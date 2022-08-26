Read full article on original website
Beloit community remembers, supports those impacted by substance use during Overdose Awareness Walk
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Beloit community gathered at Riverside Park Wednesday evening to support those affected by substance use. During the Beloit Overdose Awareness Walk, participants had the chance to walk around a lagoon filled with photos of those who have lose...
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison to host bike donation drive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is set to host a bike donation drive that will continue to help meet the transportation needs of the community. Each year, Free Bikes 4 Kidz hosts two donation drives, with the first being held on Oct. 8 this year. Free...
Pet of the Week: Meet Milo!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beagle lovers, look out! This week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week may steal your heart. Milo is a happy-go-lucky beagle at 2 years old and weighing in around 21 pounds. A young dog, Milo is still working on all of his puppy training and perfecting...
Madison business gives free haircuts, school supplies to families in need
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A near east side Madison barber shop offered free hair cuts for students from elementary to high school age Monday afternoon. At the event, kids were given pizza, juice and a backpack full of school supplies. Apprentice barber Alan Galan says that he grew up coming...
Middleton-based non-profit ramps up clothing donations for children in need
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) -School supplies and back to school clothes for teenagers, not to mention a growing kiddo, can come with a hefty price tag. Luke’s Closet operating out of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Middleton looks to ease that financial burden for children in Dane Co. The...
Prevent foodborne illnesses when packing lunch
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before you send your student off to school with their bagged lunch, USDA experts say you want to make sure it’s packed properly. More often than not, lunchboxes may sit around for hours until its time for kids to eat. Experts say two of the most important Back-to-School items you can buy are an insulated lunch box and something to keep your child’s lunch cold. Temperatures between 40° F and 140° F where bacteria can multiply quickly and cause illness.
Dane County, City of Madison set aside millions for east side homeless shelter
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County and the City of Madison pledged an additional $6 million and $3 million, respectively, on Tuesday, to the construction and operation of a homeless shelter for men on Madison’s east side. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the county had originally planned to...
UW-Madison cost of attendance expected to rise, housing a big factor
Belleville elementary teachers, staff and administrators ready to welcome students back
New billboard campaign raises fentanyl awareness in Madison area
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A series of billboards up in Waunakee and DeForest have a grave message on display: one pill can kill. Michelle Kullmann lost her son, Cade, to fentanyl poisoning in November 2021, after he died taking what he thought was a painkiller. Kullmann has since become part of the new billboard campaign raising awareness about the dangers of the drug, especially among teens and college students.
Health officials detail COVID-19 testing options as free at-home supply ends
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Americans only have a few more days to snatch up their free at-home COVID-19 tests, as the federal government recently announced the program will end Friday. Starting January, the federal government provided free tests three different times for people across the county. With the federal program...
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
New Rock Co. Historical Society exhibit highlights Janesville General Motors plant
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Historical Society officially opened their new Legacies Exhibit Wednesday, which pays tribute to the Janesville General Motors Assembly Plant. The new exhibit features employees’ stories, artifacts, and the 100 millionth vehicle built by GM, a 1967 Chevrolet Caprice Custom Coupe. Executive Director...
Traffic safety enforcement begins in Monona
Looking to save on back-to-school clothes? Shop Labor Day weekend sales
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clothes, shoes, and backpacks top the list of items families will be purchasing for the new school year. According to a survey from Retail Me Not, 82 percent of parents plan to buy new clothes for their students and are expecting to shell out an average of $320.
Officials propose increases to 2023 Dane Co. Parks fees
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It could cost more to participate in activities at some Dane County parks next year. The Dane County Park Commission will hold a hybrid meeting at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 14 to propose the increase in park fees. The proposed changes would include an increase to...
A new school opens in Sun Prairie along with two others
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After eight years in the works, a new school is making its debut. Sun Prairie West High School held its grand opening over the weekend alongside two other schools in the district. The school will welcome 1,300 students and more than a hundred staff when they start next month. Many families came together to see the three story building on Sunday.
Over $15 million in grants added to $57 million investment in diverse businesses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $15 million will be added to the state’s Diverse Business Assistance Grant Program to help provide new opportunities for diverse small businesses, including rural, veteran-owned, and LGBT-owned businesses. Gov. Tony Evers originally announced the $57 million in funds back in March, but this...
MPD: Another cord found on Madison bike path
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another cord was found strung across the same Madison bike path where ones have been found multiple times in the past week, the Madison Police Department confirmed. In its latest report, MPD officers who were patrolling the area Wednesday in response to the earlier reports when...
Madison police warn of cord strung along bike path
