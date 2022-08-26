Read full article on original website
Donna R Lewis
5d ago
Fresno/Clovis known to have the worst air pollution in the U.S. Asthma #1 disease. Leaders refuse to address the pollution problem.. 🥵🤧😷
2
GV Wire
Will Newsom Sign Law Requiring Squaw Valley Name Change?
Gov. Gavin Newsom will now decide whether Squaw Valley in the foothills of eastern Fresno County will be renamed. Members of some indigenous tribes say that “squaw” is derogatory, but other residents counter that they like the name and don’t want it changed. The decision is in...
California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill, despite objections by restaurants
California lawmakers on Monday approved a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers’ costs. The bill will create a new 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers’ delegates and employers’ representatives, along with […]
GV Wire
California Finally Regains Jobs Lost in COVID-19 Recession
For months, Gov. Gavin Newsom habitually crowed about California’s recovery from the recession that hit the state when he shut down much of its economy to battle COVID-19. By cherrypicking monthly employment statistics, Newsom claimed that the state was leading the nation in job gains, even when California’s unemployment rate was near the highest of any state, topping out at 16.1% with more than 2.6 million Californians having lost their jobs.
Gov. Newsom signs law requiring California electors to vote for popular vote winner
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed into law a bill that will “ensure the state’s presidential electors cast ballots for candidates who win the popular vote and do not instead switch candidates or abstain from voting,” according to a press release from state Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa). Heretofore, if one of […]
KTVU FOX 2
California teachers made $48M on Airbnb in 2021
LOS ANGELES - California educators made millions of dollars hosting their properties on Airbnb in 2021, according to a newly-released report from the company, more than any other state in the U.S. More than 15,000 Americans who self-identified as educators listed a property on the platform in 2021, in total...
SFGate
Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. But the state won't force automakers to...
GV Wire
California’s Ban on Gas-Powered Cars Won’t Be Easy
California made it official last week — the state will ban sales of gasoline-powered new cars after 2035. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who issued the executive order leading to the Air Resources Board’s adoption of the ban, issued his characteristic boast about California being out front. “The climate crisis...
GV Wire
Feds Arrest Mom in Family Dispute Spanning Fresno to Missouri
Federal agents have arrested the mother of a local youth, as well as a former Missouri boarding school dean, for allegedly teaming up to take the teenager out of state against his will. A federal indictment unsealed on Tuesday in Fresno charged Shana Gaviola, 35, formerly of Clovis, and Julio...
KTAR.com
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says more education funding should go to teachers
PHOENIX — Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants more money to go into the pockets of teachers. “I don’t think we pay our teachers enough,” Lake told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday. Lake, whose father was a public school teacher,...
GV Wire
Fresno Developer Lashes Out After Council Kills Major Downtown Project
Mehmet Noyan was in shock. A $32 million housing and retail project he’s spent 13 years planning vanished with a Fresno City Council vote. Council supporters could not muster the votes needed to keep the 99-unit South Stadium project in downtown Fresno alive. Needing five votes to extend escrow...
Rewilding California farms: grants awarded to repurpose drought-parched land
LINDSAY, Tulare County -- A withered cornstalk may become the near-future snapshot of some farms in the drought-stricken Central Valley, while also allowing the return of a native landscape that will help conserve the state's water. The Federal Central Valley Project is not expected to send any water to most farmers who work the fields as California enters a third year of drought. "I always say we're a poster child for this issue, because we're not doing it right," said Mike Hagman, executive director of the Lindmore Irrigation District, located in the Tulare County city of Lindsay. "We're taking too much water...
sjvsun.com
“Overheated” housing market forces major U.S. landlord to halt buying in Valley city
One of America’s largest corporate landlords is halting home purchases in 38 cities across the country, including one in the San Joaquin Valley. Home Partners of America, owned by investment firm Blackstone Inc., acts as a single-family landlord that purchases homes for cash and then rents them out to customers with the option to purchase at any point.
thesungazette.com
Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October
TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
These 2 questions shaped Japanese internees’ fate in California
California has had many dark moments, but one of its darkest in recent history is the internment of Japanese Americans during the early 1940s. Following the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 by the Empire of Japan, President Franklin Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066 on Feb. 19, 1942, which resulted in the internment […]
globalconstructionreview.com
Ground broken on $1.3bn Marriott resort for California
Two US builders, Mortenson Construction and McCarthy Building, have broken ground on the 1.8m sq ft Gaylord Pacific Resort Hotel and Convention Centre on the San Diego waterfront. The project is being carried out by the RIDA Development Corporation, with hospitality company Marriott International managing the assets. Designed by HKS...
GV Wire
Despite Opposition, Start Date for Bullard High Cellphone Ban Now Set
Bullard High School’s new cellphone policy that will require students to put their smartphones and other devices in lockable pouches during the school day now has a scheduled start date, a knowledgeable source told GV Wire Tuesday afternoon. The school will start handing out Yondr pouches to lock up...
thesungazette.com
Tule River Reservation reaches for state’s help amid water crisis
TULARE COUNTY – The Tule River council hopes that asking the state for less might lead to more money as they drop their request from $30 million to $6.6 million to help mitigate their water crisis. Wells are running dry in the rolling foothills of the Tule River Reservation,...
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
STUDY: These are the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tired of high food prices? A study of American households is showing the cheapest grocery stores in the United States. Officials with the U.S. Federal Reserve warned on Friday about the possible negative effects of inflation-fighting strategies for Americans, prompting a weaker economy and job losses. On the same day, the […]
