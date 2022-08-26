Read full article on original website
Suspect in deadly Dockweiler Beach DUI crash was out on bail for prior DUI, LAPD says
The family of a 21-year-old woman killed in a suspected DUI crash near Dockweiler Beach is demanding answers about the suspect, who police say was out on bail for a previous DUI earlier this year.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner in Attempted Robbery is Denied House Arrest Request
A suspect who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three others, and ended up getting shot by the store owner with a shotgun, was denied a home detention request by a judge Monday. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
Children rescued, armed man arrested after standoff
Police in North County rescued children and arrested a domestic violence suspect following a standoff in Oceanside Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
Alleged robber shot by store owner denied home detention
A judge Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was thrawrted by the owner with a shotgun. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm last month during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
signalscv.com
Update: Deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, relieved of duty
New information has surfaced regarding the Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who crashed his patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch on Friday night, then left the scene before first responders arrived. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, the Special Enforcement Bureau deputy who was driving the vehicle...
L.A. Weekly
Brad Catcott Pronounced Dead after Bicycle Accident on Carlsbad Boulevard [Carlsbad, CA]
Motorcycle vs Bicycle Collision near Palomar Airport Road Left One Fatality. The incident occurred around 1:00 p.m., on August 15th near Palomar Airport Road. According to reports, officers noticed a 28-year-old man riding a motorcycle with a 22-year-old female passenger speeding recklessly northbound on Carlsbad Boulevard. The officer attempted to...
foxla.com
Lawsuit claims LA County Sheriff Villanueva, wife run department like their ‘own personal fiefdom’
LOS ANGELES - A new lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva claims he and his wife run the department like "their own personal fiefdom and business." The lawsuit was filed by Vanessa Chow, a sergeant with the LASD who was also the sheriff’s liaison to the Board of Supervisors.
More than 120 stolen forklifts found in city of Commerce, police say
Police believe all the equipment was stolen because warehouse employees were stripping ID numbers and repainting the equipment, investigators said.
SoCal man, girlfriend arrested after man is found dead in church parking lot
CORONA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man and his 37-year-old girlfriend were arrested about a week after a man was found dead in a church parking lot. According to the Corona Police Department, on Aug. 17 at around 7 p.m., officers responded to a call on the 800 block of Sherman Avenue regarding an unresponsive man. When they arrived, police located a Hispanic man in his late 30s dead with "signs of trauma."
3rd suspected ‘follow away robber’ arrested while in court on different case: Police
A Compton man was arrested in connection with a so-called “follow away robbery” while he was in court for another case on Friday, police said. Deantone Guillory, a 24-year-old man from Compton, had been released on bail for four different cases before he was taken into custody Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in […]
foxla.com
West LA coffee shop repeatedly targeted by local vandals
LOS ANGELES - A West Los Angeles coffee shop says it's been repeatedly vandalized by a homeless man in recent nights, and the owners are calling for action. Federal Coffee is on Pico Boulevard in West LA. The owners say that a homeless man in the area has destroyed windows at their storefront at least three times over the last few days, and has been targeted by vandals seven times since it opened its doors. The owners say they've filed several police reports but the vandalism continues.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor’s daughter back in court today
LOS ANGELES – The daughter of Inglewood Mayor James Butts is back in court today for charges stemming from an April 2016 attack on her landlord. It was reported in 2019 that Ashley Melissa Butts plead guilty to the charges and faced sentencing and was due to be sentenced in November of that year.
msn.com
Guerrero: L.A. beaches aren't just for white people
Before armed police officers approached her on July 29, Luz Maria Flores felt safe. She was wearing a breeze-tousled bun and soaking in the sun with her younger sister on the Redondo Beach Pier. The UCLA graduate has post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes anxiety, but she had brought her Xoloitzcuintle,...
LAPD Issues Alert As Kia and Hyundai Thefts Keep Spiking
Screengrab via YoutubeHyundai and Kia vehicles account for 20% of car thefts in Los Angeles this year compared to 13% in 2021.
foxla.com
Aliso Viejo man who killed dad after being told to 'stop drinking beer and get a job' sentenced
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - An Aliso Viejo man who killed two people - including his own father - after he was told to "stop drinking beer and get a job" was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was...
Lieutenant Allegedly Fired For Being Gay, Having HIV, Settles Suit
A former Gardena police lieutenant who alleged in a lawsuit that he was wrongfully fired in 2019 because he is gay and has HIV has reached a settlement in his lawsuit against the city.
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
citywatchla.com
Is The LA City Council Against A Black Woman As A Council Member?
So, let's look at what the problems may be. On Friday, August 26, 2022, there was a motion filed by council president Nuri Martinez, for Heather Hutt to be appointed until there is a resolution for the possible conviction of MRT. Meanwhile, the vote met resistance from Marqueece Harris-Dawson who is a supporter of MRT, Mike Bonin who by the way was facing recall earlier this year and Monica Rodriguez who leaves a question of why she would block the appointment of a highly qualified woman serving.
KTVU FOX 2
California teachers made $48M on Airbnb in 2021
LOS ANGELES - California educators made millions of dollars hosting their properties on Airbnb in 2021, according to a newly-released report from the company, more than any other state in the U.S. More than 15,000 Americans who self-identified as educators listed a property on the platform in 2021, in total...
