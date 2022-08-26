ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. veterans group to host Barstow’s first local ‘9/11 Remembrance Celebration Ceremony’

By Charlie McGee, Victorville Daily Press
 5 days ago
A local veteran-focused group is holding Barstow’s first “9/11 Remembrance Celebration Ceremony” in what it hopes to make a yearly event 21 years after the deadly World Trade Center and Pentagon attacks of September 2001.

United States Veterans Support Group Inc. will host the event starting at 11 a.m. Sept. 10 in Mountain View Memorial Park, the storied local cemetery at 37067 Irwin Road. It will be open to all public attendants and include a ceremonial presence of authorities such as Barstow’s fire and police departments, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Fort Irwin, according to Veterans Support Group president Herman Wagner.

“It’ll be the first time that Barstow’s having that recognition for all the first responders and the civilians that got killed during 9/11,” says Wagner, a Vietnam War veteran who retired from the U.S. Army in 1984. “We’re trying to get everybody involved in it so we get a good showing over there. I’m pretty sure that a lot of people in Barstow are gonna appreciate having that.”

An agenda for the ceremony calls it the first annual remembrance day. “Served with Bravery and Honor,” it reads. “Join us in honoring our fallen heroes.”

The expected duration of the event is unclear, but it will begin with a formal welcome, invocation and “all stand” posting of colors, according to the agenda. A handful of unidentified guest speakers are then slotted to address the crowd, followed by the laying of wreaths.

The event will then close with an “all stand” retiring of colors, a gun salute, taps and a benediction, per the agenda.

The City of Barstow presented a certificate of recognition at the city council’s Aug. 1 meeting to the Veterans Support Group’s events committee, made up of Wagner, Melinda Vargus, Rick Oakley, Elizabeth Givens, Raul Maldonado and Tommy Sanders.

It was a ceremonial nod for the group’s effort “to honor all victims of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, the fallen heroes and first responders who courageously put themselves at risk to save others,” as the City Council’s agenda described it.

Charlie McGee covers California’s High Desert for the Daily Press, focusing on the city of Barstow and its surrounding communities. He is also a Report for America corps member with The GroundTruth Project, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of journalists in the U.S. and around the world. McGee may be reached at 760-955-5341 or cmcgee@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @bycharliemcgee.

