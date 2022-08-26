Read full article on original website
Education will be key issue in race for Florida governor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Public education has become one of the signature issues of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration, and it’s clear from Democratic challenger Charlie Crist’s pick for lieutenant governor he intends to make it a centerpiece of his campaign as well. Crist’s newly...
Pregnant Texas mom who claimed unborn child counted as a passenger gets ticket dismissed
A pregnant Texas woman says she has received a second traffic ticket within a month after claiming that her unborn child allows her to drive in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane. Last month, Plano resident Brandy Bottone got a ticket for driving in the HOV lane. Bottone gained massive attention...
Texas Railroad Commission adopts new rules for weather emergency preparedness
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Railroad Commission voted on Tuesday to adopt the final portion of requirements for weather emergency preparedness standards. The rules come 18 months after the 87th legislature passed Senate Bill 3, following the February 2021 winter storm. "It is impossible to write rules or legislation...
Texas gas companies face $5,000 fine for failing to prepare for extreme weather
A year and a half after a severe winter storm nearly collapsed the state’s power grid, Texas oil and gas regulators approved new rules Tuesday that would require natural gas companies to properly prepare their equipment for extreme weather. The rules will require oil and gas companies to be...
Nevada school district could switch to 4-day school weeks
ELKO, Nev. (KRNV) — A Nevada school district is considering moving all schools to four-day school weeks, as discussed in a recent school board meeting. Two schools in the Elko County School District, including Carlin Combined School and Wells Combined School, have already adopted the four-day model. Teachers outlined...
TxDot launches 'Drive Sober, No Regrets' drunk driving campaign
Every year hundreds of people are killed, and thousands are injured on Texas roads as a result of drunk driving. That's why TxDot has launched its Drive Sober, No Regrets drunk driving campaign. Last year, Texas saw more than 25,000 DUI alcohol-related traffic crashes. Those crashes resulted in 1,100 deaths...
Coast Guard stops 3 lancha crews illegally fishing US waters
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coast Guard law enforcement crews located and stopped three lanchas with a total of 14 Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing off the southern Texas coast on Tuesday. Three lancha boats were filled with approximately 440 pounds of shark and 2,425 pounds of red snapper,...
Dolly Parton launches line of pet apparel, toys to help Tennessee animal rescue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country queen Dolly Parton has launched a line of dog apparel, accessories and toys. "Doggy Parton" is in partnership with SportPet Designs. Each product has a bit of Dolly "flair," like blue jean denim jackets, cowgirl dresses, pearl collars and more. A portion of the...
