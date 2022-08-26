Read full article on original website
WBKO
Warren Co. Public Schools hosting book donation drive for Eastern Kentucky flood relief
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three Letcher County schools were completely destroyed by the flooding that occurred in Eastern Kentucky last month. On Monday, August 29th, the Warren County Public School system began hosting a book donation drive in order to help with Eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts. Starting a book drive is something Melissa Stephanski says is a great way for Warren County Public Schools to support other schools in need.
WBKO
Donated buses from Barren Co. filled with supplies head to Eastern Kentucky
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three donated and filled school buses headed to Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning. From Barren County to Letcher County, the buses were each filled with donated goods from the community. The donated goods, whether it be transportation or school supplies, they made the trip to lend...
WBKO
$1 million awarded to Bowling Green Fire Department for new station
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) was in Bowling Green Tuesday for a groundbreaking. While there, he announced funding for a new fire station. Beshear and Congressman Brett Guthrie presented the fire department with a check for $1 million to build a new station near the Kentucky Transpark from the Community Development Block Grant Funding.
WBKO
Logan County Schools, Sheriff’s Office filling SRO positions
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County Schools and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office have partnered together to comply with state requirements for schools across the state this school year and onward. In response to violent incidents in schools across the country, Kentucky passed House Bill 63. It serves as...
wnky.com
Trial begins in Barren County horse seizing lawsuit
BARREN CO., Ky.-The trial for the lawsuit involving seized horses in Barren County officially began on Monday morning. Early Monday, local officials gathered in Barren County Judge John Alexander’s courtroom for the first hearing in the case. A lawsuit filed by a Christian County family, claims Judge-Executive Michael Hale...
WBKO
“Rae of Sunshine” gives suicide prevention presentation at Logan County High School
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The students at Logan County High School received a presentation about suicide awareness and prevention from Taylora Schlosser, founder of “Rae of Sunshine”. Taylor Rae was a sophomore at the University of Kentucky getting ready to start her second semester. Her major scored her...
whvoradio.com
SWK EDC’s Hendricks Discusses Industry, Martinrea’s ‘Superloads,’ Rural King
While announcements for Ascend Elements and the Novelis expansion have been critical revelations for the region in the last year, the growth of Christian, Trigg and Todd County’s job market has been intrepid. During Monday’s South Western Kentucky EDC meeting, Executive Director Carter Hendricks relayed that capital investments in...
WBKO
Elkton welcomes Delavan Ag Pumps as they create 30 jobs with a $2.3 million dollar investment
Elkton, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear says Delavan Ag Pumps Inc. plans to plant a new manufacturing facility in Todd County. Delavan, now headquartered in Minneapolis, first began in De Moines, Iowa in 1941, producing ag spray and fuel burner nozzles. Now, the company produces pumps, and hydraulics and earlier this year, expanded its lawn and garden product line.
WBKO
UPDATE: BGPD arrest juvenile after false school shooting report
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An update from a false report of a school shooting this morning in Warren County (4:47 p.m.) Bowling Green Police tells WBKO news they responded to a 911 call check at Moss Middle School on 2565 Russellville Road Monday Morning. The caller, an unknown male...
k105.com
Man arrested after Grayson Co. deputies find excessive amount of opiate pills during traffic stop
A man has been arrested on drug trafficking and other charges after deputies found a smorgasbord of pills during a traffic stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Sunday evening at approximately 9:15, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt conducted a traffic stop near the 109-mile marker of the eastbound parkway on a 2012 Mazda CX-7 with an inoperable tail light, according to the arrest citation.
WBKO
Man arrested for 2020 death of fentanyl overdose victim in Logan Co.
ADAIRVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee man is behind bars and faces a manslaughter charge after authorities accused him of selling drugs to an individual who died of a fentanyl overdose nearly two years ago. South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force responded to a call of a possible drug overdose in...
14news.com
Police: Officers find nearly a pound of synthetic weed during traffic stop
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is in jail after officers say they found nearly a pound of synthetic weed during a traffic stop. Officers pulled over Patrick Wilson Tuesday night for following a semi too closely. While speaking to Wilson, officers say they could smell marijuana coming from...
wnky.com
Man dead after vehicle flips in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – On Wednesday, 55-year-old Richard Wade Lamb of Scottsville died following a car accident. The Scottsville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Old Gallatin Road and Sunset Hill. Authorities stated Lamb was traveling south on Old Gallatin Road in a 2005 Dodge...
wnky.com
Scott Waste Services announces new collection system
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scott Waste Services is changing things up a bit with their new trash collection system. Site Manager Sam Upperman and District Manager Drew Marr told News 40 they are looking to reduce labor to employees and cost to customers with their new curbside pick up method. This week up to September 9th, the company will be delivering Scott Waste branded yellow and blue trash cans to customers and transition to exclusively using those for collection starting September 12th. Marr and Upperman told News 40 this new method will be beneficial for both parties.
WBKO
Family honors memory of loved one, bringing awareness of drug overdose deaths in younger adults
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day, and a family in Monroe County continues preserving the memory of their loved one while also raising awareness to the cause. One family member is speaking out on the harm drugs can inflict, claiming the lives of loved...
whopam.com
Ky. Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Association expels Boling from its membership
The Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Association has expelled Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling from its membership. According to a news release, the Association voted on August 25 to expel both Boling and Ronnie Goldy of the 21st judicial district—the votes remove them from membership in the Association and precludes them from attending future Association functions and conferences.
wevv.com
Violent teens terrorize Madisonville neighborhood
The Madisonville Police Department has been made aware of a video that has been circulating Facebook. The video depicts a violent encounter amongst a group of juveniles in a local neighborhood. That neighborhood is the Elk Creek Mobile Home Community. The video which is circulating on Facebook, shows a group...
WBKO
Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had ‘messed him up’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man facing charges in the August 28 deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 told police he was messed up on drugs and driving as fast as his truck would go. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, has been charged with murder, assault, driving under...
wnky.com
UPDATE: BGPD, WCPS respond to false Moss Middle School shooting report
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Monday morning at 7:45 a.m., Bowling Green Police say they received a phone call announcing a shooting took place at Warren County Public School’s Moss Middle School. Officers responded immediately, walking through both Moss Middle School and neighboring school Jennings Creek Elementary School. BGPD...
WBKO
New BRAWA bus creates endless opportunities for shelter pets
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Watch out Glasgow! There’s a new whip in town with endless uses and opportunities for animals. Connie Greer, General Manager for Barren River Animal Welfare Association, says, “I think I was the first one that said, ‘Hey, we should just get a bus (kidding),’ and we made it reality. It’s right here, and that is to haul the animals. First and foremost that is what this bus is for. It’s to transport a large amount of animals that if we should flood, we can get them out safely and get them to higher ground.”
