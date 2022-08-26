Alex Jones accused of transferring millions to himself while declaring bankruptcy

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- In a court filing Thursday, victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School accused Alex Jones of transferring millions of dollars to himself and relatives, to avoid compensating the families who have sued him.

Nine families asked a federal bankruptcy court judge to force Jones to give up control of Free Speech Systems, the parent company of Jones' conspiracy theory website Infowars, NBC News reported.

"Since the Sandy Hook Families filed their lawsuits, the Debtor has systematically transferred millions of dollars to Alex Jones and his relatives and insider entities," the filing reads. "It claims to owe a massive, secured debt to an insider that was first documented as a loan when the Sandy Hook Families were securing key wins in Connecticut and Texas, but no records show that an actual debt existed before the Sandy Hook Families sued."

The families allege that the $50 million debt owed by Free Speech Systems to PQPR Holdings is a way to avoid compensating them. According to the court filing, PQPR is owned by Jones' parents and 72% of the payments to the company go to Jones and his family.

Jones has faced multiple lawsuits after having claimed over the years that the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut was a staged government conspiracy meant to take away guns from Americans.

Earlier this month a Texas jury ruled that Jones must $45.2 million to the parents of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis.