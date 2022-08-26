(Council Bluffs) -- With significant road construction work in and around Pottawattamie County, speeding in construction zones has become a concern for area law enforcement. On August 24 and 25, The Iowa State Patrol, in conjunction with the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Patrol's Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit, conducted a project primarily focused on Interstate 29 at the 53-mile marker near 9th Avenue in Council Bluffs in the reduced speed construction zone. Ryan Devault is the public resource officer with the Patrol's Council Bluffs Office. While excessive speeding, in general, has become an issue over the past year, Devault says construction zones, at least this summer, have been no exception to higher rates of speed.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO