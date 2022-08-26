Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Western NY patent attorney says Moderna lawsuit may have big implications
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Pharmaceutical company Moderna said in 2020 it agreed not to enforce its COVID-19-related patents while the pandemic continued. That is according to the timeline the company laid out in a lawsuit filed Friday claiming that period is up. "They expected, now that the pandemic had proceeded to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
West Nile virus found in Erie County
West Nile virus has been detected in Erie County. The virus is spread by mosquitoes. “Mosquitoes don’t stay within any individual town or village border, so we are making the educated assumption that mosquitoes that can transmit West Nile virus are in all municipalities,” said Senior Public Health Sanitarian Peter Tripi, who manages Erie County’s Vector Control Program. “Residents should take the appropriate precautions to fight mosquitoes in their own yards, and protect their skin from mosquito bites.”
These Buffalo Restaurants Had Violations In Their Latest Inspections
Anytime you head out to grab a quick bite in Western New York you hope that you are getting food that has been prepared properly and in a clean environment. The Erie County Department of Health makes routine checks on all the restaurants in the area to make sure that each of them is up to code to ensure a healthy dining experience for you.
Niagara County courthouse fills as people apply for pistol permits before new law takes effect
Lockport, N.Y. (WBEN) - Many Niagara County residents are flocking to the County Courthouse to get a pistol permit before new gun legislation takes effect on Thursday.
Valu Home Centers to close three stores in Western New York
Valu Home Centers is set to close three stores in the Western New York area. All employees are being offered positions at other stores.
Sheriff Warning Residents In These Popular Erie County Towns
You can never be too careful when it comes to protecting you belongings or personal property. The Erie County Sheriffs have a new warning for residents in various towns around Western New York. When someone steals your things or trespasses on your property, you simply feel violated. It is more...
Large barge washes ashore south of Dunkirk
The Coast Guard said it is in communication with the owner of the barge who is developing a plan to remove it.
9 Registered Animal Abusers In Cattaraugus County Banned From Having Pets
These people in Cattaraugus won't be participating in National Pet week ever again, thankfully. They are registered animal abusers! I think it takes a special kind of evil to hurt a harmless animal. I understand that people sometimes take in a pet, only to realize they have bitten off more than they can chew. But that doesn't give them the right to abuse the animal. There are many resources available to rehome an animal if a person realizes they can't care for it.
WGRZ TV
Crimestoppers Seek Tips On Deadly Stabbing
If you recognize this person. They say he's a suspect in the deadly stabbing of William Graham on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo last Saturday.
Many rush to get a pistol permit before too late
The Niagara County Courthouse is having to turn people away due to so many trying to obtain their pistol license. This is due to the new gun law going being effective soon.
Favorite Wing Restaurant Made History In Buffalo, New York
The biggest debate in Buffalo history started way back in the 1960s and it is who has the best wings in town. Ask 100 people in Western New York that answer and chances are you will get 100 different answers. From Bar-Bill to Duffs, to Elmos there is no shortage of great wing places in Western New York.
Two charged with gun, drug and robbery offenses
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mayville woman and a Jamestown man have been charged on gun, drug and robbery offenses after police say they ran a narcotics conspiracy over 18 months. Police say that between November 2020 and April 2022, 41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown conspired with others to […]
Reward for information in connection to homicide in August 2020
According to Crime Stoppers, Joseph McCrayer was killed on August 3, 2020 on Alice Avenue in Buffalo.
Astonishing Footage Of Bear Crossing In Wyoming County [VIDEO]
This is pretty amazing footage! A bear was spotted crossing the road in Wyoming County. If you drive up and down the rolling hills of Erie County or Wyoming County, you will see an abundance of farms and wildlife. When people refer to "God's Country" I am pretty sure that they are referring to these places. Check out this video that shows a beautiful black bear crossing the road!
Double shooting on Hewitt sends men to ECMC
Officials say it happened on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue.
Getzville man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Amherst police officers
A Getzville man has pleaded guilty to using social media to threaten to kill Amherst police officers.
Death of Buffalo 18-year-old ruled a homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, city officials announced that the death of 18-year-old Jalia Marrero was ruled a homicide by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office. Marrero’s body was found on June 9 in a wooded area south of Delsan Court, according to police. She was reported missing on May 21 after not being […]
nyspnews.com
Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Joanne Kalson., 61, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Kalson took merchandise valued at $98.60 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Kalson was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Kalson was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information about young Buffalo woman's homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Jalia Marrero. Marrero's body was found in June at the foot of Virgil Avenue and St. Lawrence Avenue. Her death was ruled a homicide by Erie County Medical Examiner's Office over the weekend.
The Transit Drive-In Made a Big Change This Month
Summer is starting to wind down and we know better than anywhere (Western New York) that the cold weather can come quickly and once it's here, it takes a hold for a few months. However, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the warm weather in Western New York....
