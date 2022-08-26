ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Riversport OKC hosting two major events in one weekend

By Lauren Daniels/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQALo_0hX79iTN00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – It’s a busy weekend down at Riversport OKC as it plays host to athletes from across the world.

From elite international Paddlesport athletes to crafty rafts on the rapids – you won’t want to miss it.

From the strength of paddleboard athletes – to the strength of the rushing rapids – world-class – and maybe a bit wacky – talent is on full-display at Riversport OKC.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vb8FJ_0hX79iTN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqPrU_0hX79iTN00
Riversport OKC rafts. Images KFOR.

“We’re focused on time, and we also have to do a like a skit for everyone and just the creativity of building our boat,” said Steven Kilburn, an OKC resident and member of Team River Runner – a veteran’s organization that will participate in the Red Bull Rapids race.

It’s the first time it’s ever been held in the U.S.A.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation commission announces new permanent director

All participants will be using rafts they’ve made on their own.

“We modeled it off of the Higgins boat, which is the landing craft they used for the beaches of Normandy,” said Jordan Howie, a fellow member of Team River Runner.

Down at the Boathouse District, Riversport is also hosting the World Paddlesports Festival – including the Super Cup and World Cup events.

Riversport had six months to prepare for the events – after they were moved from Russia to OKC in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

“When we got the call, we said yes, because this is a really big deal to have, you know, literally the eyes of the world, the paddle sports world here on Oklahoma City and not only that, but I think it’s the Oklahoma standard that we’re willing to step up and help out in situations like this that occur,” said Mike Knopp, Executive Director of Riversport.

‘Taste of Asia’ event coming to Oklahoma City

The Red Bull Rapids race will take place Saturday at noon.

The Paddlesports Festival runs Friday through Sunday.

Admission is free.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Super Cup#Sports World#Red Bull#Team River Runner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

Severe Storms and Flooding Rainfall Continues

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A line of severe thunderstorms will continue to push through the OKC Metro and Central Oklahoma as we head into Monday night. Some storms have already produced large hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning. WEATHER RESOURCES:. Flooding rainfall will remain the biggest threat as we...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy