Alex Jones accused of transferring millions to himself while declaring bankruptcy

By Matt Bernardini
UPI News
 5 days ago
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- In a court filing Thursday, victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School accused Alex Jones of transferring millions of dollars to himself and relatives, to avoid compensating the families who have sued him.

Nine families asked a federal bankruptcy court judge to force Jones to give up control of Free Speech Systems, the parent company of Jones' conspiracy theory website Infowars, NBC News reported.

"Since the Sandy Hook Families filed their lawsuits, the Debtor has systematically transferred millions of dollars to Alex Jones and his relatives and insider entities," the filing reads. "It claims to owe a massive, secured debt to an insider that was first documented as a loan when the Sandy Hook Families were securing key wins in Connecticut and Texas, but no records show that an actual debt existed before the Sandy Hook Families sued."

The families allege that the $50 million debt owed by Free Speech Systems to PQPR Holdings is a way to avoid compensating them. According to the court filing, PQPR is owned by Jones' parents and 72% of the payments to the company go to Jones and his family.

Jones has faced multiple lawsuits after having claimed over the years that the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut was a staged government conspiracy meant to take away guns from Americans.

Earlier this month a Texas jury ruled that Jones must $45.2 million to the parents of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis.

Truth Speaker
4d ago

I hope they take everything he has. He is one of the worse creature to ever walk this earth causing more pain to families who lost their children.

Robert Gallagher
5d ago

This is called dissolution of assets in order to avoid a judgment.. The trustee of the bankruptcy court who was assigned to his bankruptcy needs to take control and take all this money back. That way he can disperse it to his real creditors instead of the fake ones.. As far as I'm concerned Jones needs to be charged with contempt of court for doing this and he needs to go to jail.. He is not going to change,, he is not going to straighten up or wise up,, he's a mental case and he's an extreme narcissist and there's a lot of people just like him in jail,, so he'll be in good company... Conspiracy theorists,, another paranoid schizophrenics abound in jail.

Kellie Harper
4d ago

He's another one who really needs to be behind bars......how these people live with themselves is beyond me....the truth always wins.

