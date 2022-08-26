ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbc15.com

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison to host bike donation drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is set to host a bike donation drive that will continue to help meet the transportation needs of the community. Each year, Free Bikes 4 Kidz hosts two donation drives, with the first being held on Oct. 8 this year. Free...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Milo!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beagle lovers, look out! This week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week may steal your heart. Milo is a happy-go-lucky beagle at 2 years old and weighing in around 21 pounds. A young dog, Milo is still working on all of his puppy training and perfecting...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Prevent foodborne illnesses when packing lunch

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before you send your student off to school with their bagged lunch, USDA experts say you want to make sure it’s packed properly. More often than not, lunchboxes may sit around for hours until its time for kids to eat. Experts say two of the most important Back-to-School items you can buy are an insulated lunch box and something to keep your child’s lunch cold. Temperatures between 40° F and 140° F where bacteria can multiply quickly and cause illness.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW-Madison cost of attendance expected to rise, housing a big factor

In his career at Wisconsin, safety Collin Wilder appeared in 32 games, made 14 starts, recorded 82 tackles, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Families came out to honor those impacted by substance use. Something to Smile About. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Rock County Legacies exhibit opened Wednesday...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

New billboard campaign raises fentanyl awareness in Madison area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A series of billboards up in Waunakee and DeForest have a grave message on display: one pill can kill. Michelle Kullmann lost her son, Cade, to fentanyl poisoning in November 2021, after he died taking what he thought was a painkiller. Kullmann has since become part of the new billboard campaign raising awareness about the dangers of the drug, especially among teens and college students.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Health officials detail COVID-19 testing options as free at-home supply ends

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Americans only have a few more days to snatch up their free at-home COVID-19 tests, as the federal government recently announced the program will end Friday. Starting January, the federal government provided free tests three different times for people across the county. With the federal program...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
DEERFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

New Rock Co. Historical Society exhibit highlights Janesville General Motors plant

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Historical Society officially opened their new Legacies Exhibit Wednesday, which pays tribute to the Janesville General Motors Assembly Plant. The new exhibit features employees’ stories, artifacts, and the 100 millionth vehicle built by GM, a 1967 Chevrolet Caprice Custom Coupe. Executive Director...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Traffic safety enforcement begins in Monona

In his career at Wisconsin, safety Collin Wilder appeared in 32 games, made 14 starts, recorded 82 tackles, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Families came out to honor those impacted by substance use. Something to Smile About. Updated: 24 minutes ago. |. The Rock County Legacies exhibit opened Wednesday...
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

Officials propose increases to 2023 Dane Co. Parks fees

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It could cost more to participate in activities at some Dane County parks next year. The Dane County Park Commission will hold a hybrid meeting at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 14 to propose the increase in park fees. The proposed changes would include an increase to...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

A new school opens in Sun Prairie along with two others

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After eight years in the works, a new school is making its debut. Sun Prairie West High School held its grand opening over the weekend alongside two other schools in the district. The school will welcome 1,300 students and more than a hundred staff when they start next month. Many families came together to see the three story building on Sunday.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Over $15 million in grants added to $57 million investment in diverse businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $15 million will be added to the state’s Diverse Business Assistance Grant Program to help provide new opportunities for diverse small businesses, including rural, veteran-owned, and LGBT-owned businesses. Gov. Tony Evers originally announced the $57 million in funds back in March, but this...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Another cord found on Madison bike path

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another cord was found strung across the same Madison bike path where ones have been found multiple times in the past week, the Madison Police Department confirmed. In its latest report, MPD officers who were patrolling the area Wednesday in response to the earlier reports when...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police warn of cord strung along bike path

Study finds Madison third fastest growing start-up city in the country. The city of Madison is becoming a hot spot for start-ups, drawing money and entrepreneurs from around the country. The result is experts in the city tracking economic growth in Wisconsin’s capital. Updated: 9 hours ago. Price remains...
MADISON, WI

