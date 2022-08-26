Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Thousands of Students in Massachusetts Head Back to School Amid New COVID Protocols
Monday is the first day of school for thousands of students in Massachusetts, as school districts across the state prepare for another academic year to get underway while co-existing with COVID-19. As children in Worcester, Lawrence, Fitchburg and several other districts head back to the classroom Monday, there is a...
nbcboston.com
Straight Pride Parade Organizer Who Was at Jan. 6 Riot Running for State Rep.
Samson Racioppi, an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston who also attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is running for state representative in Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reports that Racioppi is running in the Republican primary for the First Essex District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The seat represents Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and part of Amesbury, four communities located north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.
nbcboston.com
New Sketches of Suspect Released in Mass. Teenager's Disappearance 40 Years Ago
Massachusetts law enforcement officials have released new sketches they hope could identify the person behind the 1982 disappearance of an 18-year-old woman in Berkshire County. Lynn Burdick went missing on April 17 sometime between 8 and 8:45 p.m. while she was working alone at the Barefoot Peddler's Country Store on...
nbcboston.com
Here's Who's on the Massachusetts Primary Ballots for 2022
With less than one week until the Sept. 6 Massachusetts primary elections, it's time for residents to decide who to vote for. The results will narrow the Democratic and Republican fields for the November general elections, settling, among other things, who will run the state after Gov. Charlie Baker. On...
nbcboston.com
Vermonters to Consider Constitutional Amendment on Reproductive Rights
On Election Day this November, a question related to accessing abortion and other reproductive health care decisions will be on ballots across Vermont. Under Article 22, voters will be asked whether the Vermont Constitution should be amended to include reproductive liberty. That would mean future state lawmakers couldn’t pass laws that restrict reproductive rights, advocates have said.
nbcboston.com
The Clock is Ticking for the Illinois Winner of a $1.34 Billion Lottery Ticket to Come Forward
Someone on July 29 walked into a gas station in Suburban Des Plaines and bought the winning $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket. But according to Illinois Lottery Officials, the winner still hasn't come forward. "As far as the winner is concerned, we have not heard from the winner yet,"...
nbcboston.com
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Must Testify in Trump Election Interference Probe, Judge Rules
A Georgia judge on Monday denied Gov. Brian Kemp's bid to avoid testifying before the grand jury hearing evidence in an investigation of possible 2020 election interference by then-President Donald Trump and others but said he doesn't have to testify until after the November election. "The governor is in the...
