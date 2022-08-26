ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

KSLTV

SLC elementary school welcomes its students back to class

SALT LAKE CITY — Throughout August, students across the state have headed back to school. And on Tuesday, the Salt Lake City School district joined that list as one of the final districts in the state to take on their first day of school. Salt Lake City School district’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

BYU athletic director condemns racism at women’s volleyball game

PROVO, Utah — Students returned to BYU for the first day of class Monday, amid fallout over what school officials call racism at a women’s volleyball game against Duke University. BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe told KSL there is “zero tolerance for racism,” adding that new procedures would...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

SLC introduces Safe Passage Initiative

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City has introduced a new initiative aimed at helping children get to and from school safely. The Safe Passage Initiative was announced Monday by Mayor Erin Mendenhall, City Councilwoman Victoria Petro-Eschler, Backman Elementary Principal Matthew Teitter, and the Salt Lake City Police Department.
KSLTV

Juab School District temporarily under lock-in-place after hearing of threat

NEPHI, Utah — A lock-in-place was issued at the Juab School District Monday after officials say they were notified by authorities about a threat on a school building. “It then became aware to us that the threat was made in Sanpete County, but then there was also a conflicting message that it might have been in the Payson area,” said Dr. Kodey Hughes, superintendent of the Juab School District.
NEPHI, UT
KSLTV

UTA announces free fare days this Thursday and Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will be holding Free Fare for Clean Air days on Thursday and Friday. This means that on those two days, all UTA bus and rail services, including bus, FrontRunner, TRAX, the S-Line streetcar, paratransit, the Park City-SLC Connect and UTA On Demand will be free of charge.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Ogden man shares how naloxone saved his life

SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, one Ogden man said naloxone saved his life — and many of his friends, too. “That was a mistake I wish I had never made,” said Max Thomas Richins. Richins’ regret — painkillers. He...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Sidewalk chalk festival returns to West Jordan library Saturday

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Sidewalk chalk artists and their works will convene to create their masterpieces Saturday, Sept. 3, for a free, family-friendly event. The festival is returning for the sixth time to the Salt Lake County library in West Jordan from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. “Chalk the...
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

How to stay protected from student loan forgiveness scams

SALT LAKE CITY — One point six trillion dollars: That’s how much federal student loan debt Americans have racked up. When President Biden announced plans to provide debt relief for up to 43 million people not only did it catch the attention of borrowers, it caught the ears of scam artists.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Provo Police: Still unclear what caused crash that killed young siblings

PROVO, Utah – As the Hidalgo family begins to prepare funeral services for two of their three young children, police continue their investigation into the auto-pedestrian crash that also left the driver dead. “It’s a grieving community,” said Provo Police Det. Shad LeFevre. “These things shouldn’t happen.”...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Woman stuck in mud at Layton reservoir

LAYTON, Utah — Mary Green and her husband came out to Adams Reservoir Monday night. She said the peaceful evening walk turned into an event that left her traumatized. “My husband was here three to four times to fish,” Green said. “He’s wanted to learn fly fishing.”
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

UDOT chooses gondola to address Little Cottonwood Canyon congestion

SANDY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation has elected to install a gondola to address congestion issues in Little Cottonwood Canyon. This issue has stirred a lot of debate and received more public comment than any other UDOT project. It has also whipped up the passion of the...
UTAH STATE

