Read full article on original website
Related
Missing dog Chubby Cheese reunited with his Tampa Bay family after 2 years
Chubby Cheese, a dog who disappeared two years ago, is finally back with his family in St. Petersburg.
Gulfport Florida: Tampa Bay’s Own Hidden Treasure
Small, quirky and fun, Gulfport is a hidden gem in Pinellas County. Gulfport is the perfect, quaint, spot for your next day trip with someone special. Explore nature preserves, hit the beach, enjoy some live music, grab a cocktail and dine at some of Pinellas County’s most delicious restaurants – all without leaving the tiny town of Gulfport.
fox13news.com
Community rallies around family of couple killed in food truck crash on I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. - Family members of a mother and father killed when their food truck blew a tire and crashed on I-75 are receiving support from the Sarasota and Manatee County communities. Life will never be the same for 4-year-old Isaac Mendoza and his sister, 5-year-old Carla, who lost both...
Family of missing Pasco woman wants to fund new search
The case of a missing Tampa Bay area woman has taken a tragic turn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco deputy accused of stomping, killing cat
A Pasco County sheriff's deputy was arrested for animal abuse Wednesday after authorities said he stomped on his girlfriend's cat while she was away. The cat later died.
fox13news.com
Florida drug czar tours Tampa General's care command center aimed at stopping drug addiction
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida drug czar was at Tampa General Hospital Wednesday in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day. While it's a day meant to remember those lost to drug addiction, it's also a call to action. TGH has reworked its game plan when dealing with overdose patients to keep...
Assistant manager for Clearwater Dollar Tree stages robbery with teen son, steals $5K: police
An assistant manager at a Clearwater Dollar Tree was arrested Monday after using her 15-year-old son to stage a robbery in a plot to steal from the store, according to police.
Florida boy fighting rare brain-eating amoeba flown to Chicago for treatment
A 13-year-old Florida boy who has been fighting a brain-eating amoeba for more than two months was flown by a Tampa-based air ambulance company to Chicago for continued treatment on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pinellas County Sheriff to discuss murder involving Tampa Bay gang
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is planning on holding a press conference involving a recent murder indictment. The indictment is said to be related to a motorcycle gang in the Tampa Bay area. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will be holding the press conference at 1 p.m. You can watch it in the […]
fox13news.com
Florida boy flown from Tampa to Chicago as fight against rare brain-eating amoeba continues
TAMPA, Fla. - A 13-year-old Florida boy was flown from Tampa to Chicago to continue his fight against a rare and potentially deadly brain-eating amoeba. Caleb Ziegelbauer's battle began in early July, when he and his family went to Port Charlotte Beach. "Caleb has only been to the beach twice...
Brandon veteran who got VA runaround asks if ‘left hand knew there was a right hand’
For one veteran, getting an appointment with a chiropractor through the VA included an inexplicable run-around that lasted more than a year and included referrals to three incorrect addresses.
Hillsborough dad shot young kids in head right after mom kissed them goodnight, sheriff says
A Hillsborough County man allegedly shot his two young children in the head moments after their mother tucked them into bed, killing one and critically injuring the other.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grieving family calling for safer bus stops in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County family is advocating for change after Ethan Weiser was killed walking to his bus stop. The 15-year-old high school sophomore was hit by a car in front of his younger sister and now Ethan's family is advocating for safer bus stops. Ethan's uncle,...
fox13news.com
‘It was heaven’: 92-year-old skydives, raises money for cancer research on anniversary of daughter’s death
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Polk County woman is taking a cancer fundraiser to new heights. If Rose Mary Bond comes up with an idea, it seems like nothing is going to stop her. At 92 years old, Bond is still as feisty as ever and on Wednesday, she proved it once again.
WMNF
Pinellas County reopens Section 8 housing voucher waitlist for the first time since 2020
Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/pinellashousingvouchers.wav. For the first time in two years, the Pinellas County Housing Authority has reopened its waitlist for Section 8 housing voucher applications. The online application portal for Section 8 vouchers in Pinellas County opened at 9 AM on Tuesday, August 30, and will remain open through Thursday, September 1,...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough High student accused of bringing loaded gun on campus, Tampa police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough High School student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun on campus Wednesday afternoon, Tampa police said. The 15-year-old student, who is not being named because of their age, was found with a loaded 9mm firearm wrapped in a t-shirt inside their bag, according to the Tampa Police Department. The school resource officer at Hillsborough High was notified by an anonymous student.
fox13news.com
More rescued beagles up for adoption in Sarasota
Over the weekend, more than a dozen beagles were adopted in Hillsborough County. Now, another group will soon be ready for adoption in Sarasota County.
City of Tampa expands job opportunities for people with a criminal record
The city is incentivizing businesses that don't discriminate against most criminal history when hiring.
Pasco County mom relieved after son's bus route changes
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A mother in Pasco County said it's been terrifying to take her son to his bus stop. He's 7 years old. “All it takes is one distracted driver," Heather Sconyers said. The estimated quarter of a mile walk on Curley Road consists of no sidewalks...
2 Tampa women burn children with hot pot, police say
Two Tampa women are facing charges for intentionally burning two young children in their care with a hot pot, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Comments / 3