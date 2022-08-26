ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 6

Related
shefinds

Football Fans Are Losing It As Carrie Underwood Announces Her Return To 'SNF' In A Sparkly Jersey And Micro Mini: 'Favorite Part Of Sundays'

For countless football fans, a highlight of NBC’s Sunday Night Football games is hearing Carrie Underwood ring in each weekly opener with her “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” intro song. The Grammy winner announced this week via Instagram that she is coming back to be the face and voice of the show for her 10th year, and fans can’t get enough of her latest outfit!
NFL
PWMania

New Match Revealed for WWE Clash at the Castle, Updated Card

The WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event on Saturday will feature a new tag team match which was announced on RAW. WWE has revealed that Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will face off against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Dominik Mysterio will be in the corner of Rey and Edge, while Rhea Ripley will be at ringside for Balor and Priest.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Calls Recent WWE Release A 'Shock'

The backstage roles within WWE have received several adjustments in recent months, with the most recent being the role of Senior Vice President of WWE LIve Events. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was placed into the position just this past May but is already out of the role, according to recent reports. "That was a shock," Booker T said on the latest "The Hall of Fame." "I didn't see that one coming; I did not see that coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago ... Ric Flair's final match, as well as he had WWE duties, and now, Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company."
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Storm
Person
Hikaru Shida
Person
Jamie Hayter
Person
Britt Baker
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Future Of Roman Reigns Holding Both Top WWE Titles

Could the end be near for Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? If a new report is anything to go by, the answer is "maybe, and maybe sooner than you expect." According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, there have been creative discussions "for the first time in a long time" about Reigns dropping the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, or both. The tweet notes that "multiple ideas" have intrigued those making the final decisions in regard to WWE's forthcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle, which takes place in Wales this Saturday. Reigns is scheduled to defend both the world titles he currently holds against Drew McIntyre at the event. Of course, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque looking to mold the on-screen product to his own vision as WWE's head of creative, it could be, as WrestleVotes declared, "an interesting week ahead."
WWE
411mania.com

Pro Wrestling Community Coming Together To Raise Money For Steve McMichael

Cu Communications has announced that the pro wrestling community is coming together to raise money for Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. It was announced back in April that McMichael had been diagnosed with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Here’s the press release for the ‘Money for Mongo’ event:
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental Surgery#Combat#Aew Dynamite
wrestlinginc.com

Braun Strowman And Former NXT Champion Reportedly Pitched For WWE Returns

Since the new regime of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque as head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations, took over WWE, numerous former stars have returned, including Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Dakota Kai. But if you believed you'd seen the end of the big-name re-signings, you may have thought wrong. According to a new report from Fightful, former WWE Universal Champion Bran Strowman has been among the names pitched and discussed for a WWE return. It's unclear at this time how far negotiations have gone involving The Monster Among Men or what the specific pitches for his return might be — WWE would neither confirm nor deny whether there was truth to the story of Strowman's return to the company.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former Universal Champion Being Considered For WWE Return

Over the last few years WWE has released some surprising names, and fans were shocked last summer when the company announced that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been let go. Fightful Select is now reporting that Braun Strowman is one of the names being discussed for a possible WWE...
WWE
MiddleEasy

Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing

Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
UFC
PWMania

Former WWE Manager Believes WWE is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface

At this Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends his title against Drew McIntyre. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that the company is getting ready to turn Reigns into a babyface, and he explained the reasoning behind this belief while speaking with Sportskeeda for an interview.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

WWE Releases Talent While Still Recovering From Injury

Earlier this month, WWE made the decision to release a number of names from NXT UK, including Flash Morgan Webster. According to Fightful Select, Webster had not fully recovered from his injuries at the time that he was released by WWE. After signing a contract with WWE in 2018 to...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Happy Corbin Expresses Interest In First-Time Match Against Multi-Time WWE Champion

Though he's only held championship gold once during his time with WWE, Happy Corbin has had some major rivalries in the company that led him to career-defining wins. At TLC 2019, Corbin managed to defeat the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – though, at the time, "The Tribal Chief" wasn't a titleholder and hadn't debuted his new persona quite yet. He also defeated Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34, which was the same night that Angle retired from in-ring competition and seemingly hung up the boots for good. During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Corbin hinted that he would be open to another huge match if the creative department wanted to set it up."Not my choice but definitely would [work with Brock Lesnar]," he wrote.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

DDP Confirms Former NWO Member Has Entered Rehab

It's been nearly six months since longtime wrestling veteran Buff Bagwell announced he was moving in with Diamond Dallas Page to live in the "accountability crib" and be part of his "Change or Die" docu-series. Unfortunately, DDP took to his YouTube channel earlier today to reveal that Bagwell has suffered a significant setback on his journey to a drug-free life.
WWE
Variety

NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage

Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NFL
Yardbarker

WWE teases a big match, babyface turn incoming

Tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, it was teased again that Sami Zayn will turn babyface after The Bloodline turns on him. Zayn was in the ring with The Usos talking about Roman Reigns' title reign. Zayn said that Reigns appointed him to be the master of ceremonies on Friday night. Kevin Owens came out to object to The Usos saying that they run Raw.
WWE
PWMania

Darby Allin Paid $12,000 to Get Out of a Contract So He Could Sign With AEW

Darby Allin recently appeared on the DDP Snake Pit podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Joining AEW: “At the time, I was signed with another little promotion. The moment I heard Cody [Rhodes] was interested, long story short, I paid $12,000 to get out of my contract. I took a loan out and I remember I used to hit Cody up like every day, just blow his phone up, and he would never really answer.”
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy