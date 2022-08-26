Read full article on original website
Rare jellyfish with sting that can cause ‘intense pain’ found at N.J. beach
Maggie McGuire was at Sea Watch Beach in Manasquan with her family Monday when they spotted something unusual in the water — a small, umbrella-shaped, purplish-pink jellyfish speckled with dots. They scooped one up with their bucket and let it swim around in the water before eventually releasing it...
Flight brings over 140 animals from overcrowded southern shelters to New Jersey
There's a new group of animals looking for their forever homes after arriving in New Jersey from overcrowded shelters in the south.
This Secret is Out, the Best Crumb Cake at the Jersey Shore
Crumb cake is "huge" and here at the Jersey Shore it is one of those desserts, breakfast treat, or snacks that everyone grabs. It's that buttery goodness with sugary, thick crumbs on top. I remember growing up in Pennsylvania, crumb cake was pretty popular. Not quite as popular as shoofly...
Are Students In New Jersey Going To Be Allowed To Identify As Cats?
OK, I can't name names for PR sake, but a close friend of mine is a manager at a major company and one of his employees recently announced that they identify as a cat. You read that right, she feels like a feline trapped in a woman's body. Now, this is uncharted territory for this manager friend of mine and after looking into it, he has to comply with reasonable accommodations and full acceptance so long as it does not interfere with her tasks at work. In the words of the great Pauly D, "what a country".
Can You Help Me? 140+ Dogs, Cats Fly to NJ Today in Clear the Shelters Home Stretch!
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his family were among those who literally helped "Clear the Shelters," adopting a beagle from a shelter after it was rescued from alleged criminal conditions two weeks ago as the 2022 campaign entered its home stretch. And now another 140-plus dogs and cats in need are arriving in the Garden State looking for forever homes.
Edison, NJ hit-run driver posts Instagram apology but still avoiding police
EDISON — A driver wanted in a hit-and-run after a car show this weekend posted an apology to social media but so far has not followed through on showing up to police headquarters for questioning. A man leaving a custom car show at the New Jersey Convention Center around...
Earthquake felt and heard in Rockaway, NJ
The U.S. Geological Service has confirmed an earthquake in the Whit Meadow Lake section of Rockaway Township in Morris County Tuesday Evening. Many people in the area reported hearing a loud 'boom,' and feeling the ground shake for about 30 seconds. Just after 5 p.m. people started reporting they heard...
Franklin, NJ child dead: Left alone in hot car for hours, reports say
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A young child’s death was under active investigation in the township on Tuesday, according to police, as several reports said a toddler had been left in a hot car. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the death of a child in Franklin Township, while declining...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/31
11 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph) 9 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
A New Jersey Favorite, Bed Bath & Beyond Will See Even More Store Closures
Moving is definitely a stressful part of life. This was always a store that was a great go-to for finding items that you needed for your new apartment or your new home. Sometimes, it was just great to walk in the door and browse. That was always a great way to get ideas for that one room, let’s be honest – we all have that one room, that may have been neglected for some time.
Latest Look at the Remodeling of the Bandwagon Diner in Toms River, New Jersey
So here we are with August closing out and heading into September and the work continues at the Bandwagon Diner aka Mr. Breakfast on Route 37 in Toms River. We have been following the work as they get closer to the remodeling project completion. I was recently traveling along Route...
Toddler who died in hot car in New Jersey was 2-year-old girl
Authorities have released more details in the death of a toddler inside a hot car in New Jersey, a tragedy that serves as a stark warning to parents to be mindful of leaving children unattended in vehicles.
Good samaritan rescues family dog after Middletown, NJ residence catches on fire
It took 30 firefighters to put out a blaze that started at a residence on West Front Street in the River Plaza section of Middletown Township on Tuesday afternoon, but everyone came away uninjured. The details of the house fire were announced by the Middletown Township Fire Department. Someone called...
Formerly Popular Hotel And Waterpark To Reopen In Mt. Laurel, NJ
Good news for families who will soon need to save some winter-friendly day trips in the back of their minds for a rainy day. With summer coming to an end, this piece of information truthfully could not have come at a better time for families in the South Jersey region.
Innocent Bystander Killed In Asbury Park, Family Desperately Seeking Justice
Justice is what Kyshon “Butey” Washington-Walker's family is after. The 33-year-old man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue in Asbury Park around 7:30 p.m. on July 28 — four days before his birthday, according to loved ones and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
New Jersey has yet another killer insect on the loose right now
Its name is sphecius speciosus and it comes out a couple of months before Halloween. Maybe for that reason, they've earned the nickname "zombie wasp." People all over parts of New Jersey have taken notice of these things and are wondering what the hell they are and how dangerous they are.
New Jersey beaches suddenly becoming tent cities (Opinion)
It used to be that if somebody had a small baby or small children that they wanted to take to the beach they would bring a modest tent-like structure. The little ones could take a nap and their delicate skin could be protected from the sun. That’s a very good idea.
Toms River, NJ shuts down hookah bar after deadly shooting
TOMS RIVER — A hookah bar that was the backdrop for a deadly shooting Saturday has been shut down by the municipality for multiple zoning, safety and code violations, Mayor Maurice Hill announced. The early morning gunfire near Top Tier Hookah Lounge at a shopping center on Hooper Avenue...
Weather Experts Predict Problematic 2022 Fall Season In New Jersey
This August has been one of the hottest months in New Jersey since 2016. I feel like we had more days over 90 degrees than with rain. Great for our beachgoers but not so great for people who like to drink water. So what does this mean we should expect...
Pizzeria known for 1 of N.J.’s greatest pies announces plans to close
New Jersey, which is home to some of the country’s best pizzerias, will soon lose a great one. Tavolino Pizzeria of Wallington at 435 Paterson Ave. recently took to Instagram to announce plans to shutter. “It is with great sadness that we announce we are closing our doors on...
