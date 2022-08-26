Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Pipe repair requires wide ban on LA County outdoor watering
BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Water officials on Tuesday called on numerous communities in Los Angeles County to eliminate all outdoor watering for 15 days next month while a pipeline that brings Colorado River water to Southern California undergoes emergency repairs. The ban affects homes and businesses in areas with...
mymotherlode.com
Los Angeles County deputies kill man armed with machete
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who walked toward them with a machete Monday morning, authorities said. Deputies answered a call shortly after 6:30 a.m. about a man with a machete trying to assault employees at a business in the unincorporated Florence area, authorities said.
mymotherlode.com
Fire threatening over 7,000 structures in southwest Oregon
GALICE, Ore. (AP) — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 18.75 square miles (49 square kilometers), is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained. As of Tuesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center said 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other...
mymotherlode.com
Student found with gun, pot at San Joaquin Valley school
WASCO, Calif. (AP) — A gun and marijuana were seized from a student at a San Joaquin Valley high school, but authorities said there was no indication the youth intended to use the weapon. Staff took the items from the student on Monday at Independence High School in Wasco...
mymotherlode.com
California ISO To Keep Close Eye On Electrical Grid During Heat Wave
Sacramento, CA — Officials are still reviewing whether a statewide flex alert may be needed over the coming days. The California Independent System Operator has issued an order restricting electrical grid maintenance operations between August 31 through September 6 to help ensure that all generators and transmission lines remain online.
mymotherlode.com
CAL Fire Fighters Could See More Money And Less Hours
Sacramento, CA– California state firefighters could potentially get three raises and fewer hours all within the next year as part of a tentative contract with Governor Gain Newsom’s administration. The contract would give CalFire firefighters a retroactive raise of 2.5% starting from July 1st, 2022, plus an additional...
mymotherlode.com
California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock. State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
mymotherlode.com
Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order Increasing Energy
Sacramento, CA– Governor Gavin Newsom announced during a Wednesday press conference that he has signed an executive order to increase the state’s energy supply. This will be a temporary energy boost to help the state get through the week-long heat wave. The hottest days ahead are anticipated to be Saturday through Monday. The governor also used Wednesday’s press conference to urge state lawmakers to pass his energy plan, which includes extending the life of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.
mymotherlode.com
CA Lawmakers Move Forward Fast Food Council
Sacramento, CA — Voting on party lines, California lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly voted to develop a 10-member California Fast Food Council. If AB 257 is signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, it would create a council made up of four employee representatives from the fast food industry, four employer representatives, and two state officials. It would review and make changes related to things like wages and working conditions within the industry. A late amendment approved will cap any increase in minimum wage next year for larger chain fast food restaurants at $22 an hour (statewide minimum wage is $15.50 an hour).
mymotherlode.com
Social Media, Marijuana, And Homeless Bills Pass CA Legislature
Sacramento, CA — The California legislative session comes to a close late this evening, and some high-profile bills are passing through both houses of the legislature. Two are aimed at regulating social media companies. The first would require companies like Facebook and Snapchat to make public all of their policies for removing disturbing content, and explain how it is removed. The second would require social media companies that provide services aimed at youth to follow age-appropriate principles designed to keep children safe. That includes not using a child’s personal information, or profiling a child, in a way that could harm the youth’s physical or mental health. The bills are opposed by associations representing social media companies.
mymotherlode.com
Final Hours Of California Legislative Session
Sacramento, CA — Several high-profile bills will be determined ahead of a Wednesday evening deadline at the California capitol. A two-year legislative session ends at midnight on Wednesday. It also marks a changing of the guard, as at least a quarter of the current lawmakers will be replaced during the November General Election. Of note, both of the Mother Lode representatives, Senator Andreas Borgeas and Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, are declining to seek re-election.
mymotherlode.com
Newsom Signs Election Bill Authored By Bigelow
Sacramento, CA — Mother Lode Republican Assemblyman Frank Bigelow authored a bill that will impact those who run for local office. Currently, in order to appear on the ballot, a candidate for office must deliver both a declaration of candidacy to the county election’s office (of their residence), along with separate nomination form papers.
