Linn County creating ‘hub’ to provide resources in wake of disaster
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In the wake of the 2020 derecho, Linn County is creating the first-ever “Resiliency Hub” in order to provide access to critical resources like food, electricity, and actionable information, in times of disaster. The Resiliency Hub is located at the Linn County Filmore...
Cedar Falls, waterloo to revamp areas around Cedar River
Eldridge, Wilton, and West Liberty newspapers sold
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -Three newspapers in eastern Iowa have been sold, including the The North Scott Press in Eldridge. After a half-century of ownership the Tubbs family sold the newspapers to 37-year-old J. Louis “Louie” Mullen of Buffalo, Wyoming. The two other papers are the Wilton-Durant Advocate, which the Tubbs family has been publishing since 1980, and the West Liberty Enterprise, which the family acquired in 2018.
Halloween parade returns to NewBo area on Oct. 22
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An annual Halloween parade is returning to NewBo District/Check Village in Cedar Rapids on October 22. The theme this year is “Dark Harvest Halloween Parade.”. Organizers with Terry-Durin Company said the parade will feature more than 60 floats. Spectators are encouraged to come in...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics gets approval for construction budget changes
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics said it recently received approval to continue construction on its new hospital in North Liberty, despite rising costs. The hospital broke ground on its new facility last fall. At the time, construction was expected to cost just less...
Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library to reopen Thursday
Univ. of Iowa’s CAMBUS sees driver applications nearly triple thanks to new job incentives
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Employees a part of the University of Iowa’s public transportation system, CAMBUS, is made up, in large part, of students of all ages. One being 4th year student, Darshaun Smith. “I just like to drive! And that led its way into just wanting to...
Cultivate Hope Corner Store says construction causing a 40% drop in sales
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cultivate Hope Corner Store, which is run by a Cedar Rapids-based nonprofit called Matthew 25, said it’s seeing a 35% to 45% decrease in sales since construction closed roads around the grocery store. Matthew 25 opened the store in April to increase access...
Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week. The locations in Maquoketa and Eldridge made announcements of their closures on their Facebook pages on Monday. The Maquoketa restaurant said it was having too hard a time finding enough staff...
Cedar Rapids Schools hold first open house on $312 Million bond proposal
Cedar Rapids Halloween parade set to return
First public meetings held for carbon capture pipeline
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The first of six public meetings for the carbon capture pipeline that’s set to go through five Iowa Counties took place Monday. Wolf Carbon Solutions signed a letter of intent with Archer Daniels Midland Co. or A-D-M back in January to build the pipeline.
Cedar Rapids school district to hold first input session for facilities master plan
Local veteran gives back to others who served through Five Seasons Stand Down event
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “Stand down” -- a phrase used in times of combat. “You get battle fatigue, weary, worn out, tired, broke, the whole bit, and you need a break,” described one veteran. That break comes to soldiers when they need it most. But sometimes...
Accomplice in murder of Grinnell man sentenced
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, August 31, 2022
First Kid Captain for Iowa Hawkeyes football picks first song for wave
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
Palo solar project passes second rezoning vote
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday night the Linn County Board of Supervisors voted 2 to 1 to pass rezoning requests necessary for a large solar power project near Palo. Tuesday’s vote was the second consideration for the requests. Monday night was the first—the requests passed that night with the same vote breakdown, after close to three hours of public hearing.
Levy proposed in Jones County would help fund rural EMS
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Funding emergency medical services is a concern in many rural parts of the state. It’s what’s prompting leaders in Jones County to propose a new levy. They’re asking voters to approve 35 cents per $1,000 in valuation. As an example, the tax would be...
