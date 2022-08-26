ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham Water Works crews, police respond to water main break in downtown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A water main break caused some parts of downtown Birmingham to be closed Wednesday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department and Birmingham Water Works crews responded to at First Avenue North and Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. shortly after noon. Westbound traffic on First Ave North is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Early morning house fire in North Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a house fire in North Birmingham early Wednesday morning. The home sits in the 2000 bock of 20th and 21st St. N. Neighbors say the home was occupied, but it is unclear if anyone was home at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

18-wheeler overturns on I-59N closing exit ramp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler overturned on I-59 North at Tallapoosa Street Exit Wednesday in Birmingham. It happened around 2:30 p.m. The accident closed the the exit. No word on any injuries. Crews worked quickly to get the truck moved as drivers slowly navigated through the area. Subscribe to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekend Dispute Turns Deadly in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – On Sunday between 9:00 and 9:30PM the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Choccolocco Rd. to investigate a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival deputies located Mark Alexander Jones, 29, suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders started life saving procedures and transported Jones to RMC where he succumbed to his wounds.
wbrc.com

Jefferson County 911 dispatch service responds to ambulance study

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC continues to dig deeper into the ambulance shortage in Jefferson County. We have brought you several reports from multiple neighbors who said ambulances were delayed or didn’t come at all when they needed help. The deputy director of Jefferson County’s 911 dispatch center, Michael...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Goodwater woman killed in car crash

CLAY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a Goodwater woman was killed in a car crash Monday afternoon. 57-year-old Jaclyn M. Fisher was killed when her vehicle collided head on with another vehicle driven by 52-year-old Jarod S. Taylor. Taylor was transported to UAB Hospital. Fisher was...
GOODWATER, AL
WSFA

Cyclist dies after being struck by car in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports an Eclectic man has died one day after he was hit by a car in Elmore County. ALEA says Raymond P. Butler, 74, was critically injured while riding his bicycle on Alabama 9 Monday evening. Troopers say a Nissan Altima struck him near the 140 mile marker at about 6 p.m.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham teenager arrested following carjacking chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.  (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has arrested a resident in connection to a carjacking incident that turned into a high-speed chase Wednesday. According to BPD, a community member was carjacked at gunpoint in the 1100 Block of Reverend Abraham Woods Junior Boulevard on Sunday night. The suspect was able to drive away and avoid […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

1 killed in weekend house fire in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - One person died in a house fire in Fairfield on August 28. The fire happened in the 4000 block of Terrace G around 3:25 a.m. Fairfield Fire Department and Birmingham Fire Rescue went to the fire. The Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County needs substitute bus drivers

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the amount of school bus drivers across the country has been dropping which means the number of substitute bus drivers has dropped as well. There are currently 24 sub bus drivers that try to cover 310 bus routes. Some drivers are...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Interstate shutdown on I-20/59 EB at Allison Bonnett

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 EB at the Allison Bonnett exit. All Eastbound lanes are currently closed. Officials are on the scene. Please use caution in this area/. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Bank security calls cops in attempted ATM theft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of an attempted ATM robbery early Wednesday morning. It happened at Cadence Bank on 23rd St and 3rd Ave N. According to police, bank security saw the theft taking place on camera and notified authorities. No suspects are currently in custody.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

