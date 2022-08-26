ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Education will be key issue in race for Florida governor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Public education has become one of the signature issues of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration, and it’s clear from Democratic challenger Charlie Crist’s pick for lieutenant governor he intends to make it a centerpiece of his campaign as well. Crist’s newly...
Texas Railroad Commission adopts new rules for weather emergency preparedness

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Railroad Commission voted on Tuesday to adopt the final portion of requirements for weather emergency preparedness standards. The rules come 18 months after the 87th legislature passed Senate Bill 3, following the February 2021 winter storm. "It is impossible to write rules or legislation...
Nevada school district could switch to 4-day school weeks

ELKO, Nev. (KRNV) — A Nevada school district is considering moving all schools to four-day school weeks, as discussed in a recent school board meeting. Two schools in the Elko County School District, including Carlin Combined School and Wells Combined School, have already adopted the four-day model. Teachers outlined...
TxDot launches 'Drive Sober, No Regrets' drunk driving campaign

Every year hundreds of people are killed, and thousands are injured on Texas roads as a result of drunk driving. That's why TxDot has launched its Drive Sober, No Regrets drunk driving campaign. Last year, Texas saw more than 25,000 DUI alcohol-related traffic crashes. Those crashes resulted in 1,100 deaths...
Coast Guard stops 3 lancha crews illegally fishing US waters

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coast Guard law enforcement crews located and stopped three lanchas with a total of 14 Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing off the southern Texas coast on Tuesday. Three lancha boats were filled with approximately 440 pounds of shark and 2,425 pounds of red snapper,...
