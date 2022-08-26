Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Concord Mills closes after shooting + ‘Future of the children’ up to NC Supreme Court
Hey, everyone! KJ here. There’s a new episode of “Sports Legends of the Carolinas” out today and it’s a real good one. Legendary former Clemson coach Danny Ford, who led the Tigers to their first national title in 1981, talks with Scott Fowler about life, farming and the reasons why he left football for good at age 49.
AOL Corp
Check your wallet, a six-digit winning lottery ticket was sold in South Carolina
A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was recently sold in the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Now the search is on for the person who bought the Palmetto Cash 5 game at a gas station/convenience store, lottery officials said Monday in a news release. The winning numbers —...
AOL Corp
1 dead after hiking group gets lost in Arizona park, runs out of water
One person died after a group hiking in Arizona’s Sara Park became lost and dehydrated, officials said Saturday. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department on Friday responded to the 1,100-acre park, located on the border with California, and found a 63-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man “out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion,” the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement over the weekend.
AOL Corp
Ahead of expected Miss. flooding, mayor urges people to "get out now"
Severe weather continues to sweep across the country as heavy rains bring floods to Mississippi, tornadoes touch down in the Twin Cities and fires burn in the West. Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency in Mississippi amid concerns that flooding could inundate parts of the state's largest city. Residents in Jackson are being urged to evacuate as dangerously high rivers threaten to flood streets and homes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
A Wisconsin 'fake elector' works for Sen. Ron Johnson's re-election campaign
One of Wisconsin's "fake electors" has been working as a paid staffer for Sen. Ron Johnson’s re-election campaign. Alexa Henning, a spokeswoman for Johnson, R-Wis., confirmed to NBC News Wednesday the campaign's employment of Pam Travis, one of 10 Wisconsin Republicans who signed bogus paperwork claiming to be an elector backing then-President Donald Trump in an alleged plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
AOL Corp
These Washington theaters are offering $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day on Sept. 3
National Cinema Day is Sept. 3 and to celebrate, movie tickets will be only $3 at most theaters across the United States. Although some theaters are not participating in the discount event, some theaters are offering discounted tickets for all movie formats including IMAX and 3D along with discounted snacks.
Comments / 1