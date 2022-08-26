Read full article on original website
Former WWE Writer Admits He Was Wrong, Triple H Was Right About CM Punk After Recent Backstage AEW Reports
Paul “Triple H” Levesque knows pro wrestling. And pro wrestling personalities. Freddie Prinze Jr. backed up this claim during a recent installment of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast. While talking about CM Punk’s rumored issues behind-the-scenes in AEW on the latest episode of his weekly pro...
New Match Revealed for WWE Clash at the Castle, Updated Card
The WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event on Saturday will feature a new tag team match which was announced on RAW. WWE has revealed that Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will face off against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Dominik Mysterio will be in the corner of Rey and Edge, while Rhea Ripley will be at ringside for Balor and Priest.
Finn Balor Reveals Who He Would Like to See Join The Judgment Day
WWE star Finn Balor recently spoke on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Balor commented on which wrestlers he would like to see join the Judgment Day faction. He said:. “I love Walter (Gunther), but he’s doing...
Sasha Banks and Naomi Expected to Make Their WWE Soon Very Soon
It would appear that WWE fans won’t have to hold their breath for too much longer before Sasha Banks and Naomi make their way back to the company. PWMania.com previously reported that Banks and Naomi had agreed to return to the company with Triple H taking over creative duties. Before bringing them back to television, WWE has been waiting for the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament to finish so they can determine the winners.
Former WWE Manager Believes WWE is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface
At this Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends his title against Drew McIntyre. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that the company is getting ready to turn Reigns into a babyface, and he explained the reasoning behind this belief while speaking with Sportskeeda for an interview.
WWE Releases Talent While Still Recovering From Injury
Earlier this month, WWE made the decision to release a number of names from NXT UK, including Flash Morgan Webster. According to Fightful Select, Webster had not fully recovered from his injuries at the time that he was released by WWE. After signing a contract with WWE in 2018 to...
Possible Spoiler: WWE Discussing Roman Reigns Dropping the Unified World Titles
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will celebrate two years as champion on this week’s episode of SmackDown, but it’s possible that his reign as champion is drawing to a close soon. According to WrestleVotes, there have reportedly been discussions about Reigns losing either one or both of...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Manchester, NH 8/28/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Asuka & Alexa Bliss (w/ WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair) defeated Dakota Kai & IYO Sky (w/ Bayley) WWE United States Title Match. Bobby Lashley (c) retains over AJ...
Buff Bagwell Currently In Rehab Following Relapse
WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page shared the news that Buff Bagwell has experienced a relapse, and it was decided to get him in a treatment facility. After a long history of substance abuse and legal problems, Buff has received assistance from DDP in recent years. Page said the...
Darby Allin Paid $12,000 to Get Out of a Contract So He Could Sign With AEW
Darby Allin recently appeared on the DDP Snake Pit podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Joining AEW: “At the time, I was signed with another little promotion. The moment I heard Cody [Rhodes] was interested, long story short, I paid $12,000 to get out of my contract. I took a loan out and I remember I used to hit Cody up like every day, just blow his phone up, and he would never really answer.”
Triple H and Shawn Michaels on Wade Barrett Re-signing with WWE, Barrett Responds
WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H both expressed their happiness in the news that WWE NXT commentator Wade Barrett would be re-signing with the company. Barrett revealed that he has signed a new two-year...
Eric Bischoff Reacts to Chris Jericho Claiming Hulk Hogan Received His WCW Merchandise Sales
Eric Bischoff spoke extensively about Hulk Hogan’s arrival into WCW on the latest episode of “83 Weeks.” By generating more fan interest, Bischoff claimed that Hogan saved the business. He also discussed Hogan’s contributions to WCW as a company. According to Chris Jericho, when his merchandise...
Indy Star Appears for WWE and AEW on the Same Night
On Monday night, history was made when Katie Arquette appeared on programming for both AEW and WWE at the same time. The Local Competitor Twitter account pointed out that on this week’s episode of RAW, she used the ring name Katie Arks while competing alongside Dani Mo and Kay Sparks in a squash match against the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. The match ended in a loss for the three of them. Additionally, she was defeated by Serena Deeb on the previously taped episode of Dark: Elevation.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/29/22)
Tonight, the WWE Clash at The Castle go-home episode of RAW will air live from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In addition to a special appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, the main event of tonight’s RAW will feature a match for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles between Dakota Kai and IYO SKY and Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.
Impact Denies Lady Frost’s Release Request, Backstage Details on Why She Wants Out
According to reports, Impact Wrestling will not allow Lady Frost to leave the company. As was mentioned earlier, Frost made the announcement on June 23 that she had submitted a request to be let go from the company. She expressed her gratitude to the fans, the crew, and the locker room, and she singled out Producer Gail Kim and Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore for their roles in making her time at the event so memorable.
Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE Clash at the Castle Go-Home Edition of RAW
As PWMania.com previously reported, tonight’s WWE Clash at The Castle go-home edition of RAW will be broadcast live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Here are a few spoiler notes for the show, courtesy of Fightful Select:. * Early plans for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle’s special appearance tonight have him...
Backstage News on Braun Strowman Possibly Making a WWE Return
Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) is rumored to be returning to WWE. According to a new report from Fightful Select, a WWE return for Strowman has been pitched or discussed. WWE sources have reportedly complimented Strowman on his physical appearance, saying he looks better now than when he was with WWE.
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Involved in Parking Lot Incident Prior to WWE RAW
An altercation took place between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle in the parking lot prior to tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. Referees and other officials can be seen in the video that was uploaded to Twitter by user @chipdominick (scroll down to watch it). They are attempting to calm the situation down.
Eric Bischoff Reveals He Stays In Touch With Paul Heyman: “He’s One Of My Favorite People”
Eric Bischoff is actually fond of Paul Heyman. Despite their past issues, which led many to consider the two to be lifelong mortal enemies as the promoters of WCW and ECW during the days of “the big three” pro wrestling companies based out of North America in the late-1990s, Bischoff actually considers Heyman to be one of his “favorite people.”
Drew McIntyre Hints at Bringing Back His Old Entrance Music
Drew McIntyre has expressed interest in bringing back the ‘Broken Dreams’ theme song that he used during his initial run in WWE. McIntyre has been teasing the return of the song in the days leading up to his match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom.
