Parents outraged after preferred pronouns posted by Farmington Jr. High counselors
FARMINGTON, Utah — There was outrage at Farmington Junior High School after school counselors had new placards made that showed their preferred pronouns. The move motivated parents to send emails and make phone calls to the school. Some were angry enough that police were asked to investigate. Likewise, some...
Mental health tips for parents of kids heading to college
SALT LAKE CITY — Dropping off a college freshman is a bittersweet moment. Your child’s world is about to change and so is yours, and that can be hard to take in for some of us. For Healthy Mind Matters, an expert from the Huntsman Mental Health Institute...
SLC elementary school welcomes its students back to class
SALT LAKE CITY — Throughout August, students across the state have headed back to school. And on Tuesday, the Salt Lake City School district joined that list as one of the final districts in the state to take on their first day of school. Salt Lake City School district’s...
BYU athletic director condemns racism at women’s volleyball game
PROVO, Utah — Students returned to BYU for the first day of class Monday, amid fallout over what school officials call racism at a women’s volleyball game against Duke University. BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe told KSL there is “zero tolerance for racism,” adding that new procedures would...
Tooele High releases students after broken AC causes uncomfortable class temps
TOOELE, Utah — The Tooele County School District was forced to release all students at Tooele High School Wednesday, after a broken air conditioning system led to classroom temperatures too high to work in. It’s the second time the district said they’ve faced air conditioning problems at schools this...
Snow College student booked for threat of terrorism toward a school
EPHRAIM, Utah — A Snow College student was arrested for threats to a school while playing a video game on Monday afternoon. Maximus Johnson, 18, was reported after commenting on an online video game that “he was going to shoot up a school,” according to arrest documents.
SLC introduces Safe Passage Initiative
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City has introduced a new initiative aimed at helping children get to and from school safely. The Safe Passage Initiative was announced Monday by Mayor Erin Mendenhall, City Councilwoman Victoria Petro-Eschler, Backman Elementary Principal Matthew Teitter, and the Salt Lake City Police Department.
Davis School District works to keep students cool during heat wave
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As temperatures climbed into the upper 90’s Tuesday, fans and swamp coolers lined the hallways and classrooms at a school in the Davis School District. The district said since voters passed a bond in 2015, they have managed to install air conditioning units in...
Juab School District temporarily under lock-in-place after hearing of threat
NEPHI, Utah — A lock-in-place was issued at the Juab School District Monday after officials say they were notified by authorities about a threat on a school building. “It then became aware to us that the threat was made in Sanpete County, but then there was also a conflicting message that it might have been in the Payson area,” said Dr. Kodey Hughes, superintendent of the Juab School District.
UTA announces free fare days this Thursday and Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will be holding Free Fare for Clean Air days on Thursday and Friday. This means that on those two days, all UTA bus and rail services, including bus, FrontRunner, TRAX, the S-Line streetcar, paratransit, the Park City-SLC Connect and UTA On Demand will be free of charge.
Ogden man shares how naloxone saved his life
SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, one Ogden man said naloxone saved his life — and many of his friends, too. “That was a mistake I wish I had never made,” said Max Thomas Richins. Richins’ regret — painkillers. He...
Sidewalk chalk festival returns to West Jordan library Saturday
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Sidewalk chalk artists and their works will convene to create their masterpieces Saturday, Sept. 3, for a free, family-friendly event. The festival is returning for the sixth time to the Salt Lake County library in West Jordan from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. “Chalk the...
Easton Oliverson back in Utah after fall from bunk bed at Little League World Series
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Little League player who fractured his skull when he fell from a bunk bed is back in the Beehive State Tuesday night. Easton Oliverson was in Pennsylvania with his little league team when the injury happened. That was two weeks ago. After surgery,...
How to stay protected from student loan forgiveness scams
SALT LAKE CITY — One point six trillion dollars: That’s how much federal student loan debt Americans have racked up. When President Biden announced plans to provide debt relief for up to 43 million people not only did it catch the attention of borrowers, it caught the ears of scam artists.
Casey Scott surprises Stansbury Park drivers with free gas cards
STANSBURY PARK, Utah — Whether it’s food on the freeway or still high gas prices, hitting the road this Labor Day weekend might come with a bit of a headache. That’s why Casey Scott headed to Tooele County to surprise some drivers with free gas cards.
Lehi police investigating incident between coach, ref at Little League football game
LEHI, Utah — Swift action is being taken by the Utah County Youth Football Conference after a coach attacked a teenage referee at a youth football game over the weekend. “We had a skirmish on the field where the coach essentially attacked a referee,” said Cole Cooper, president of the Utah County Youth Football Conference.
Provo Police: Still unclear what caused crash that killed young siblings
PROVO, Utah – As the Hidalgo family begins to prepare funeral services for two of their three young children, police continue their investigation into the auto-pedestrian crash that also left the driver dead. “It’s a grieving community,” said Provo Police Det. Shad LeFevre. “These things shouldn’t happen.”...
Formerly Raging Waters, a plan for Glendale Regional Park is released
SALT LAKE CITY — A master plan for Glendale Regional Park has been released, revealing a colorful gathering place utilizing remnants of the former popular water park known as Raging Waters. Raging Waters, later Seven Peaks Waterpark, was a popular summer attraction until it shut down in 2018. According...
Woman stuck in mud at Layton reservoir
LAYTON, Utah — Mary Green and her husband came out to Adams Reservoir Monday night. She said the peaceful evening walk turned into an event that left her traumatized. “My husband was here three to four times to fish,” Green said. “He’s wanted to learn fly fishing.”
UDOT chooses gondola to address Little Cottonwood Canyon congestion
SANDY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation has elected to install a gondola to address congestion issues in Little Cottonwood Canyon. This issue has stirred a lot of debate and received more public comment than any other UDOT project. It has also whipped up the passion of the...
