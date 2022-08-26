ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who's atop week 2 of the Southwest Ohio Soccer Coaches Association poll?

By Melanie Laughman, Cincinnati Enquirer
 5 days ago
The Southwest Ohio Soccer Coaches Association released its second coaches poll ranking top teams on Friday, Aug. 26.

The numbers in parentheses represent first-place votes and the second denotes points.

Division I boys

1. Archbishop Moeller (4) 123

2. Mason (7) 122

3. St. Xavier (3) 121

4. Anderson 93

5. Milford 84

6. Lakota West 66

7. Lakota East 43

8. Walnut Hills 34

9. Loveland 25

10. La Salle 21

Others receiving votes: Sycamore, 12; Turpin, 12; Fairfield, 6; Oak Hills, 5; Kings, 2; Elder, 1

Division II boys

1. Indian Hill (3) 72

2. Summit Country Day (2) 67

3. Archbishop McNicholas (3) 66

4. Wyoming 60

5. Badin 49

6. Taylor 37

7. CHCA 29

8. Roger Bacon 22

9. Batavia 19

10. Bethel Tate 6

Others receiving votes: New Richmond, 5; Wilmington, 3; Blanchester, 1; Norwood, 1

Division III boys

1. Madeira (3) 47

2. Cincinnati Country Day (1) 43

3. Seven Hills (1) 41

4. Mariemont 39

5. Finneytown 26

6. Cincinnati Christian 22

7. Williamsburg 15

8. Deer Park 14

8. Georgetown 14

10. Clermont Northeastern 6

Others receiving votes: Fayetteville-Perry, 3; Felicity-Franklin, 3; Clark Montessori, 1; Ripley Union-Lewis Huntington, 1

Division I girls

1. Mount Notre Dame (7) 149

2. Milford (5) 126

3. Oak Hills (2) 114

4. St. Ursula Academy 108

5. Loveland (2) 98

6. Seton 94

7. Lakota East 48

8. Lakota West 32

9. Turpin 31

10. Mason 24

Others receiving votes: Anderson, 21; Lebanon, 15; West Clermont, 13; Ross, 4; Ursuline Academy, 2; Walnut Hills, 1

Division II girls

1. Summit Country Day (3) 62

2. Indian Hill (3) 59

3. Wyoming (1) 55

4. Badin 52

5. Mercy McAuley 44

6. Archbishop McNicholas 29

7. Roger Bacon 26

8. Taylor 26

9. Batavia 20

10. CHCA 7

Others receiving votes: Seven Hills, 3; New Richmond, 2

Division III girls

1. Cincinnati Country Day (4) 57

2. Madeira (2) 55

3. Mariemont 47

5. Clermont Northeastern 33

6. Deer Park 30

7. Williamsburg 26

8. Clark Montessori 11

9. Blanchester 8

10. Georgetown 6

Others receiving votes: Finneytown, 3

