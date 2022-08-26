Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
Man dies after falling off upstate NY bridge
NEW YORK - A man from upstate New York died Tuesday when he fell off a Hudson Valley bridge after his car broke down and he attempted to get to safety. According to the New York State Police, at around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man falling from the Newburgh Beacon-Bridge.
fox5ny.com
Box with live lizards delivered to wrong address in NY
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. - Sometimes deliveries are made to the wrong address. It happens. However, when the package contains live animals, things get more complicated. Cops in Westchester County are looking for the rightful recipient of a box of reptiles. "If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them...
fox5ny.com
NY bans sale of cans of whipped cream to those under 21 years old
NEW YORK - Store owners are being warned about a little-known law prohibiting the sale of whipped cream chargers to people under the age of 21 in New York. The law went into effect in November 2021, but few people are aware of it being on the books. The legislation...
fox5ny.com
Wildfires growing in upstate New York
NEW YORK - The wildfires burning in Ulster County have grown despite efforts to contain the flames, officials said on Wednesday. The fires in the Napanoch Point area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve now cover about 270 acres, according to that state Department of Environmental Conservation. That is up from about 150 acres on Tuesday.
fox5ny.com
Times Square 'Gun Free Zone'
New York passed legislation to strengthen gun laws while also creating sensitive areas where guns can be banned. These areas include subways, schools, private businesses, and Times Square.
fox5ny.com
Hard clam population rebounds in Long Island's Shinnecock Bay
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. - Baymen who for years worked the waters off Long Island hope their future is as clear and clean as the water in Shinnecock Bay. "Ten feet of water, August, you can see the bottom," bayman Ed Warner said. "It's the first time in my lifetime other than the middle of winter."
fox5ny.com
Plane gives the middle finger to Washington state, flight map shows
SEATTLE - A pilot took to the skies on Monday and flipped the bird to Washington state, a flight tracking map shows. According to FlightAware, the Piper Navajo aircraft took off at 9:15 a.m. and landed at 4:09 p.m., a 7-hour flight. The motives behind the particular direction the middle...
fox5ny.com
NYC moving migrants bused from Texas into hotels
NEW YORK - New York City is renting blocks of hotel rooms to house busloads of migrants who were sent to the city by Texas officials. The city's homeless shelter system is being overburdened with the thousands of arriving migrants. A hotel across the street from Central Park has 126...
fox5ny.com
Pennsylvania man wins $2.08 million from Michigan Lottery ticket bought while visiting family
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pennsylvania man won $2.08 million after buying a lottery ticket while visiting family in Michigan. The 59-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the Lotto 47 ticket at Shoppers Market Plus on East Nine Mile in Warren last September, and came forward this month to claim the prize before it expires.
fox5ny.com
New NY gun law applicants have to provide social media accounts
NEW YORK - A new gun law that goes into effect in New York on Thursday will require applicants for a concealed carry permit to provide a list of social media accounts for the past three years as part of the review process. State regulators will be able to browse...
fox5ny.com
Watch: Bull runs into rodeo crowd after escaping from pen at Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. - A crowd at a rodeo at the Florida State Fairgrounds got a lot closer to the action than they bargained for this weekend. Christopher Thornton, who was attending his very first rodeo, said a bull had just been moved into a chute when it broke through the side and leaped toward the audience in the stands.
