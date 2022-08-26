Read full article on original website
ATF serves search warrants at business in Denison, Iowa
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — Federal agents conducted multiple raids in Denison, Iowa Wednesday in connection with an investigation into gun law violations. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided the home and businesses of Brad Wendt, who owns and operates "BW Outfitters", a gun dealership with locations in Denison and Anita, Iowa.
ATF, FBI executes warrants over federal firearms law violations in west central Iowa communities
Five federal search warrants were executed in western central Iowa Wednesday.
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
Guns recovered back to back days at two Omaha High Schools
OMAHA, Neb. — A student at Omaha South High School had a gun in the school's campus Wednesday according to a letter sent to South High parents by OPS. At Omaha's Blackburn High Tuesday, school officials found a gun and two knives in a student's car, while they invested a verbal threat made to another student.
Authorities searching for car thief linked to thefts in six Iowa counties
UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department needs help to find a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. They say Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
US Marshals Service Says Homicide Suspect Has Ties To Iowa
(Kearney, NE) — The US Marshals Service says a homicide suspect it is searching for has ties to Iowa. Authorities say 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is wanted for a homicide in Kearney, Nebraska, and a robbery in Omaha. KETV reports evidence has led investigators to Des Moines and Kansas City. The US Marshals say Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous – and anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact them as soon as possible. A 10-thousand dollars reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
Council Bluffs police request public's help identifying a woman
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Council Bluffs police have requested the public's help identifying a woman. In a news release, they sent the following picture and added she is 20 to 30 years old with a red, mohawk style haircut. Anyone with information is asked to contact Council Bluffs...
State Patrol, Council Bluffs police conduct I-29 speed project
(Council Bluffs) -- With significant road construction work in and around Pottawattamie County, speeding in construction zones has become a concern for area law enforcement. On August 24 and 25, The Iowa State Patrol, in conjunction with the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Patrol's Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit, conducted a project primarily focused on Interstate 29 at the 53-mile marker near 9th Avenue in Council Bluffs in the reduced speed construction zone. Ryan Devault is the public resource officer with the Patrol's Council Bluffs Office. While excessive speeding, in general, has become an issue over the past year, Devault says construction zones, at least this summer, have been no exception to higher rates of speed.
Overnight dispatch: hay fire, bridge accident
NEBRASKA CITY - Overnight emergency dispatch in Fremont County included a large hay bale fire south of Tabor and a truck hitting the Missouri River bridge at Nebraska City. Randolph and Thurman firefighters were called to the Madison farm where a fire was threatening 15 to 20 hay bales around 2:34 a.m.
Woman pleads no contest in felony animal neglect case in Millard
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha woman pled no contest to one count of felony animal neglect/abandonment with serious injury on Monday. Dozens of dead animals were discovered in 47-year-old Jaime Kimbrough's home in August 2021. KETV NewsWatch 7 was there when the Nebraska Humane Society responded to the scene...
Montgomery County Woman arrested for Assault
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police on Wednesday morning arrested 45-year-old Pegge Williams of Red Oak following a report of a female out of control at 1104 N. 3rd Street. Following an investigation, Police arrested Williams for Domestic Abuse Assault, 1st Offense. Officers transported Williams to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on no bond until seen by a magistrate.
Deputy finds counterfeit bills
TECUMSEH – An Omaha woman was arrested in Johnson County after a sheriff’s deputy found $1,510 in counterfeit bills in her wallet. An arrest affidavit says Kari Bass, 32, was pulled over Aug. 18 on Highway 50 after leaving the Casey’s in Tecumseh. In addition to the counterfeit bills, the affidavit says the deputy found eight credit and debit cards that did not belong to Bass.
Sidney woman arrested for Burglary and Child Endangerment in Fremont County
(Hamburg) A Sidney woman was arrested on multiple charges following the report of a burglary in Hamburg. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says Deputies were called to the 200 block of Park Street in Hamburg at 10:35 p.m. on August 23rd for a burglary in progress. The caller advised the female suspect fled the residence and left her eight-year-old child at the scene.
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died on Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Patrick Schroeder, 45, was sentenced to death after murdering his cellmate in 2017 while in custody for killing a 75-year-old man and dumping his body in a well.
Bellevue businessman wins lawsuit against city hall
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a saying when it comes to the average citizen taking on the government in court that you can’t beat city hall. That didn’t stop a Bellevue businessman from trying. Heavy rain two years ago washed away part of a strip mall owned...
UTV rolls near Copper Dollar Cove
PLATTSMOUTH - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a UTV roll-over accident Sunday evening near the Copper Dollar Cove area south of Highway 66. A press release says 25-year-old Petra Luteran of Omaha and her passengers were traveling on 42nd Street when Luteran turned onto a gravel driveway, lost control and rolled.
Red Oak Police Report One Arrest
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 30-year-old Raejean Mae Steele of Red Oak on Tuesday on a Red Oak Police Department warrant for violating probation. Officers transported Steele to the Montgomery County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
CBPD: Body found in Missouri River Saturday identified
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A body was found by a boater floating in the Missouri River on Saturday around 2:45 p.m., according to Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). The body has been identified by fingerprints as Anthony Anderson, 30, of Council Bluffs. As this is an ongoing investigation,...
