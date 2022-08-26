ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

Straight Pride Parade Organizer Who Was at Jan. 6 Riot Running for State Rep.

Samson Racioppi, an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston who also attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is running for state representative in Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reports that Racioppi is running in the Republican primary for the First Essex District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The seat represents Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and part of Amesbury, four communities located north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

New Sketches of Suspect Released in Mass. Teenager's Disappearance 40 Years Ago

Massachusetts law enforcement officials have released new sketches they hope could identify the person behind the 1982 disappearance of an 18-year-old woman in Berkshire County. Lynn Burdick went missing on April 17 sometime between 8 and 8:45 p.m. while she was working alone at the Barefoot Peddler's Country Store on...
FLORIDA, MA
nbcboston.com

Here's Who's on the Massachusetts Primary Ballots for 2022

With less than one week until the Sept. 6 Massachusetts primary elections, it's time for residents to decide who to vote for. The results will narrow the Democratic and Republican fields for the November general elections, settling, among other things, who will run the state after Gov. Charlie Baker. On...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Society
Local
Massachusetts Health
nbcboston.com

Vermonters to Consider Constitutional Amendment on Reproductive Rights

On Election Day this November, a question related to accessing abortion and other reproductive health care decisions will be on ballots across Vermont. Under Article 22, voters will be asked whether the Vermont Constitution should be amended to include reproductive liberty. That would mean future state lawmakers couldn’t pass laws that restrict reproductive rights, advocates have said.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy