Donna R Lewis
5d ago

Fresno/Clovis known to have the worst air pollution in the U.S. Asthma #1 disease. Leaders refuse to address the pollution problem.. 🥵🤧😷

GV Wire

Will Newsom Sign Law Requiring Squaw Valley Name Change?

Gov. Gavin Newsom will now decide whether Squaw Valley in the foothills of eastern Fresno County will be renamed. Members of some indigenous tribes say that “squaw” is derogatory, but other residents counter that they like the name and don’t want it changed. The decision is in...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill, despite objections by restaurants

California lawmakers on Monday approved a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers’ costs. The bill will create a new 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers’ delegates and employers’ representatives, along with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

California Finally Regains Jobs Lost in COVID-19 Recession

For months, Gov. Gavin Newsom habitually crowed about California’s recovery from the recession that hit the state when he shut down much of its economy to battle COVID-19. By cherrypicking monthly employment statistics, Newsom claimed that the state was leading the nation in job gains, even when California’s unemployment rate was near the highest of any state, topping out at 16.1% with more than 2.6 million Californians having lost their jobs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California teachers made $48M on Airbnb in 2021

LOS ANGELES - California educators made millions of dollars hosting their properties on Airbnb in 2021, according to a newly-released report from the company, more than any other state in the U.S. More than 15,000 Americans who self-identified as educators listed a property on the platform in 2021, in total...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. But the state won't force automakers to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

California’s Ban on Gas-Powered Cars Won’t Be Easy

California made it official last week — the state will ban sales of gasoline-powered new cars after 2035. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who issued the executive order leading to the Air Resources Board’s adoption of the ban, issued his characteristic boast about California being out front. “The climate crisis...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Feds Arrest Mom in Family Dispute Spanning Fresno to Missouri

Federal agents have arrested the mother of a local youth, as well as a former Missouri boarding school dean, for allegedly teaming up to take the teenager out of state against his will. A federal indictment unsealed on Tuesday in Fresno charged Shana Gaviola, 35, formerly of Clovis, and Julio...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Developer Lashes Out After Council Kills Major Downtown Project

Mehmet Noyan was in shock. A $32 million housing and retail project he’s spent 13 years planning vanished with a Fresno City Council vote. Council supporters could not muster the votes needed to keep the 99-unit South Stadium project in downtown Fresno alive. Needing five votes to extend escrow...
FRESNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rewilding California farms: grants awarded to repurpose drought-parched land

LINDSAY, Tulare County -- A withered cornstalk may become the near-future snapshot of some farms in the drought-stricken Central Valley, while also allowing the return of a native landscape that will help conserve the state's water. The Federal Central Valley Project is not expected to send any water to most farmers who work the fields as California enters a third year of drought. "I always say we're a poster child for this issue, because we're not doing it right," said Mike Hagman, executive director of the Lindmore Irrigation District, located in the Tulare County city of Lindsay. "We're taking too much water...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October

TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
TULARE, CA
KTLA

These 2 questions shaped Japanese internees’ fate in California

California has had many dark moments, but one of its darkest in recent history is the internment of Japanese Americans during the early 1940s. Following the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 by the Empire of Japan, President Franklin Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066 on Feb. 19, 1942, which resulted in the internment […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
globalconstructionreview.com

Ground broken on $1.3bn Marriott resort for California

Two US builders, Mortenson Construction and McCarthy Building, have broken ground on the 1.8m sq ft Gaylord Pacific Resort Hotel and Convention Centre on the San Diego waterfront. The project is being carried out by the RIDA Development Corporation, with hospitality company Marriott International managing the assets. Designed by HKS...
SAN DIEGO, CA
GV Wire

Despite Opposition, Start Date for Bullard High Cellphone Ban Now Set

Bullard High School’s new cellphone policy that will require students to put their smartphones and other devices in lockable pouches during the school day now has a scheduled start date, a knowledgeable source told GV Wire Tuesday afternoon. The school will start handing out Yondr pouches to lock up...
FRESNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
TRUCKEE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

STUDY: These are the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tired of high food prices? A study of American households is showing the cheapest grocery stores in the United States. Officials with the U.S. Federal Reserve warned on Friday about the possible negative effects of inflation-fighting strategies for Americans, prompting a weaker economy and job losses. On the same day, the […]
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy