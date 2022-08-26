ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
survivornet.com

‘Severely Bloated’ Woman, 64, Was Misdiagnosed With Irritable Bowel Syndrome: She Learned It Was Cancer After She Pushed For A Second Opinion

Dianne Boothby, 64, found out she had ovarian cancer just months after her husband’s stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis in August 2021. Luckily, they are now both in remission. After realizing there is not much awareness for the typical symptoms of her disease—bloating and an overall feeling of fullness—she intended to do something about the fact that many doctors will put off these early warning signs as IBS or PMS. In their defense, they most commonly are, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look further if symptoms persist.
#Linus Kidney Disease#Kidneys#Peritoneal Dialysis#Linus Diabetes#Diseases#General Health#Lancet
verywellhealth.com

Naproxen vs. Ibuprofen: Which Is Better for Arthritis?

Naproxen and ibuprofen belong to a class of drugs called nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). They are better known by their brand names Aleve (naproxen) and Advil or Motrin (ibuprofen). Both work to inhibit chemicals that cause inflammation in the body due to arthritis. These two NSAIDs also have differences. For...
Daily Mail

The shocking sight no parent should see - a bubbly six-year-old girl fights for her life in intensive care after a rare Covid reaction left her unable to walk or talk and her kidneys failing

A six-year-old girl was left paralysed after she caught Covid and a rare reaction saw her brain and spine swell up, leaving her unable to to walk or talk. Mikayla Sullivan was rushed to a Brisbane intensive care unit last month after the virus caused the devastating condition, which then deteriorated into kidney failure.
Medical News Today

Is it possible to tell if you have pancreatic cancer?

Pancreatic cancer can cause several nonspecific symptoms as the tumor grows or as cancer spreads to other areas of the body. Early stages often have no symptoms, so a person may not realize they have pancreatic cancer until it has spread. It is possible for a healthcare professional to identify...
scitechdaily.com

Avoid Surgery and Hospitalization: Study Finds That Antibiotics Can Treat Appendicitis

The researchers found that antibiotics are often effective in treating patients with appendicitis. According to a recent study, outpatient antibiotic management of selected appendicitis patients is safe, enabling many patients to avoid surgery and hospitalization, and should be explored as part of the doctor-patient shared decision-making process. This research is...
Healthline

What Is the Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic and progressive disease. Understanding its severity is an important factor in helping you and your doctor evaluate whether treatments are working, what treatments to consider next, and how to prevent progression and damage in the future. The Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale (RASS) was designed...
verywellhealth.com

Can Itching Be a Symptom of Diabetes?

Itching is a common symptom of diabetes, a chronic condition in which your blood sugar is too high. Itching from diabetes can be caused by dry skin, poor circulation, or certain infections. It can also be annoying enough to interfere with your daily life. Here's what to know about itching...
ohmymag.co.uk

Sweet poison: Doctors warn artificial sweeteners may increase risk of diabetes

They are marketed as safer alternatives to sugar, but new research suggests that artificial sweeteners used in commercial production of diet sodas and low-fat desserts are not harmless, DailyMail reports. The researchers found that the chemicals in most sweeteners alter your gut microbiome while making it harder for the cells in your body to absorb sugar.
CNET

Natural Sleep Aids: 6 Remedies for Better Rest Tonight

When you're having trouble sleeping at night, you might find yourself staring up at the ceiling for hours on end -- even after trying all the classic sleep tricks like reading a book instead of looking at your phone before bed. And when the morning comes, your mind and body will certainly feel the effects.
msn.com

The healing and cleaning properties of lemon juice

The healing and cleaning properties of lemon juice. Lemons are the sunniest of the citrus fruits. They lend flavor to foods and drinks, and are packed full of healthful vitamin C and flavonoids, which are excellent antioxidants. But besides the health and well-being benefits of consuming lemons, did you know that you can also use this cheery fruit around the house to clean and deodorize?
