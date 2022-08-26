ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -Three newspapers in eastern Iowa have been sold, including the The North Scott Press in Eldridge. After a half-century of ownership the Tubbs family sold the newspapers to 37-year-old J. Louis “Louie” Mullen of Buffalo, Wyoming. The two other papers are the Wilton-Durant Advocate, which the Tubbs family has been publishing since 1980, and the West Liberty Enterprise, which the family acquired in 2018.

