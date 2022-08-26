Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Water Works crews, police respond to water main break in downtown
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A water main break caused some parts of downtown Birmingham to be closed Wednesday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department and Birmingham Water Works crews responded to at First Avenue North and Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. shortly after noon. Westbound traffic on First Ave North is...
Alabama police chief’s truck smelled strongly of alcohol after crash, report says
A newly obtained crash report suggests alcohol may have played some role in McClelland’s accident. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement that there is still an “ongoing investigation” into the crash but that it has handed the inquiry over to the state attorney general’s office, which refused to comment on this story.
wbrc.com
Early morning house fire in North Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a house fire in North Birmingham early Wednesday morning. The home sits in the 2000 bock of 20th and 21st St. N. Neighbors say the home was occupied, but it is unclear if anyone was home at...
wbrc.com
18-wheeler overturns on I-59N closing exit ramp
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler overturned on I-59 North at Tallapoosa Street Exit Wednesday in Birmingham. It happened around 2:30 p.m. The accident closed the the exit. No word on any injuries. Crews worked quickly to get the truck moved as drivers slowly navigated through the area. Subscribe to...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire running on mandatory overtime to keep fire trucks and ambulances operating
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Officials tell WBRC that the county wide ambulance shortage is being made worse by an EMT shortage. Birmingham Fire and Rescue is experiencing the EMT shortage. The Birmingham Firefighters Association said the department is working on required overtime just to keep operating. “The department...
2 arrested after leading police in chase Wednesday morning in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested after allegedly leading Birmingham police officer on a chase through the city Wednesday morning. At approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of Meehan Avenue on report of a stolen Chevy Silverado that was seen in the area. The car was reportedly stolen […]
Weekend Dispute Turns Deadly in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – On Sunday between 9:00 and 9:30PM the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Choccolocco Rd. to investigate a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival deputies located Mark Alexander Jones, 29, suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders started life saving procedures and transported Jones to RMC where he succumbed to his wounds.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County 911 dispatch service responds to ambulance study
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC continues to dig deeper into the ambulance shortage in Jefferson County. We have brought you several reports from multiple neighbors who said ambulances were delayed or didn’t come at all when they needed help. The deputy director of Jefferson County’s 911 dispatch center, Michael...
wbrc.com
Woman killed in Clay County crash identified
A 57-year-old Goodwater woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Clay County.
wbrc.com
Goodwater woman killed in car crash
CLAY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a Goodwater woman was killed in a car crash Monday afternoon. 57-year-old Jaclyn M. Fisher was killed when her vehicle collided head on with another vehicle driven by 52-year-old Jarod S. Taylor. Taylor was transported to UAB Hospital. Fisher was...
WSFA
Cyclist dies after being struck by car in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports an Eclectic man has died one day after he was hit by a car in Elmore County. ALEA says Raymond P. Butler, 74, was critically injured while riding his bicycle on Alabama 9 Monday evening. Troopers say a Nissan Altima struck him near the 140 mile marker at about 6 p.m.
wbrc.com
Birmingham teenager arrested following carjacking chase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has arrested a resident in connection to a carjacking incident that turned into a high-speed chase Wednesday. According to BPD, a community member was carjacked at gunpoint in the 1100 Block of Reverend Abraham Woods Junior Boulevard on Sunday night. The suspect was able to drive away and avoid […]
wbrc.com
1 killed in weekend house fire in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - One person died in a house fire in Fairfield on August 28. The fire happened in the 4000 block of Terrace G around 3:25 a.m. Fairfield Fire Department and Birmingham Fire Rescue went to the fire. The Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause...
wbrc.com
Shelby County needs substitute bus drivers
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the amount of school bus drivers across the country has been dropping which means the number of substitute bus drivers has dropped as well. There are currently 24 sub bus drivers that try to cover 310 bus routes. Some drivers are...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Public Works expected dozens of new trucks to help keep city clean
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are working to improve street clean-up for liter and debris. Director of Public Works Josh Yates said they are expecting around eight new limb loader and picker trucks. He said those will help with limb and brush pick up after wind and rain storms.
wbrc.com
Interstate shutdown on I-20/59 EB at Allison Bonnett
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 EB at the Allison Bonnett exit. All Eastbound lanes are currently closed. Officials are on the scene. Please use caution in this area/. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
wbrc.com
Calera Police warning about "Rainbow" Fentanyl
wbrc.com
Bank security calls cops in attempted ATM theft
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of an attempted ATM robbery early Wednesday morning. It happened at Cadence Bank on 23rd St and 3rd Ave N. According to police, bank security saw the theft taking place on camera and notified authorities. No suspects are currently in custody.
