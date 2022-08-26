Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Amtrak suspends 2 trains between Pontiac & Chicago due to lack of manpower, equipment
(WXYZ) — Amtrak said two trains that usually run between metro Detroit and Chicago have been temporarily suspended. According to Amtrak, wolverine Trains 350 and 355 will be suspended between Aug. 29 and Sept. 16 due to a lack of manpower and available train equipment. The trains normally operate...
Tv20detroit.com
Labor Day festivals, Wu-Tang Clan and Nas coming to metro Detroit this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Labor Day traditions return to metro Detroit this weekend. From music to festivals — including Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats — there is something for everyone to do. If you like problem solving, there is a 5K scavenger hunt coming to Detroit. Here's...
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroit residents wait patiently for power restoration
WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — DTE Energy said in some of the hardest areas, winds moved between 60 and 70 mph for 10 minutes straight on Monday. So, they said the damage is pretty consistent across their service area. At the peak of the outages, DTE Energy President Trevor...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit councilwoman proposes new regulations for e-scooter companies
(WXYZ) — Electric scooters in metro Detroit are largely unregulated, meaning companies can just come in and set up shop without a contract. City officials also have very few ways to enforce reckless scooter use, but that could change under a proposed ordinance by one Detroit City Council Member.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Warm and dry into September
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 60°. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 82°. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Friday: Mostly sunny in the morning and then partly sunny in the afternoon with a high of 87°. There could be an isolated shower in the afternoon. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Comfortable weather returns
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with a low of 59°. Wind: NW 10 mph. Wednesday: Comfortable but breezy again. Mostly with a high of 83°. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 78°. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on...
Tv20detroit.com
Residents in Ypsilanti community frustrated by continued outage
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Power outages continue to frustrate residents throughout metro Detroit. Some have learned it could be Friday before they're out of the dark. As of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, DTE said 90,000 customers have been restored. The company anticipates 130,000 will have their power restored by the end of the day Thursday. That's about half of the customers who lost power in this storm.
Tv20detroit.com
Video shows 'gustnado' in Macomb County; here's what it is
(WXYZ) — Strong storms moved through metro Detroit on Monday night, and some of the hardest-hit areas included northern Macomb County and Richmond. Justin Smith sent us video while he was driving along the highway on Monday of what appears to be a gustnado. According to the National Oceanic...
Tv20detroit.com
Boil water advisories lifted in Commerce Township and Walled Lake; Novi's still in effect
WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Boil water advisories that were issued earlier this week for Commerce Township and Walled Lake have been lifted, Oakland County officials said. Boil water advisories were issued for Commerce Township, Walled Lake and Novi Monday evening. Residents in Commerce Township and Walled Lake no longer need to boil water before using for consumption.
Tv20detroit.com
Westland neighborhood cleaning up after 50-foot-tree falls on cars, clips house
WESTLAND, MI (WXYZ) — A Westland neighborhood is waking up Tuesday morning to clean up the damage left behind from Monday afternoon's storm. The high winds and rain knocked down power lines and uprooted trees. One tree in the neighborhood is now sprawled across a few cars. Security camera...
Tv20detroit.com
Power outages continue in metro Detroit; Westland sets up cooling and charging stations
In Westland, the sound of generators serve as the soundtrack to a familiar story — one residents say happens too often. “It happens about once a year," resident Alex Bir said. "I don't know if it's the lines or just the storms.”. Families on his street have been without...
Tv20detroit.com
Man says power outage, burgers rendered his business's security system useless
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The owners of the Car Zone Repair Shop in Detroit said they'll be spending the night at the shop after thieves drove through their gate and stole a Dodge Charger as well as thousands of dollars worth of tools. "There's good karma and there's bad karma,"...
Tv20detroit.com
Inkster apartment complex without power draws criticism
INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Seniors living at Thompson Tower apartments in Inkster say a single generator barely powers more than one elevator and some minimal lighting. They’re reaching out for help and saying there’s also no running water for 300 units. “We can’t flush the toilet. People...
Tv20detroit.com
Survivor of Detroit random shooting thanks neighbors for saving his life, dog
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A survivor of Sunday’s mass shooting in Detroit is now home from the hospital along with his dog after both were shot on Sunday morning. “We were down to the corner, went around the corner, started going down and there was a guy walking toward me,” 76-year-old John Palik recounted.
Tv20detroit.com
‘It is a dangerous situation.’ DTE reports thousands of downed wires, gives update on restoration times
(WXYZ) — DTE Energy is reporting more than 232,000 customers are without power in Southeastern Michigan after Monday's round of storms moved through the area. As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, 232,985 customers were listed without power on DTE's website. Trevor Lauer of DTE says they have 1,200 DTE crews...
Tv20detroit.com
5 hospitalized after fire at commercial building on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Five people were hurt after a fire in Detroit Monday evening. The fire happened at a commercial building in the area of Mansfield and Schoolcraft streets, west of Greenfield Road on the city's west side. Detroit police say five people were injured. Four of the victims...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit man charged in shooting death of transgender woman from Ohio
(WXYZ) — A 31-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old transgender woman from Ohio. Dede Ricks was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to her right back and left chest at around 3:40 a.m. on August 21 in the 2530 block of Manistique. Police were called to the scene and medics pronounced Ricks dead at the scene.
Tv20detroit.com
'Happy-go-lucky girl': Monroe teen being remembered after death following storm
MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A heartbroken family is opening up after the death of a 14-year-old girl who came into contact with a downed power line. “She was just an amazing person and best cousin I could ask for. My son adored her. It’s just really hit me hard when I found out she’s no longer here,” the victim’s cousin Tiffany Keck said.
Tv20detroit.com
Police: Officers pulled shocked 8-year-old off live power line at Warren playground
(WXYZ) — Warren police say an 8-year-old boy was shocked by a live power line on the playground of an elementary school on Tuesday morning. According to police, it happened near McKinley Elementary School on Toepher near Sharrow around 9:15 a.m. Chopper 7 was over the scene, which showed...
Tv20detroit.com
Repair timeline for massive water main break to be extended beyond Sept. 3
(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority said the repair timeline on the massive 120-inch water main break will be extended. It comes amid a delay in the arrival of a replacement pipe. According to the GLWA, the 16-foot segment of the additional 48-foot pipe was sent back to...
