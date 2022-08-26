Read full article on original website
Little Naches Restoration Project Finishing Up
LITTLE NACHES, WA – What once was a thriving habitat for fish before the 1970s is now getting a makeover to try and repopulate the area with endangered native salmon, steelhead, and trout. The Little Naches River Restoration Project has been in the making for the past 4 years.
Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
Growing wildfire threatens thousands of structures in SW Oregon
Thousands of structures in southwest Oregon are threatened as the wildfire burning along the Rogue River continues to grow out of control.
COVID-Era Universal Free Lunches are Going Away in Many Washington Schools
Starting this fall, about half of all Washington public school students will have to pay for school meals for the first time in more than two years. That's because federal lawmakers did not extend a pandemic-era reimbursement program for schools nationwide that provide free breakfast and lunch. Schools had been...
Last year, a Whatcom ‘murder hornet’ nest already had been destroyed. How about this year?
“If you like pears, peaches or apples, you want to really make sure (Northern Giant Hornets) don’t come here permanently to the state of Washington,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in July.
Four things you should know before picking wild blackberries in Washington state
Wild blackberries are common across Washington state, but before you head down the road to start foraging, there are a few things you should be wary of before snacking on wild berries. While blackberries are considered a noxious weed alongside many others in Washington and are highly invasive, many Washingtonians...
5 animals found with CWD in northern Idaho and here’s what hunters need to know
IDAHO FALLS – Chronic Wasting Disease was detected for the first time in Idaho in 2021 after five total animals, including mule deer, white-tailed deer and elk tested positive in hunting Unit 14 between Riggins and Grangeville. Having CWD in Idaho will require hunters to know more about this...
Weather: Western Washington heat continues with higher humidity
Surpassing 80 degrees in the Puget Sound was a big deal not too long ago. But as of Tuesday, Seattle tied its record of 12 days of reaching 90 degrees within a year. Wednesday's temperatures lower a degree or two from Monday, but conditions will still be hot, if not more uncomfortable, with the added effect of humidity.
A Nebraska man paddled 38 miles down the Missouri River in an 846-pound pumpkin
A Nebraska power plant worker floated 38 miles down the Missouri River in an 846-pound pumpkin in an effort to sail past the Guinness World Record of 25 miles. Duane Hansen, 60, said Tuesday that he planned to submit video and witness statements this week to the record-keeping organization documenting his 12-hour cruise Saturday from Bellevue, just south of Omaha, to Nebraska City.
Washington AG Files Suit Against Sunnyside Farm
Earlier this month, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside-based Ostrom Mushroom Farm, claiming discrimination against female workers. Ferguson claimed that Ostrom fired 79% of their female pickers, replacing them with H2-A male pickers. The AG’s office also accused Ostrom of paying those H2-A workers higher wages, up to $3 more an hour compared to local workers.
2 of Washington State’s Most Dangerous Towns Are Next to the Tri-Cities
Surprise! Two Of Washington's Most Dangerous Towns Are Minutes From Tri-Cities. I grew up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and thought I'd grown up in a safe town but imagine my surprise when I discovered that Clarkston wasn't exactly the safest town in Washington State. Murder Is Rampant...
New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands
Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington
Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
Washington Man Survives Cougar Encounter At Olympic National Park
'It’s one of them life or death situations.'
Plane gives the middle finger to Washington state, flight map shows
SEATTLE - A pilot took to the skies on Monday and flipped the bird to Washington state, a flight tracking map shows. According to FlightAware, the Piper Navajo aircraft took off at 9:15 a.m. and landed at 4:09 p.m., a 7-hour flight. The motives behind the particular direction the middle...
Grandview School District fights for bus driver incentives as shortage continues
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Grandview School District can’t offer any incentives like signing bonuses or paid training, so bus drivers are going elsewhere, said the transportation director, Kyle Carrier. “It’s frustrating, especially when a lot of those candidates are probably community members who see our district and then...
Half of Seattle homes failed to sell for initial asking price in July
Nearly 50% of houses in Seattle were sold below their initial asking price, nearly double the amount from July 2021, across an overall cooling housing market nationwide, according to Redfin data. A high share of home sellers dropped their asking price in July, particularly in pandemic boomtowns like Seattle and...
International Overdose Awareness Day – signs you should look out for and ways you can help
YAKIMA, WA – International Overdose Awareness Day raises awareness of substance use disorders to prevent deaths, promote treatment and celebrate people in recovery. Substance use disorders impact the lives of millions of Americans and according to the CDC, more than 100,000 people in the U.S. died from drug overdose from April 2020 to 2021.
Farmworkers Call For Climate Emergency Declaration in Washington
Farmworkers and environmental justice advocates want Washington Governor Jay Inslee to declare a climate emergency in the state. Alfredo Cortes is a farmworker in Skagit County. Cortes was one of the demonstrators who gathered in Olympia on Friday to call for better regulations to protect farmworkers from heat and wildfire smoke.
Gas prices continue to drop across Washington state
Gas prices are continuing to drop in Washington state. AAA is reporting that the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Seattle is at $4.94, down more than 31 cents compared to a month ago. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Tacoma is currently $4.68. It's $4.80 in Olympia.
