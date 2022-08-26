ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's HS roundup: PHS field hockey begins Division II title defense

By Staff Reports
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 5 days ago

PORTSMOUTH – The Portsmouth High School field hockey team started its season on Friday with a 6-0 win over Plymouth in a Division II contest at Tom Daubney Field.

Portsmouth went 16-1 last season and beat Goffstown in the state championship game.

Charlotte Marston had three goals and one assist, leading the Portsmouth attack. Mia Edwards had two unassisted goals for the Clippers, and Audrey Walsh had one.

Darla Mahoney added two assists for the Clippers, while Emma Biddle and Sydney Moreau both had one.

Portsmouth goalie Samara Buck had two saves, and Sam Ruel and Maggie Conklin both played well.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nashua North 2

Dover 0

NASHUA – Dover goalie Alexa Garcia had seven saves in a Division I season-opening game.

Zoe Wisniewski, Sarah Bastlle, Emeline Friend-Gray, Abbie Kozlowski, Allie Galante, Payton Denning, and Joci Faasen all played well for the Green Wave.

Winnacunnet 4

Salem 1

SALEM - Charley Vicinus, Maitri Clifford, Mia Lantaigne, and Marisa Reuss all scored a goal for the Warriors in their Division I season opener.

Maitri Clifford and Riley Kerens both had an assist for the Warriors, while Kate Gagne had eight saves.

- Coaches are asked to email game summaries to sports editor Jay Pinsonnault at jpinsonnault@seacoastonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Friday's HS roundup: PHS field hockey begins Division II title defense

