Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena: Look At What One Of The Top Entertainment Venues In The World Has To OfferFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Related
wiltonbulletin.com
Where to watch $3 movies in CT for National Cinema Day
Movie theaters across the state are hoping to close out the summer with a blockbuster event this Labor Day Weekend. National Cinema Day is Sept. 3 and to celebrate, many movie theaters will charge guests $3 to see any movie that's currently playing, as well as offering various other discounts.
The Cheapest Home in Connecticut Just Went On the Market
Connecticut, the land of $1.2 million dollar postage stamp-sized parcels. Over the past two years, it's gotten even more insanely expensive to live here, especially for renters. Once in awhile, an incredibly cheap home comes up for sale, like this one in Berlin. It was just listed, and the estimated mortgage by Zillow is $82 a month.
New Britain Herald
Annual Apple Harvest Festival set for 53rd year
SOUTHINGTON – The 53rd Annual Apple Harvest Festival will bring fireworks, fritters, a parade, entertainment and vendors galore to the town green over the course of two weekends, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 and Oct. 7 through 9. David Lapreay, apple harvest festival coordinator and director of Recreation, Youth...
PHOTOS: Rescuers Find Mama Bear With Her Cubs at the Bottom of Connecticut Storm Drain
When residents of a Simsbury, Connecticut, neighborhood were awoken by a strange wail ripping through the air of an otherwise still night, they were unsure (and a little terrified) of what they would find, should they venture outside. To their surprise, it was a black bear, frantic from spending the night trapped in a nearby storm drain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol Press
'Pups and Cups' event featuring dogs, food, fun coming to CCSU campus
NEW BRITAIN – Maximus V. Cash, the owner of the dog-breeding company, LockJawGlobal, is hosting a “Pups and Cups” event on Sunday, Sept. 18, at noon. Cash said it’s his first dog showcase in collaboration with Irizarry Bully Camp LLC. “We came together to form this...
Eyewitness News
Man drowns in Waterbury’s East Mountain Reservoir
(WFSB) – A man drowned in the East Mountain Reservoir Monday afternoon, police said. A witness and a fisherman saw a man go underwater around 4:00 pm on Monday. Shortly after three boats were launched and divers went looking for the man. Waterbury police said a rescue team pulled...
Eyewitness News
New Britain students head back to class
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - As students return to class in New Britain, one school is offering a new policy designed to make them feel a little less intimidated. The new system is almost like a dress rehearsal for new students at New Britain middle schools and high schools. Barbara...
Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
Miniature horse in North Haven who recently got a wheelchair dies, sanctuary announces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Turbo, a baby miniature horse that was born with little use of his hind legs and recently gained some mobility from a wheelchair, died on Monday, the Road To Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven announced on Instagram. Road...
The Only Painting to Ever Make Me Cry is Back on Display in Connecticut
Have you ever wept in a Museum? Strange question, but I ask because it's happened to me. It wasn't because the kid in front of me bought the last dinosaur magnet at the Peabody. I cried because an artist had captured emotions and feelings that I had felt, and transformed...
Two Middletown residents charged in People’s Bank robberies
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two residents from Middletown were charged with robbing People’s Banks inside of Stop & Shops, the U.S. Attorney District of Connecticut announced on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Attorney, 28-year-old Gino Rizzo and Jalania Pantano, 27, both from Middletown, were arrested on Monday on an indictment charging them with bank robbery […]
Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts
Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m Calling the Grammar Police on the Thomaston Ave McDonald’s in Waterbury
Do you spell out numbers? Do you type 'one' or '1'? There's a difference when it comes to saying you're first, and saying that you're #1, right? Well, according to the Waterbury Grammar Police, the Thomaston Avenue McDonald's is catching online shade because they're boasting that they're the #1 McDonald's in Waterbury, and people aren't having it.
Bristol Press
City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday as part of their annual “Trash to Treasure.”. The “Trash to Treasure” event will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s public parking lot on Center Square parking lot off Hope Street, adjacent to the Bristol Health Medical Care Center’s parking lot, where the Farmer’s Market is held.
ecori.org
On Guard: Public Access to Westerly Beaches Tightens
WESTERLY, R.I. — Thomas Micele lives less than 2 miles from what he calls “the most beautiful beach in Rhode Island,” but between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from mid-June to mid-September he and the vast majority of Ocean State taxpayers have no access. A guard blocks the entrance.
NBC Connecticut
Cannabis Cultivator Plans to Open in Norwich
The City of Norwich could soon have its first cannabis cultivator. A multi-state cannabis operator, based in Rhode Island, has plans to buy property in Norwich and, once fully licensed, open a cultivation facility within the next year. Sweetspot Brands LLC is partnering with a social equity applicant from Stamford,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: First day of school for Waterbury students
Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority. Local high schools deal with football helmet shortage. Experts are warning about student loan forgiveness scams. Police, victim's mother urge for peace after deadly New Haven shooting.
Foxwoods set to expand with new $85 million casino & resort project
LEDYARD, Conn. — Foxwoods Resort Casino is expanding even bigger in southeastern Connecticut, with the announcement of a brand new $85 million casino project on the property. Foxwoods, which is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot tribe, one of the two federally recognized tribes in Connecticut, said a...
Tractor-trailer crash partially closes I-91 South in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 South between exits 14 and 13 in Wallingford is partly closed Wednesday morning due to a tractor-trailer crash. State police said the highway’s right lane is closed following the crash. They also stated the tractor-trailer was down an embankment as a result of the wreck. There are no reports of […]
Eyewitness News
Saint Mary’s Hospital opens serenity suite
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - The new serenity suite is a room for staff to take care of their mental health. This is a much needed resource after what they have been through during the pandemic. Molly Fallon saw the brunt of Covid-19 from the frontlines at Saint Mary’s. She...
Comments / 1