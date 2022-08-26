Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Salem Civic Center will begin a clear bag policy during the Gary Allan Concert on September 17Cheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Roanoke County takes another step toward connecting with the Roanoke City Greenway and Explore ParkCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Pipe failure cases sinkhole which closes a Botetourt County roadCheryl E PrestonBotetourt County, VA
What local residents need to know about the spreading E.coli outbreaks connected to Wendy's restaurantsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Symphony Under the Stars returns to Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Roanoke Labor Day parade
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Labor Day is Monday, and just before that comes the Roanoke Labor Day parade, set for Saturday, September 3. The parade will kick off at noon down Campbell Avenue and onto Williamson Road. Kristy Vance from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 and Chuck Simpson,...
WDBJ7.com
Rocky Mount DMV closing for renovations
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount DMV location will be closed temporarily after regular business hours September 1 for an interior renovation. The center will be reopened September 15. During the Rocky Mount renovation, customers have service options. More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com. Customers who...
WSET
City of Danville announces closures for Labor Day
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Labor Day will cause closings within the city of Danville. The Municipal Building and, all other City of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. The city also said that the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center...
WDBJ7.com
200 jobs coming with Staunton River Plastics opening by end of year
HURT, Va. (WDBJ) - The new Staunton River Plastics facility in Hurt is soon going to be up and running. The new facility will create everyday household items such as containers, as well as 200 new jobs. Staunton River Plastics announced in the spring of 2020 it would invest more...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department moves all operations into new headquarters
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is now completely operating out of its new headquarters. The new headquarters is on Memorial Drive, which will provide a more centralized location for the police department. The new department has higher security and a workout room for police officers to relieve...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. The past two days I’ve been rooting...
WDBJ7.com
Event in Vinton highlights International Overdose Awareness Day
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s International Overdose Awareness Day. People from all over the world, including right here in Southwest Virginia, are hosting events in hometown communities. There will be an event at the Vinton War Memorial to honor, thank and inspire. The goal of Wednesday night’s event is...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Co. launching new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Are you ready to enjoy peak leaf season from a different view? You’re in luck because Roanoke County has partnered with Ride Source to introduce the McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service later this week. According to Roanoke County Planning, transportation will be provided...
WSET
New business alert: 'The Shack' now open in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There is a new business in Bedford County. This business is called "The Shack" it's a new spot on Moneta Road that advertises antiques, art, collectibles, old stuff, plants, and glass, the county's Office of Economic Development said. They also said that they have...
wakg.com
First of Three New Convenience Centers Up and Running In Gretna
Pittsylvania County residents in the Climax Road area of Gretna now have a new convenience center to dispose of household garbage. The site at 8004 Climax Road has two open top boxes a compactor and recycling bins. This is the first of three projects the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved to improve trash service in the northern end of the county. The next project scheduled to open will be the site on Level Run Road in Long Island which is in the final stages of prep and is expected to go into operation in early September. The third and final convenience center project will be located on Meadow Ridge Court in Gretna. That project is the largest undertaking of the three and has an expected completion date of March 2023. More improvements could be on the way since the county as contracts with outside providers who bring in trash which helps offset costs for these upgrades.
WBTM
No Injuries in Danville Apartment Fire
Danville Fire crews responded to a structure fire just before midnight Sunday. A 12-unit apartment building at 360 Seminole Drive was heavily involved when first responders showed up. Some fire fighters hurriedly evacuated residents will others took on the blaze. The apartment that the fire originated in sustained heavy damage thorough out, but Danville Fire Department was able to keep the fire mostly contained. Almost all of the occupants were able to return to their homes except for the original apartment and one adjacent to it that will require cleanup before occupancy can resume. No injuries were reported from this incident. The Danville Fire Department responded with six units and received assistance from the Danville Life Saving Crew and the Danville Police Department. The Danville Fire Marshalls’ office is handling the investigation of this incident.
WDBJ7.com
Woman dies after Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire in Roanoke. The woman’s name has not been released. The fire was August 23 in the 1500 block of Andrews Road NW. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the home, with one woman safely outside and another trapped inside. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from fire-related injuries. A dog also died.
WSET
'Stay Alert:' RPD, VSP issue 300+ summons in first 4 days of school
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department partnered with Virginia State Police for targeted traffic enforcement in school zones during the first week of school. "We'd like to thank Virginia State Police for their assistance and partnership on the roads last week," the department wrote. "Thank you to the City of Roanoke E-911 Center for your help and support during the enforcement period as well."
Overnight fire leads to temporary evacuation of Danville apartment building
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders were called out to a fire at a Danville apartment building overnight, which heavily damaged one of the units. According to the Danville Fire Department, units responded to a report of a structure fire at 360 Seminole Trail just before midnight. When crews arrived at the scene, officials say […]
Lewisburg FD rescues five dogs trapped in cave
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A dangerous rescue mission in Greenbrier County saved the lives of five furry friends. The Lewisburg Fire Department was called to a rescue in Renick over the weekend, where five hunting dogs had fallen into a cavern 70 feet below ground. Firefighter and EMT Eddie Brookman says repelling 70 feet […]
WDBJ7.com
40 Years Ago: The Queen of Steam returns to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was 40 years ago this month that a Roanoke icon came home. In August 1982, the Norfolk and Western 611 rolled into Roanoke under her own power for the first time in 20 years. The Queen of Steam had been restored at the Norfolk Southern...
WDBJ7.com
Ridership increases on Virginia Amtrak routes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The number of people taking the train continues to climb across the Commonwealth. Ridership on Amtrak’s state-supported routes hit an all-time high during the month of July. More than 110,00 passengers used Amtrak’s Virginia routes during the month. That’s an increase of more than 28%...
cardinalnews.org
Homestead Creamery launches Hokie-inspired ice cream; more …
Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Partnership brings Hokie-inspired ice cream to market. Virginia Tech and Homestead Creamery of Franklin County have collaborated to create Hokie-inspired ice cream. The first flavor, Hokie Tracks, will roll out to...
wfxrtv.com
Fugitive wanted in Craig, Montgomery counties lived in Dublin man’s backyard for days
DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — After nearly three weeks on the run and a multi-county search, authorities announced Tuesday that Shawn Michael Tolbert was taken into custody in Dublin, where he spent more than two days living in a bus in a man’s backyard. According to Virginia State Police,...
WDBJ7.com
Grandin Theatre completes $350,000 ‘Heart in the Main’ campaign
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grandin Theatre is set to open back up this weekend after completing its $350,000 campaign. The ‘Heart in the Main’ campaign surpassed its original goal of $350,000 for renovations in the main theatre. The renovations include an upgraded sound system, new screen and a velvet curtain for the stage.
