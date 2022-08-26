ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapato, WA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 11 and 41

Little Naches Restoration Project Finishing Up

LITTLE NACHES, WA – What once was a thriving habitat for fish before the 1970s is now getting a makeover to try and repopulate the area with endangered native salmon, steelhead, and trout. The Little Naches River Restoration Project has been in the making for the past 4 years.
NACHES, WA
FOX Reno

Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
City
Wapato, WA
Local
Washington Business
State
Washington State
KOMO News

Weather: Western Washington heat continues with higher humidity

Surpassing 80 degrees in the Puget Sound was a big deal not too long ago. But as of Tuesday, Seattle tied its record of 12 days of reaching 90 degrees within a year. Wednesday's temperatures lower a degree or two from Monday, but conditions will still be hot, if not more uncomfortable, with the added effect of humidity.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
Person
James Michael
FOX 11 and 41

A Nebraska man paddled 38 miles down the Missouri River in an 846-pound pumpkin

A Nebraska power plant worker floated 38 miles down the Missouri River in an 846-pound pumpkin in an effort to sail past the Guinness World Record of 25 miles. Duane Hansen, 60, said Tuesday that he planned to submit video and witness statements this week to the record-keeping organization documenting his 12-hour cruise Saturday from Bellevue, just south of Omaha, to Nebraska City.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
pnwag.net

Washington AG Files Suit Against Sunnyside Farm

Earlier this month, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside-based Ostrom Mushroom Farm, claiming discrimination against female workers. Ferguson claimed that Ostrom fired 79% of their female pickers, replacing them with H2-A male pickers. The AG’s office also accused Ostrom of paying those H2-A workers higher wages, up to $3 more an hour compared to local workers.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Crosscut

New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands

Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherries#Peach Trees#Disease#Cherry#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
moderncampground.com

Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
FOX 11 and 41

Grandview School District fights for bus driver incentives as shortage continues

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Grandview School District can’t offer any incentives like signing bonuses or paid training, so bus drivers are going elsewhere, said the transportation director, Kyle Carrier. “It’s frustrating, especially when a lot of those candidates are probably community members who see our district and then...
GRANDVIEW, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
nwpb.org

Farmworkers Call For Climate Emergency Declaration in Washington

Farmworkers and environmental justice advocates want Washington Governor Jay Inslee to declare a climate emergency in the state. Alfredo Cortes is a farmworker in Skagit County. Cortes was one of the demonstrators who gathered in Olympia on Friday to call for better regulations to protect farmworkers from heat and wildfire smoke. 
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Gas prices continue to drop across Washington state

Gas prices are continuing to drop in Washington state. AAA is reporting that the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Seattle is at $4.94, down more than 31 cents compared to a month ago. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Tacoma is currently $4.68. It's $4.80 in Olympia.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy