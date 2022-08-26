Read full article on original website
Football Fans Are Losing It As Carrie Underwood Announces Her Return To 'SNF' In A Sparkly Jersey And Micro Mini: 'Favorite Part Of Sundays'
For countless football fans, a highlight of NBC’s Sunday Night Football games is hearing Carrie Underwood ring in each weekly opener with her “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” intro song. The Grammy winner announced this week via Instagram that she is coming back to be the face and voice of the show for her 10th year, and fans can’t get enough of her latest outfit!
NFL・
PWMania
Former WWE Writer Admits He Was Wrong, Triple H Was Right About CM Punk After Recent Backstage AEW Reports
Paul “Triple H” Levesque knows pro wrestling. And pro wrestling personalities. Freddie Prinze Jr. backed up this claim during a recent installment of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast. While talking about CM Punk’s rumored issues behind-the-scenes in AEW on the latest episode of his weekly pro...
PWMania
New Match Revealed for WWE Clash at the Castle, Updated Card
The WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event on Saturday will feature a new tag team match which was announced on RAW. WWE has revealed that Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will face off against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Dominik Mysterio will be in the corner of Rey and Edge, while Rhea Ripley will be at ringside for Balor and Priest.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Calls Recent WWE Release A 'Shock'
The backstage roles within WWE have received several adjustments in recent months, with the most recent being the role of Senior Vice President of WWE LIve Events. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was placed into the position just this past May but is already out of the role, according to recent reports. "That was a shock," Booker T said on the latest "The Hall of Fame." "I didn't see that one coming; I did not see that coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago ... Ric Flair's final match, as well as he had WWE duties, and now, Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company."
TLC Singer Chili Sparked Dating Rumors When Spotted With Actor Matthew Lawrence
According to Radar Online, TLC member Chilli (actual name Rozonda Thomas) and actor Matthew Lawrence have the rumor mill going after the pair was recently spotted on a beach together in Hawaii. Lawrence is currently going through a divorce from estranged wife Cheryl Burke, Radar Online reports. Paparazzi snapped photos...
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Future Of Roman Reigns Holding Both Top WWE Titles
Could the end be near for Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? If a new report is anything to go by, the answer is "maybe, and maybe sooner than you expect." According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, there have been creative discussions "for the first time in a long time" about Reigns dropping the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, or both. The tweet notes that "multiple ideas" have intrigued those making the final decisions in regard to WWE's forthcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle, which takes place in Wales this Saturday. Reigns is scheduled to defend both the world titles he currently holds against Drew McIntyre at the event. Of course, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque looking to mold the on-screen product to his own vision as WWE's head of creative, it could be, as WrestleVotes declared, "an interesting week ahead."
411mania.com
Pro Wrestling Community Coming Together To Raise Money For Steve McMichael
Cu Communications has announced that the pro wrestling community is coming together to raise money for Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. It was announced back in April that McMichael had been diagnosed with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Here’s the press release for the ‘Money for Mongo’ event:
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman And Former NXT Champion Reportedly Pitched For WWE Returns
Since the new regime of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque as head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations, took over WWE, numerous former stars have returned, including Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Dakota Kai. But if you believed you'd seen the end of the big-name re-signings, you may have thought wrong. According to a new report from Fightful, former WWE Universal Champion Bran Strowman has been among the names pitched and discussed for a WWE return. It's unclear at this time how far negotiations have gone involving The Monster Among Men or what the specific pitches for his return might be — WWE would neither confirm nor deny whether there was truth to the story of Strowman's return to the company.
stillrealtous.com
Former Universal Champion Being Considered For WWE Return
Over the last few years WWE has released some surprising names, and fans were shocked last summer when the company announced that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been let go. Fightful Select is now reporting that Braun Strowman is one of the names being discussed for a possible WWE...
Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing
Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
UFC・
PWMania
Former WWE Manager Believes WWE is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface
At this Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends his title against Drew McIntyre. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that the company is getting ready to turn Reigns into a babyface, and he explained the reasoning behind this belief while speaking with Sportskeeda for an interview.
PWMania
WWE Releases Talent While Still Recovering From Injury
Earlier this month, WWE made the decision to release a number of names from NXT UK, including Flash Morgan Webster. According to Fightful Select, Webster had not fully recovered from his injuries at the time that he was released by WWE. After signing a contract with WWE in 2018 to...
wrestlinginc.com
Happy Corbin Expresses Interest In First-Time Match Against Multi-Time WWE Champion
Though he's only held championship gold once during his time with WWE, Happy Corbin has had some major rivalries in the company that led him to career-defining wins. At TLC 2019, Corbin managed to defeat the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – though, at the time, "The Tribal Chief" wasn't a titleholder and hadn't debuted his new persona quite yet. He also defeated Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34, which was the same night that Angle retired from in-ring competition and seemingly hung up the boots for good. During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Corbin hinted that he would be open to another huge match if the creative department wanted to set it up."Not my choice but definitely would [work with Brock Lesnar]," he wrote.
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Confirms Former NWO Member Has Entered Rehab
It's been nearly six months since longtime wrestling veteran Buff Bagwell announced he was moving in with Diamond Dallas Page to live in the "accountability crib" and be part of his "Change or Die" docu-series. Unfortunately, DDP took to his YouTube channel earlier today to reveal that Bagwell has suffered a significant setback on his journey to a drug-free life.
NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage
Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NFL・
Yardbarker
WWE teases a big match, babyface turn incoming
Tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, it was teased again that Sami Zayn will turn babyface after The Bloodline turns on him. Zayn was in the ring with The Usos talking about Roman Reigns' title reign. Zayn said that Reigns appointed him to be the master of ceremonies on Friday night. Kevin Owens came out to object to The Usos saying that they run Raw.
PWMania
Darby Allin Paid $12,000 to Get Out of a Contract So He Could Sign With AEW
Darby Allin recently appeared on the DDP Snake Pit podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Joining AEW: “At the time, I was signed with another little promotion. The moment I heard Cody [Rhodes] was interested, long story short, I paid $12,000 to get out of my contract. I took a loan out and I remember I used to hit Cody up like every day, just blow his phone up, and he would never really answer.”
