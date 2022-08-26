ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

Where to watch $3 movies in CT for National Cinema Day

Movie theaters across the state are hoping to close out the summer with a blockbuster event this Labor Day Weekend. National Cinema Day is Sept. 3 and to celebrate, many movie theaters will charge guests $3 to see any movie that's currently playing, as well as offering various other discounts.
NEW MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

The Cheapest Home in Connecticut Just Went On the Market

Connecticut, the land of $1.2 million dollar postage stamp-sized parcels. Over the past two years, it's gotten even more insanely expensive to live here, especially for renters. Once in awhile, an incredibly cheap home comes up for sale, like this one in Berlin. It was just listed, and the estimated mortgage by Zillow is $82 a month.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Annual Apple Harvest Festival set for 53rd year

SOUTHINGTON – The 53rd Annual Apple Harvest Festival will bring fireworks, fritters, a parade, entertainment and vendors galore to the town green over the course of two weekends, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 and Oct. 7 through 9. David Lapreay, apple harvest festival coordinator and director of Recreation, Youth...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Man drowns in Waterbury’s East Mountain Reservoir

(WFSB) – A man drowned in the East Mountain Reservoir Monday afternoon, police said. A witness and a fisherman saw a man go underwater around 4:00 pm on Monday. Shortly after three boats were launched and divers went looking for the man. Waterbury police said a rescue team pulled...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

New Britain students head back to class

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - As students return to class in New Britain, one school is offering a new policy designed to make them feel a little less intimidated. The new system is almost like a dress rehearsal for new students at New Britain middle schools and high schools. Barbara...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Two Middletown residents charged in People’s Bank robberies

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two residents from Middletown were charged with robbing People’s Banks inside of Stop & Shops, the U.S. Attorney District of Connecticut announced on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Attorney, 28-year-old Gino Rizzo and Jalania Pantano, 27, both from Middletown, were arrested on Monday on an indictment charging them with bank robbery […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WUPE

Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts

Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
AGAWAM, MA
Bristol Press

City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday as part of their annual “Trash to Treasure.”. The “Trash to Treasure” event will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s public parking lot on Center Square parking lot off Hope Street, adjacent to the Bristol Health Medical Care Center’s parking lot, where the Farmer’s Market is held.
BRISTOL, CT
ecori.org

On Guard: Public Access to Westerly Beaches Tightens

WESTERLY, R.I. — Thomas Micele lives less than 2 miles from what he calls “the most beautiful beach in Rhode Island,” but between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from mid-June to mid-September he and the vast majority of Ocean State taxpayers have no access. A guard blocks the entrance.
WESTERLY, RI
NBC Connecticut

Cannabis Cultivator Plans to Open in Norwich

The City of Norwich could soon have its first cannabis cultivator. A multi-state cannabis operator, based in Rhode Island, has plans to buy property in Norwich and, once fully licensed, open a cultivation facility within the next year. Sweetspot Brands LLC is partnering with a social equity applicant from Stamford,...
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: First day of school for Waterbury students

Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority. Local high schools deal with football helmet shortage. Experts are warning about student loan forgiveness scams. Police, victim's mother urge for peace after deadly New Haven shooting.
FOX 61

Foxwoods set to expand with new $85 million casino & resort project

LEDYARD, Conn. — Foxwoods Resort Casino is expanding even bigger in southeastern Connecticut, with the announcement of a brand new $85 million casino project on the property. Foxwoods, which is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot tribe, one of the two federally recognized tribes in Connecticut, said a...
LEDYARD, CT
WTNH

Tractor-trailer crash partially closes I-91 South in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 South between exits 14 and 13 in Wallingford is partly closed Wednesday morning due to a tractor-trailer crash. State police said the highway’s right lane is closed following the crash. They also stated the tractor-trailer was down an embankment as a result of the wreck. There are no reports of […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Saint Mary’s Hospital opens serenity suite

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - The new serenity suite is a room for staff to take care of their mental health. This is a much needed resource after what they have been through during the pandemic. Molly Fallon saw the brunt of Covid-19 from the frontlines at Saint Mary’s. She...
WATERBURY, CT

