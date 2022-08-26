Read full article on original website
Record heat sticking around
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah, we are halfway to the Labor Day holiday weekend. We’re coming off a day with record heat in Salt Lake City as we reached 101° and we’ve got more heat on the way across the Beehive State as a high-pressure heat dome hangs over the western […]
kjzz.com
Utahns react to UDOT's recently announced gondola decision
ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT announced the gondola as their preferred option for easing congestion up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. There is one more step left in the process. The public will have 45 days to comment before the department releases its record of decision. With a $550...
gastronomicslc.com
Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses
If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
travelawaits.com
7 Amazing Restaurants To Try In Ogden, Utah
My husband and I finished a year of full-time RVing in Ogden, Utah. Ogden, the first settlement in Utah, is 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake and 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. If you are a snow skier, you probably recognize the name Ogden as it is the gateway of Powder Mountain and Snowbasin ski resorts. Ogden is continually growing and thriving, and they have a great food scene. Here are the seven amazing restaurants we tried in Ogden, Utah, on our travels and what we had from each. My list falls in the order of which we ate there.
KSLTV
Casey Scott surprises Stansbury Park drivers with free gas cards
STANSBURY PARK, Utah — Whether it’s food on the freeway or still high gas prices, hitting the road this Labor Day weekend might come with a bit of a headache. That’s why Casey Scott headed to Tooele County to surprise some drivers with free gas cards.
Peaks Hotel in Park City purchased by property arm of LDS Church
Stephanie Lee Samuels, a former manager and representative for the Peaks Hotel, confirmed that the sale occurred in April. It was purchased by Salt Lake City-based Property Reserve Inc., which is the real estate arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Samuels, who has since moved to...
KSLTV
UDOT chooses gondola to address Little Cottonwood Canyon congestion
SANDY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation has elected to install a gondola to address congestion issues in Little Cottonwood Canyon. This issue has stirred a lot of debate and received more public comment than any other UDOT project. It has also whipped up the passion of the...
KSLTV
Woman stuck in mud at Layton reservoir
LAYTON, Utah — Mary Green and her husband came out to Adams Reservoir Monday night. She said the peaceful evening walk turned into an event that left her traumatized. “My husband was here three to four times to fish,” Green said. “He’s wanted to learn fly fishing.”
Labor Day travelers told to plan for delays
Many road construction projects will be halted during the Labor Day weekend Friday through Monday, but some work zones – and weekend travel - will continue to cause slowdowns. Utah Department of Transportation traffic engineers are warning drivers that Labor Day weekend travel along the Wasatch Front will have...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City raises property taxes after reported increase in services demand
SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of Utah's capital city on Monday approved a plan that raises property taxes by about 4.9% which will go toward increasing city services and paying for new projects on the city's west side. The Salt Lake City Council approved the increase in a short...
utahrealtygroup.com
5014 W 6600 S, West Jordan, UT 84081
Great opportunity! Calling all INVESTORS! Great location! You won't want to pass this one up. Priced to sell. Great potential Needs to go fast. Extra basement entry from the garage, Fully fenced big back yard with deck perfect for entertaining. Buyer to verify all information.
FEMA awards Provo $50 million for aquifer recharging project
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced award recipients for more than $2.3 billion in grant funding through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program. The BRIC program is only in its second year and communities must apply for a chance at receiving grant funding. The state of Utah...
KSLTV
UTA announces free fare days this Thursday and Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will be holding Free Fare for Clean Air days on Thursday and Friday. This means that on those two days, all UTA bus and rail services, including bus, FrontRunner, TRAX, the S-Line streetcar, paratransit, the Park City-SLC Connect and UTA On Demand will be free of charge.
eastidahonews.com
Crews reach ‘key’ phase in seismic upgrade of historic Salt Lake Temple
SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Dakotah Hansen is one of the crewmembers tasked with digging large horizontal holes underneath the Salt Lake Temple. Hansen, a tunneling miner for HDD Willco, a West Jordan construction company that specializes in installing underground utilities without using trenches, spends most of his time in virtual darkness, chipping away at the deep soil with an air hammer. He’s making way for a 4-foot wide steel pipe that will fill the space he’s clearing out. He then tosses the dirt and rocks into a car behind him that removes the materials from the site.
Hiker falls 100 ft. down Little Cottonwood Canyon
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 76-year-old hiker fell 100 feet down a steep slope in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR). SLCOSAR says the incident occurred at White Pine, when the hiker stumbled on the trail and fell down the slope. Rescue crews responded […]
KSLTV
Sidewalk chalk festival returns to West Jordan library Saturday
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Sidewalk chalk artists and their works will convene to create their masterpieces Saturday, Sept. 3, for a free, family-friendly event. The festival is returning for the sixth time to the Salt Lake County library in West Jordan from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. “Chalk the...
KSLTV
Six arrested in Salt Lake City street racing operation
SALT LAKE CITY — Six arrests have been made and 11 cars have been towed following an operation to stop illegal street racing in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said on Friday, Aug. 26, into the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27, law enforcement saturated areas within the city known to have street racing. During the investigation, information developed that led the Utah Highway Patrol to a speed racing event near 2400 South, 4300 West, where six arrests were made.
KSLTV
Utah couple frustrated by finger-pointing after sewage flooded their master suite
RIVERDALE, Utah — A young couple says everyone is pointing the finger after a horrifying amount of sewage flooded their new home in Riverdale. Some of it came from their neighbors. “It’s so surreal, you know, because we just moved in a month and a half ago,” said Chase...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Winder Newton to lead Utah's new Office of Families
(The Center Square) - Gov. Spencer Cox is moving forward with his plans to establish a new Office of Families and has named its first director. Salt Lake County Council member Aimee Winder Newton will lead the office beginning Thursday, according to a news release from Cox's office. The governor...
