ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalon, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Alleged robber shot by store owner denied home detention

A judge Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was thrawrted by the owner with a shotgun. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm last month during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
NORCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avalon, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
signalscv.com

Update: Deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, relieved of duty

New information has surfaced regarding the Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who crashed his patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch on Friday night, then left the scene before first responders arrived. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, the Special Enforcement Bureau deputy who was driving the vehicle...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheriff S Log
truecrimedaily

SoCal man, girlfriend arrested after man is found dead in church parking lot

CORONA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man and his 37-year-old girlfriend were arrested about a week after a man was found dead in a church parking lot. According to the Corona Police Department, on Aug. 17 at around 7 p.m., officers responded to a call on the 800 block of Sherman Avenue regarding an unresponsive man. When they arrived, police located a Hispanic man in his late 30s dead with "signs of trauma."
CORONA, CA
foxla.com

West LA coffee shop repeatedly targeted by local vandals

LOS ANGELES - A West Los Angeles coffee shop says it's been repeatedly vandalized by a homeless man in recent nights, and the owners are calling for action. Federal Coffee is on Pico Boulevard in West LA. The owners say that a homeless man in the area has destroyed windows at their storefront at least three times over the last few days, and has been targeted by vandals seven times since it opened its doors. The owners say they've filed several police reports but the vandalism continues.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor’s daughter back in court today

LOS ANGELES – The daughter of Inglewood Mayor James Butts is back in court today for charges stemming from an April 2016 attack on her landlord. It was reported in 2019 that Ashley Melissa Butts plead guilty to the charges and faced sentencing and was due to be sentenced in November of that year.
INGLEWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
msn.com

Guerrero: L.A. beaches aren't just for white people

Before armed police officers approached her on July 29, Luz Maria Flores felt safe. She was wearing a breeze-tousled bun and soaking in the sun with her younger sister on the Redondo Beach Pier. The UCLA graduate has post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes anxiety, but she had brought her Xoloitzcuintle,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind

Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
CALIFORNIA STATE
citywatchla.com

Is The LA City Council Against A Black Woman As A Council Member?

So, let's look at what the problems may be. On Friday, August 26, 2022, there was a motion filed by council president Nuri Martinez, for Heather Hutt to be appointed until there is a resolution for the possible conviction of MRT. Meanwhile, the vote met resistance from Marqueece Harris-Dawson who is a supporter of MRT, Mike Bonin who by the way was facing recall earlier this year and Monica Rodriguez who leaves a question of why she would block the appointment of a highly qualified woman serving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California teachers made $48M on Airbnb in 2021

LOS ANGELES - California educators made millions of dollars hosting their properties on Airbnb in 2021, according to a newly-released report from the company, more than any other state in the U.S. More than 15,000 Americans who self-identified as educators listed a property on the platform in 2021, in total...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy