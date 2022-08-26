ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron Pizza Fest takes over Lock 3 this weekend: What to expect

AKRON, Ohio — Calling all pizza lovers! This weekend was made just for you as Akron Pizza Fest takes place at Lock 3. Described as a three-day food and musical festival, Akron Pizza Fest will feature pizza parlors from all across the Akron area. Some of the participating pizza...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Chocolate Bar in Cleveland closes over staffing issues

CLEVELAND — Taking to its Facebook page on Monday, Chocolate Bar in Cleveland announced that it has permanently closed. The restaurant, which was located in The Arcade at 347 Euclid Ave., said that its closure came as a result of ongoing staffing issues. "The Chocolate Bar thanks you for...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Pan-American Masters Games in Cleveland: 'Largest international gathering in city's history' coming in 2024

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission's planning of the 2024 Pan-American Masters Games is in full swing. The organization will hold a press conference this morning at 9:30 a.m. at Public Hall, formally kicking off its hosting of the event that's expected to be "the largest international gathering in the city’s history," according to a news release.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Cultural Gardens to host 76th annual One World Day

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cultural Gardens is set to host 'One World Day' for the 76th year. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The day will feature many events, including the following:. Parade of flags.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Akron Pride Festival and Equity March returns

AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 28, 2021. Thousands of individuals gathered in Akron Saturday for the sixth annual Akron Pride Festival and Equity March. The festival returns to Summit County after drawing over 25,000 attendees in 2021. All of Saturday's...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

'Addiction is a disease, it is not a weakness': Northeast Ohio community leaders recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

AKRON, Ohio — For International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, community leaders in Summit County came together to speak out against the stigma surrounding addiction, share resources, and give updated numbers of overdose deaths in the county. Through a virtual press conference, Summit County Medical Examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WKYC

