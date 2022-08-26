Sacramento, CA — The California legislative session comes to a close late this evening, and some high-profile bills are passing through both houses of the legislature. Two are aimed at regulating social media companies. The first would require companies like Facebook and Snapchat to make public all of their policies for removing disturbing content, and explain how it is removed. The second would require social media companies that provide services aimed at youth to follow age-appropriate principles designed to keep children safe. That includes not using a child’s personal information, or profiling a child, in a way that could harm the youth’s physical or mental health. The bills are opposed by associations representing social media companies.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO