLVE line is designed to take the brand’s popular high-end electric mountain bikes and reduce prices to make them more affordable for the masses. The first two models have just been unveiled as the FREY EVOLVE NEO and NEO PRO. FREY’s e-bikes have always embodied three...
Mercedes Has 7 Exciting New Models Arriving By 2023
Mercedes recently released the details of the updates to its 2023 model year lineup. The CarBuzz servers don't have enough gigabytes to discuss the changes to all 23 model ranges mentioned in the release, so we'll stick to the seven new and important models arriving by the end of 2022 and into 2023.
MotorTrend Magazine
Sign of the Times: Honda CRX Reborn as a 950hp AWD Hatchback
Given its compact dimensions and well documented low curb weight, Honda's Civic-based CRX carried considerable weight upon its boxy shoulders. The first-generation model offered a fun, sporty experience behind the wheel and the sort of MPG that helped carry on Honda's noted economical benefits. It also introduced a "Sports Injected" model in 1985 that upped the performance ante for the affordable two-seater and kicked off the Si trim, which would later help catapult affordable, front-wheel drive imports into a subculture that eventually developed its own aftermarket industry.
Some Cool Cars Sold For Less Than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
The 2022 Monterey Car Week came through with some unexpected heroes. The post Some Cool Cars Sold For Less Than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford EcoBoost Carbon Buildup Issue Solved Via Walnut Blasting: Video
A common problem that arises with the Ford EcoBoost engine family is that of unwanted carbon buildup. As the vehicle ages and its mileage increases, carbon buildup occurs on the back of the intake valves, potentially causing drivability issues due to disturbed airflow. As Ford Authority previously reported, seasoned Ford technician Brian, perhaps better known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has addressed this issue in the past. Recently, another vehicle ended up in his bay for a cleaning of excessive carbon buildup, and he found an efficient solution to get it running right again.
Aviation International News
Pratt Canada’s PW127XT-M Gains Transport Canada Approval
Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW127XT-M regional turboprop engine has gained Transport Canada certification, the engine maker said Friday. Designed to power all new-build ATR aircraft, the PW127XT also has won a place on the D328eco under development by Deutsche Aircraft. Revealed at the Dubai Airshow in November 2021, the PW127XT-M...
The best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022 you can buy to boost your home network
Want to optimize your home network at its core? Then check out the best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022. If you work from home all or some of the time, dropped and spotty connections aren’t acceptable. And that’s because Wi-Fi 6 routers have become plentiful, letting everyone enhance their network’s speed and security.
torquenews.com
Mazda’s Last-Place Score On New Ranking Reveals Brand’s Last Challenge
Mazda just came in last in a customer survey related to technology. Here’s why this may be a needed wake-up call for Mazda. In J.D. Power’s latest technology satisfaction study, the 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study, Mazda ranked last among all brands. We normally list Mazda among the premium brands at Torque News, but in this case, it would not have helped but hurt Mazda. Premium brands scored the highest.
knowtechie.com
This 40V cordless lawn mower is down from its usual $320 to $132
Summer is almost coming to an end, which means there’s still plenty of yard work to work on before the season’s end. And if you’re looking to make the job easier, a cordless lawn mower is the way to go. And if you’re looking to score one...
ForConstructionPros.com
Batch Vs. Drum: What To Consider Before You Buy
There’s nothing more important than having the right equipment for the job you’re trying to do. When you are working on a tight schedule, where every day and dollar has to count to its maximum. But what you really need is not always obvious, and neither is how to decide. When it comes to the question of which type of asphalt plant you need, it might seem there are only two answers: batch or drum (continuous). However, there’s no perfect, one size fits all solution, and sorting out which is truly best for you and your business depends on a few things:
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Air Conditioner Natural Wind 1.5 hp launches with discount
The Xiaomi Mijia Air Conditioner Natural Wind 1.5 hp has launched in China. The device’s wind deflector offers a wide airflow range, opening up to 106 mm (~4.2-in) wide, and you can adjust its angle from 0 to 180°. This allows for an air circulation rate of up to 700 m³ (~24,720 ft³) per hour. The natural feeling comes from the upward-directed cooled air and downward-directed warm air supplies, gently altering the temperature of the whole room.
