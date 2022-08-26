ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Cedar Falls, waterloo to revamp areas around Cedar River

While students may be sighing in relief after President Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan, scammers may be gearing up. A man died early Tuesday morning in an officer-involved shooting. Hy-Vee dietitian talks dairy alternatives.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Eldridge, Wilton, and West Liberty newspapers sold

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -Three newspapers in eastern Iowa have been sold, including the The North Scott Press in Eldridge. After a half-century of ownership the Tubbs family sold the newspapers to 37-year-old J. Louis “Louie” Mullen of Buffalo, Wyoming. The two other papers are the Wilton-Durant Advocate, which the Tubbs family has been publishing since 1980, and the West Liberty Enterprise, which the family acquired in 2018.
ELDRIDGE, IA
KCRG.com

Halloween parade returns to NewBo area on Oct. 22

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An annual Halloween parade is returning to NewBo District/Check Village in Cedar Rapids on October 22. The theme this year is “Dark Harvest Halloween Parade.”. Organizers with Terry-Durin Company said the parade will feature more than 60 floats. Spectators are encouraged to come in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library to reopen Thursday

Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about scams involving pets. Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville, detour set up. Traffic had been backed up 6 miles, going nearly to Penn Street at one time. First Kid Captain for Iowa Hawkeyes football picks first
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week. The locations in Maquoketa and Eldridge made announcements of their closures on their Facebook pages on Monday. The Maquoketa restaurant said it was having too hard a time finding enough staff...
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Halloween parade set to return

The new park would include two launch points for kayaks and canoes for water recreation, a trail head for biking, fishing and gathering spaces, pickleball courts and more. That solar farm would be near Palo and the area of the now-shuttered nuclear power plant. Hawks flying over Kinnick to promote
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

First public meetings held for carbon capture pipeline

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The first of six public meetings for the carbon capture pipeline that’s set to go through five Iowa Counties took place Monday. Wolf Carbon Solutions signed a letter of intent with Archer Daniels Midland Co. or A-D-M back in January to build the pipeline.
IOWA COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Accomplice in murder of Grinnell man sentenced

Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville, detour set up. Traffic had been backed up 6 miles, going nearly to Penn Street at one time. Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library to reopen Thursday.
GRINNELL, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics gets approval for construction budget changes. The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics says it recently received approval to continue construction on its new hospital in North Liberty, despite rising costs. Doctors investigating whether Texas patient died of Monkeypox.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

First Kid Captain for Iowa Hawkeyes football picks first song for wave

Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about scams involving pets. Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville, detour set up. Traffic had been backed up 6 miles, going nearly to Penn Street at one time. Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library to reopen Thursday.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One killed in officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids

Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville, detour set up. Traffic had been backed up 6 miles, going nearly to Penn Street at one time. Better Business Bureau explains scams involving pets.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Palo solar project passes second rezoning vote

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday night the Linn County Board of Supervisors voted 2 to 1 to pass rezoning requests necessary for a large solar power project near Palo. Tuesday’s vote was the second consideration for the requests. Monday night was the first—the requests passed that night with the same vote breakdown, after close to three hours of public hearing.
PALO, IA
KCRG.com

Levy proposed in Jones County would help fund rural EMS

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Funding emergency medical services is a concern in many rural parts of the state. It’s what’s prompting leaders in Jones County to propose a new levy. They’re asking voters to approve 35 cents per $1,000 in valuation. As an example, the tax would be...
JONES COUNTY, IA

