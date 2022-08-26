Sioux City School Board selects for new member

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District have selected their newest board member.

Board members heard from a pplicants earlier this week to fill in the vacancy after Dr. Julie Albert resigned on August 3.

Out of the seven of applicants and after five rounds of voting, the school board selected Bernie Scolaro in a 4-2 vote.

Scolaro will fill the remainder of Albert’s term running through November 2023.

