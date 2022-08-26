ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City School Board selects for new member

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tiX6l_0hX78euG00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District have selected their newest board member.

Board members heard from a pplicants earlier this week to fill in the vacancy after Dr. Julie Albert resigned on August 3.

Out of the seven of applicants and after five rounds of voting, the school board selected Bernie Scolaro in a 4-2 vote.

Scolaro will fill the remainder of Albert’s term running through November 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
Sioux City, IA
Government
Sioux City, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
KCAU 9 News

Severe Weather for August 31, 2022

(KCAU) — Siouxland may see the possibility of some severe weather. [6:21 p.m.] the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cedar County has been downgraded to special weather statement. [6:13 p.m.] A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for: Cedar County According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm was located three miles north of Belden, […]
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community School#Sioux City School Board#The School Board#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day 8/31/22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Claude, a male tan and white husky. He was found loose running around the 5800 block of Sunnybrook Drive. Now he’s looking for a loving home with lots of toys and cuddles! He’s a really sweet boy full of love and will […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Keenan Lee Randall, 42, Sioux City, serious domestic abuse assault; sentenced Aug. 25, 30 days jail, one year probation. Clay Wayne Hoffman, 37, Sioux City, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Aug. 25, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation. Jeffrey Vaneldik, 25, Anthon, Iowa, domestic abuse...
KCAU 9 News

August 31st PM: Hot start to September

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There’s a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening – especially in northeast Nebraska where there’s also a Marginal Risk of severe weather. An isolated storm or two may be able to stir up strong wind gusts exceeding 50 MPH and small hail. Once the storms pass, look for […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
kicdam.com

Five Injured In Cherokee County Building Collapse

Larrabee, IA (KICD)– Five people were hurt on Tuesday when a building under construction reportedly collapsed in Cherokee County. Sheriff Derek Scott says the building was located in Larrabee and was being worked on when the incident occurred injuring five people including one person that had to be airlifted with what are described as severe injuries.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Karen Merrick

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who's wanted for violating their federal probation. Karen Merrick is wanted by Marshals for violating her probation after serving a federal prison sentence for bank robbery. Merrick is 39 years old, 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 200...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man cited for OWI, weed, more

SIOUX CENTER—A 20-year-old Sioux City man was cited about 3:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, first-offense person under the age of 21 using a tobacco/vapor product, first-offense possession of alcohol under legal age, operation without a registration card or plate, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sioux City Man Accused Of Beating His Daughter

(Sioux City, IA) — A Sioux City man is accused of beating his eight-year-old daughter. The incident happened July 6th after the girl had taken money from his wallet to buy some snacks. She had been told to do that by her aunt. Forty-nine-year-old Leon Bearshield is accused of pulling her from a closet at her friend’s house and repeatedly hitting her before throwing her to the ground. The girl required hospital treatment for her injuries. Bearshield faces a charge of child endangerment resulting in injuries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy