Effective: 2022-08-31 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-01 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charlton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Georgia St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 13.3 feet Saturday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CHARLTON COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO