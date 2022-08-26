NEPHI, Utah — A lock-in-place was issued at the Juab School District Monday after officials say they were notified by authorities about a threat on a school building. “It then became aware to us that the threat was made in Sanpete County, but then there was also a conflicting message that it might have been in the Payson area,” said Dr. Kodey Hughes, superintendent of the Juab School District.

NEPHI, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO