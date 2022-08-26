ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Metro Detroit residents wait patiently for power restoration

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — DTE Energy said in some of the hardest areas, winds moved between 60 and 70 mph for 10 minutes straight on Monday. So, they said the damage is pretty consistent across their service area. At the peak of the outages, DTE Energy President Trevor...
WALLED LAKE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit councilwoman proposes new regulations for e-scooter companies

(WXYZ) — Electric scooters in metro Detroit are largely unregulated, meaning companies can just come in and set up shop without a contract. City officials also have very few ways to enforce reckless scooter use, but that could change under a proposed ordinance by one Detroit City Council Member.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Warm and dry into September

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 60°. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 82°. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Friday: Mostly sunny in the morning and then partly sunny in the afternoon with a high of 87°. There could be an isolated shower in the afternoon. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Comfortable weather returns

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with a low of 59°. Wind: NW 10 mph. Wednesday: Comfortable but breezy again. Mostly with a high of 83°. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 78°. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Residents in Ypsilanti community frustrated by continued outage

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Power outages continue to frustrate residents throughout metro Detroit. Some have learned it could be Friday before they're out of the dark. As of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, DTE said 90,000 customers have been restored. The company anticipates 130,000 will have their power restored by the end of the day Thursday. That's about half of the customers who lost power in this storm.
YPSILANTI, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Video shows 'gustnado' in Macomb County; here's what it is

(WXYZ) — Strong storms moved through metro Detroit on Monday night, and some of the hardest-hit areas included northern Macomb County and Richmond. Justin Smith sent us video while he was driving along the highway on Monday of what appears to be a gustnado. According to the National Oceanic...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day
Tv20detroit.com

Boil water advisories lifted in Commerce Township and Walled Lake; Novi's still in effect

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Boil water advisories that were issued earlier this week for Commerce Township and Walled Lake have been lifted, Oakland County officials said. Boil water advisories were issued for Commerce Township, Walled Lake and Novi Monday evening. Residents in Commerce Township and Walled Lake no longer need to boil water before using for consumption.
NOVI, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Inkster apartment complex without power draws criticism

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Seniors living at Thompson Tower apartments in Inkster say a single generator barely powers more than one elevator and some minimal lighting. They’re reaching out for help and saying there’s also no running water for 300 units. “We can’t flush the toilet. People...
INKSTER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

5 hospitalized after fire at commercial building on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Five people were hurt after a fire in Detroit Monday evening. The fire happened at a commercial building in the area of Mansfield and Schoolcraft streets, west of Greenfield Road on the city's west side. Detroit police say five people were injured. Four of the victims...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit man charged in shooting death of transgender woman from Ohio

(WXYZ) — A 31-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old transgender woman from Ohio. Dede Ricks was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to her right back and left chest at around 3:40 a.m. on August 21 in the 2530 block of Manistique. Police were called to the scene and medics pronounced Ricks dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

'Happy-go-lucky girl': Monroe teen being remembered after death following storm

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A heartbroken family is opening up after the death of a 14-year-old girl who came into contact with a downed power line. “She was just an amazing person and best cousin I could ask for. My son adored her. It’s just really hit me hard when I found out she’s no longer here,” the victim’s cousin Tiffany Keck said.
MONROE, MI

