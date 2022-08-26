ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Western NY patent attorney says Moderna lawsuit may have big implications

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Pharmaceutical company Moderna said in 2020 it agreed not to enforce its COVID-19-related patents while the pandemic continued. That is according to the timeline the company laid out in a lawsuit filed Friday claiming that period is up. "They expected, now that the pandemic had proceeded to...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

West Nile virus found in Erie County

West Nile virus has been detected in Erie County. The virus is spread by mosquitoes. “Mosquitoes don’t stay within any individual town or village border, so we are making the educated assumption that mosquitoes that can transmit West Nile virus are in all municipalities,” said Senior Public Health Sanitarian Peter Tripi, who manages Erie County’s Vector Control Program. “Residents should take the appropriate precautions to fight mosquitoes in their own yards, and protect their skin from mosquito bites.”
ERIE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Business
City
Mount Sinai, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Health
Power 93.7 WBLK

9 Registered Animal Abusers In Cattaraugus County Banned From Having Pets

These people in Cattaraugus won't be participating in National Pet week ever again, thankfully. They are registered animal abusers! I think it takes a special kind of evil to hurt a harmless animal. I understand that people sometimes take in a pet, only to realize they have bitten off more than they can chew. But that doesn't give them the right to abuse the animal. There are many resources available to rehome an animal if a person realizes they can't care for it.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Burke
News 4 Buffalo

Two charged with gun, drug and robbery offenses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mayville woman and a Jamestown man have been charged on gun, drug and robbery offenses after police say they ran a narcotics conspiracy over 18 months. Police say that between November 2020 and April 2022, 41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown conspired with others to […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychedelics#Legislature#Mental Health Disorders#Mdma
Power 93.7 WBLK

Astonishing Footage Of Bear Crossing In Wyoming County [VIDEO]

This is pretty amazing footage! A bear was spotted crossing the road in Wyoming County. If you drive up and down the rolling hills of Erie County or Wyoming County, you will see an abundance of farms and wildlife. When people refer to "God's Country" I am pretty sure that they are referring to these places. Check out this video that shows a beautiful black bear crossing the road!
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
PTSD
News 4 Buffalo

Death of Buffalo 18-year-old ruled a homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, city officials announced that the death of 18-year-old Jalia Marrero was ruled a homicide by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office. Marrero’s body was found on June 9 in a wooded area south of Delsan Court, according to police. She was reported missing on May 21 after not being […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence

On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Joanne Kalson., 61, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Kalson took merchandise valued at $98.60 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Kalson was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Kalson was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy