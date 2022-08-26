Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Owen Russell, Miley Taylor receive Will James Scholarships
Local high school graduates, Owen Russell of Luverne and Miley Taylor of Henderson, have been honored as recipients of prestigious 2022 Will James Scholarships. The Will James Society offers two scholarships each year, one to a high school female and one to a high school male. The society’s scholarship program is designed to benefit students who are planning a career or profession in the agricultural and farming world, horsemanship, veterinary, journalism and art.
Troy Messenger
Troy softball announces fall schedule
On Tuesday, the Troy University softball team announced its eight-game home fall schedule, set to begin on Sept. 25. This year’s fall exhibition schedule features Troy facing off with community college/junior college programs from across the state and Florida through October in a chance for the Trojans to get some action in before the spring season starts.
Troy Messenger
Labor Day Peanut Boil underway in Luverne
Peanuts are in the pot and already people are packing the road to Luverne, the boiled peanut capital of the world. For 52 years now, the Crenshaw County Shrine Club has been boiling peanuts on Labor Day weekend and the first “batch” came off around 9 o’clock Wednesday morning.
Troy Messenger
Troy football breaks season ticket record
In the summer, Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones set a goal for the Troy football program to sell more than 12,000 season tickets and this week, the Trojans inched closer to that goal after breaking the school’s season ticket record. Troy has sold more than 11,000 season tickets so...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy Messenger
Patriots set for trip to the Sunshine State
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (0-2) will hit the road once again this week and start a two-game road trip to Florida, starting with a matchup with the Chipley Tigers (1-0) this Friday, Sept. 2. Pike is coming off a 33-15 loss to Bayside Academy last week in a game...
Troy Messenger
Clock ticks toward last day to enter pets
The clock is ticking toward the last opportunity to enter pets in the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest. The deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Donna Brockmann, society president, said it would not be surprising for late entries to come in with a...
Troy Messenger
Goshen opens region schedule against Highland Home
The Goshen Eagles (2-0) will look to remain undefeated this week as Class 2A, Region 2 play begins on the road against the Highland Home Flying Squadron (2-0) this Friday. Goshen is coming off dominant wins over Daleville and Zion Chapel to begin the season, while Highland Home throttled Providence Christian in week one before narrowly besting Ariton 34-33 last week.
Troy Messenger
Lady Trojans sweep Barbour County
The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (3-4) swept the Barbour County Lady Jaguars by a score of 3-0 on Monday night at home. Charles Henderson won the first two sets 25-9 each and then closed out the match, winning 25-11 in the third and final set to earn the sweep. Molly Garrett and Emma Burttram both totaled three kills and seven aces in the win, while Abby Key added five kills and three digs. Jada Jones chipped in with 10 aces, seven aces and one kill, while Bess Dunn had three kills and three aces. Honor Shipman also totaled four aces, three digs and one kill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Troy Messenger
Trojans prepare for region battle with Greenville
The Charles Henderson Trojans (1-0) will host the Greenville Tigers (1-0) in a Class 5A, Region 2 showdown on Friday night at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium. Charles Henderson is coming off a come-from-behind win over Class 7A’s Mary G. Montgomery last week, while Greenville opened the season with a thrilling overtime win over Class 6A’s Park Crossing.
Troy Messenger
Area volleyball action: PCHS, PLAS earn wins
Both the Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots (2-0, 1-0) and Pike County Lady Bulldogs (3-1) picked up wins on Tuesday night. Pike opened its home schedule with a clean sweep of a Class 2A, Area 5 matchup with the Luverne Lady Tigers. Pike dominated all three sets 25-14, 25-16 and 25-16. Emma Baker led the way for the Lady Pats with eight aces, five kills and four blocks, while Anna Cate Friday totaled four kills and Mary Grace Brooks netted three kills on the night.
Troy Messenger
Zion Chapel battles region foe Wicksburg this week
The Zion Chapel Rebels (0-1) will kickoff their region schedule this week against the Wicksburg Panthers (0-2) in a Class 2A, Region 2 game. Wicksburg is coming off back-to-back losses to start the season 28-0 to Houston Academy and 31-12 against Rehobeth last week. Meanwhile, Zion Chapel fell 46-21 to Goshen last week in a game where the Rebels had their chances.
Troy Messenger
Troy names Gunnar Watson starting quarterback
College football season is finally here and as game week began on Monday, Troy University released it’s first official depth chart of the season, listing returning quarterback Gunnar Watson as the starter for the Ole Miss game. Watson competed in a quarterback competition from the spring until now and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Troy Messenger
Goshen, Charles Henderson compete in Volleyball Tournament
Both the Goshen Lady Eagles and Charles Henderson Lady Trojans traveled to Ashford on Saturday to compete in the Asfhord Volleyball Tournament. Goshen knocked off Wicksburg and Dale County before falling to New Brockton in pool play. The Lady Eagles swept Wicksburg 25-20 and 25-15 in two sets and also swept Dale County 25-19 and 25-23. Goshen dropped the final game in pool play to New Brockton, losing both sets 25-21 and 25-20. In the elimination round, Goshen fell to Ariton 2-0 after dropping both sets 25-9 and 25-13.
Troy Messenger
Lady Patriots earn first win in AHSAA
The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots (1-0) opened the 2022 volleyball season with a 3-2 win over the Elba Lady Tigers (0-3) on Monday night on the road. The win was not only the first win of the season for the Lady Pats, it’s also the first win for the volleyball team in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) and the first win by any Pike athletic program in the AHSAA thus far. The match between the two schools was also the first time the two programs have ever met on the court.
Comments / 0