ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans coach Lovie Smith says QB Davis Mills' confidence 'has only grown'

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DI1u_0hX7AOaZ00

Lovie Smith knew about Davis Mills.

Smith was the head football coach for the University of Illinois from 2016-20, and the Big Ten, Illinois’ conference, had common opponents with the Pac-12, the conference that included Stanford, Mills’ alma mater from 2017-20.

I’m going to go all the way back,” Smith told reporters Friday. “I’m coming from college, so, I knew a little bit about who Davis was after I got here.”

The Houston Texans hired Smith first as their associate head coach and defensive coordinator under rookie coach David Culley in Jan. 2021. The Texans later drafted Mills No. 67 overall in Round 3 of the 2021 NFL draft.

Smith really started to get familiar with Mills as he ran the scout team against the first-team defense.

Said Smith: “Just him running the look squad against the No. 1 defense, saw good things then. You know, getting to know him, I think after he started playing and we started watching all of the quarterbacks around, he started playing and that’s when I said ‘hey, this guy’s in the mix with the rest of the first-year signal callers that I think will be good football players in the league.’”

According to Smith, the belief Mills had was undeterred.

“That confidence in him has only grown, every step along the way right up until the first drive of the second half last night,” said Smith. “He’s our starting quarterback, did I say that?

“You guys can ask about starting quarterbacks. Davis Mills is our starting quarterback, and I love what he is going to be able to do leading us.”

Mills’ final play of the preseason was a 16-yard touchdown pass to wideout Chris Moore in the third quarter of Houston’s 17-0 shutout of the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mills went 6-of-10 for 58 yards, a touchdown, an interception, took two sacks, and posted a 70.0 passer rating.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Cowboys Running Back Reportedly Released On Tuesday

It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET. Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured. Both players suffered...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning

The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
NFL
The Spun

Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade

On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Illinois State
Houston, TX
Sports
NBC Sports

Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make

The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Multiple owners didn’t want Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for entire season

The Cleveland Browns didn't just controversially trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March even though his status for the 2022 NFL season and beyond was very much up in the air over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Cleveland then made history by handing Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract with all of that money fully guaranteed.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Jerry Jones Confirms Cowboys' Replacement For Tyron Smith

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating blow to their offensive line last week, as Tyron Smith went down with an avulsion fracture. While on 105.3 The Fan this week, Jerry Jones revealed who'll replace the All-Pro offensive tackle. Jones said it's "safe to say" rookie Tyler Smith will be the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
David Culley
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
NBC Sports

Did “multiple owners” urge Roger Goodell to suspend Deshaun Watson less than a full year?

When the NFL and quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, a case could have been made that it would have been better for the Browns to have Watson miss a full year. That would have truly suspended Watson’s contract, pushing it back by a full year, keeping him under contract through 2027, and slashing his salary in 2023 from $46 million to the veteran minimum for a player with his level of experience (currently, that’s $1.035 million).
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#49ers#American Football#Pac 12#Stanford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 thoughts on the Chiefs' initial 53-man roster

The Kansas City Chiefs have assembled its first iteration of the 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. It wasn’t quite what many were expecting and will likely undergo some changes within the next 24 hours. The team will have the opportunity to send players to injured reserve, claim players on waivers and sign free agents by mid-day tomorrow. Before that happens, let’s take a look at the initial roster composition and see what we can draw from it.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniforms for season-opening showdown vs. Georgia Bulldogs

We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.  
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Denver releases former Vols' linebacker

Denver released former Vol outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo. Kongbo was released as the Broncos finalized its 53-man active roster ahead of the 2022 season. He played for the Vols from 2016-18 after transferring from Arizona Western College. Kongbo began his collegiate career at Wyoming. The former Vol has never appeared...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

L.A. Chargers sign former Georgia RB

Former Georgia running back Sony Michel signed with the L.A. Chargers on Wednesday. UGA’s third all-time leading rusher (3,638 yards) was released by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday as teams squared-up their 53-man rosters ahead of the 2022 season, which begins next week. The 2-time Super Bowl champion and...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
192K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy