Newport County, RI

Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for Aug. 27-28

By Scott Barrett, Newport Daily News
 5 days ago

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is Aug. 27, the 239th day of the year — 126 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1976, the U.S. Tennis Association ruled transgender athlete Renee Richards could not compete in the US Open women’s draw. Richards filed a lawsuit and won the right to play the following year via a Supreme Court decision.

Here & Now

• This is it, the last weekend of summer before some Newport County students go back to school. Let's make it count. The good news is there is no shortage of things to do, starting with the Salute to Summer at Naval Station Newport.

• There is also the 10-Spot Ride organized by Bike Newport on Saturday. It features 10 stops around the city, with live music and food from local restaurants.

• The Butler Basketball Club on Sunday is hosting its annual Community Day at Gaudet Middle School. Club founder Randy Butler does a great job putting this event together each year.

• The Newport County branch of the NAACP on Sunday will host its 55th annual Black Regiment Monument commemoration ceremony. The event begins at 3 p.m. at Patriots Park in Portsmouth. The guest speaker will be former state Rep. Ray Rickman.

• The Jamestown Ukraine Relief Project will hold its Sunflower Family Festival on Saturday at from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lawn School. There will be live music, games and contests, crafts, food and more.

• For those of you in a back-to-school mode, the East Bay Community Action Program will be giving away backpacks and other school supplies at its Newport site Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn more here .

• Speaking of giveaways, in need a free tree courtesy of the Rhode Island Tree Council? Now you can get one. Learn more here .

• Middletown resident and Bishop Hendricken baseball standout Alex Clemmey will be on the big stage (and ESPNU) Sunday night at 8 p.m. for the Perfect Game All-American Classic.

•The final NIMFest concert of the season ( touted by Daily News columnist Jim Gills ) is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. Local bands The 40 and Island Rockers are scheduled to perform.

• Have an old computer, TV or other electronic waste you need to get rid of? Head over to the Tiverton Public Library on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more here . If you have hazardous household waste, you can also dispose of it in Tiverton on Saturday morning but appointments must be made in advance. Learn more here .

• The happiest of birthdays to my wife Olivia, who turns 29 (again) on Sunday.

• Enjoy your weekend!

Love opening your Rise & Shine! email each morning? You can help support this effort by becoming a digital subscriber to The Daily News. Get two years of complete access to all content for just $22. Click here to get started.

Born today

Cesar Millan (animal trainer), 53

Downtown Julie Brown (veejay), 59

Paul Reubens (actor), 70

Born Sunday

Jack Black (actor), 53

Jason Priestley (actor), 53

Shania Twain (singer), 57

Weather report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b43X8_0hX78QUy00

Saturday’s low tides: 2:14 a.m., 2:06 p.m. High tides: 8:34 a.m., 8:46 p.m.

Sunday’s low tides: 2:45 a.m., 2:47 p.m. High tides: 9:10 a.m., 9:22 p.m.

Saturday’s sunrise: 6:05 a.m. Sunset: 7:28 p.m.

Sunday’s sunrise: 6:06 a.m. Sunset: 7:26 p.m.

Water temperature: 73.2 degrees.

Municipal meetings

No meetings scheduled

Local obituaries

Lillian (Rego) Coute

Today is …

National Just Because Day

International Lottery Day

Sunday is …

National Red Wine Day

National Bow Tie Day

Where in Newport County?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Arqed_0hX78QUy00

Rise & Shine! has become the go-to source for Newport County residents. Help spread the word. Forward this to a friend, who can get their own copy by signing up here .

