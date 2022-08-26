Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
stillrealtous.com
Former Universal Champion Being Considered For WWE Return
Over the last few years WWE has released some surprising names, and fans were shocked last summer when the company announced that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been let go. Fightful Select is now reporting that Braun Strowman is one of the names being discussed for a possible WWE...
PWMania
Former WWE Writer Admits He Was Wrong, Triple H Was Right About CM Punk After Recent Backstage AEW Reports
Paul “Triple H” Levesque knows pro wrestling. And pro wrestling personalities. Freddie Prinze Jr. backed up this claim during a recent installment of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast. While talking about CM Punk’s rumored issues behind-the-scenes in AEW on the latest episode of his weekly pro...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Calls Recent WWE Release A 'Shock'
The backstage roles within WWE have received several adjustments in recent months, with the most recent being the role of Senior Vice President of WWE LIve Events. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was placed into the position just this past May but is already out of the role, according to recent reports. "That was a shock," Booker T said on the latest "The Hall of Fame." "I didn't see that one coming; I did not see that coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago ... Ric Flair's final match, as well as he had WWE duties, and now, Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PWMania
New Match Revealed for WWE Clash at the Castle, Updated Card
The WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event on Saturday will feature a new tag team match which was announced on RAW. WWE has revealed that Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will face off against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Dominik Mysterio will be in the corner of Rey and Edge, while Rhea Ripley will be at ringside for Balor and Priest.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Future Of Roman Reigns Holding Both Top WWE Titles
Could the end be near for Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? If a new report is anything to go by, the answer is "maybe, and maybe sooner than you expect." According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, there have been creative discussions "for the first time in a long time" about Reigns dropping the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, or both. The tweet notes that "multiple ideas" have intrigued those making the final decisions in regard to WWE's forthcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle, which takes place in Wales this Saturday. Reigns is scheduled to defend both the world titles he currently holds against Drew McIntyre at the event. Of course, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque looking to mold the on-screen product to his own vision as WWE's head of creative, it could be, as WrestleVotes declared, "an interesting week ahead."
wrestlinginc.com
Carmella Gives Update On Her Recovery From Injury
Carmella has spent most of August on the shelf after appearing to suffer a head injury while she was working a tag match at a live event in Charleston, SC earlier this month. During the match, she rolled out of the ring in a move that many thought was meant to garner heel heat. Everyone in the bout seemingly bought into the notion it was a normal part of the match, including Bianca Belair and Asuka. The two started doing a chicken dance to imply that Carmella was scared to re-enter the match and got the live crowd chanting "chicken." Suddenly, an "X" was thrown up by the official, and Carmella was helped to the back. It was also noted that her eyes were being covered to protect her from the bright lights, indicating a head injury.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman And Former NXT Champion Reportedly Pitched For WWE Returns
Since the new regime of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque as head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations, took over WWE, numerous former stars have returned, including Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Dakota Kai. But if you believed you'd seen the end of the big-name re-signings, you may have thought wrong. According to a new report from Fightful, former WWE Universal Champion Bran Strowman has been among the names pitched and discussed for a WWE return. It's unclear at this time how far negotiations have gone involving The Monster Among Men or what the specific pitches for his return might be — WWE would neither confirm nor deny whether there was truth to the story of Strowman's return to the company.
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Pro Wrestling Community Coming Together To Raise Money For Steve McMichael
Cu Communications has announced that the pro wrestling community is coming together to raise money for Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. It was announced back in April that McMichael had been diagnosed with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Here’s the press release for the ‘Money for Mongo’ event:
PWMania
Finn Balor Reveals Who He Would Like to See Join The Judgment Day
WWE star Finn Balor recently spoke on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Balor commented on which wrestlers he would like to see join the Judgment Day faction. He said:. “I love Walter (Gunther), but he’s doing...
PWMania
Former WWE Manager Believes WWE is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface
At this Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends his title against Drew McIntyre. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that the company is getting ready to turn Reigns into a babyface, and he explained the reasoning behind this belief while speaking with Sportskeeda for an interview.
PWMania
WWE Releases Talent While Still Recovering From Injury
Earlier this month, WWE made the decision to release a number of names from NXT UK, including Flash Morgan Webster. According to Fightful Select, Webster had not fully recovered from his injuries at the time that he was released by WWE. After signing a contract with WWE in 2018 to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Wants Dream Match With Brock Lesnar
Since the beginning of All Elite Wrestling current TNT Champion Wardlow has been one of the stars to watch, and there are a number of potential dream matches that he could end up having in the years to come. Recently Wardlow appeared on the Zaslow Show and he made it clear that he thinks a match with Brock Lesnar would draw big money.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE Discussing Roman Reigns Dropping the Unified World Titles
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will celebrate two years as champion on this week’s episode of SmackDown, but it’s possible that his reign as champion is drawing to a close soon. According to WrestleVotes, there have reportedly been discussions about Reigns losing either one or both of...
Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing
Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
UFC・
wrestlinginc.com
Paige Announces First Wrestling Appearance Since WWE Departure
Former WWE Diva's Champion Paige, known as Saraya since her emotional departure from WWE earlier this year, was forced to retire from in-ring competition four years ago following a serious neck injury. While she served as a "SmackDown" General Manager, on-screen manager for the tag team of Asuka and Kairi Sane, and played a significant role on "WWE Backstage," the injury completely derailed her in-ring career, and with her time in WWE having come to an end, her future in the wrestling business in general seemed to be in question. However, during a World Association of Wrestling show over the weekend, that all changed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Manchester, NH 8/28/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Asuka & Alexa Bliss (w/ WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair) defeated Dakota Kai & IYO Sky (w/ Bayley) WWE United States Title Match. Bobby Lashley (c) retains over AJ...
wrestlinginc.com
Happy Corbin Expresses Interest In First-Time Match Against Multi-Time WWE Champion
Though he's only held championship gold once during his time with WWE, Happy Corbin has had some major rivalries in the company that led him to career-defining wins. At TLC 2019, Corbin managed to defeat the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – though, at the time, "The Tribal Chief" wasn't a titleholder and hadn't debuted his new persona quite yet. He also defeated Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34, which was the same night that Angle retired from in-ring competition and seemingly hung up the boots for good. During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Corbin hinted that he would be open to another huge match if the creative department wanted to set it up."Not my choice but definitely would [work with Brock Lesnar]," he wrote.
wrestlinginc.com
Riddle Gets His First Name Back On WWE Raw
Corey Graves referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" on the 8/29 episode of "WWE Raw" prior to The Original Bro's heated split-screen interview segment with Seth Rollins. Although not confirmed by WWE's roster page, WWE's official Twitter account also referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" in this video clip posted shortly after the segment. The former UFC fighter has been going by just "Riddle" since December 2020, a change he welcomed on social media at the time, noting that he actually "prefers it" since he has been called just "Riddle" his entire life.
wrestlinginc.com
Security Confisticates Sasha Banks Sign During WWE Raw
Despite being widely recognized as one of the pre-eminent performers of the last decade, Sasha Banks has dealt with her fair share of detractors – many of whom have been critical of her tendency to occasionally botch moves inside the ring. One such fan sat in the front row...
Comments / 0