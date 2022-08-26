ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Sheriff's Office signs 30x30 pledge for more female officers

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Q9lp_0hX76FX900

SAN FRANCISCO - Today the San Francisco Sheriff's Office signed on to the 30x30 Pledge actions that policing agencies can take to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement.

"We're proud to take part in this initiative because it's going to help transform law enforcement into a more equitable and inclusive profession," said Sheriff Paul Miyamoto. "We're working hard to increase recruitment efforts to advance female representation in our agency."

The Pledge includes actions that help policing agencies assess the current state of a department with regard to gender equity, identify factors that may be driving any disparities, and develop and implement strategies and solutions to eliminate barriers and advance women. These actions address recruitment, assessment, hiring, retention, promotion, and agency culture.

The Pledge is the foundational effort of the 30x30 Initiative - a coalition of police leaders, researchers, and professional organizations who have joined together to advance the representation and experiences of women in all ranks of policing across the United States. The 30x30 Initiative is affiliated with the Policing Project at NYU School of Law and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE).

The ultimate goal of the 30x30 Initiative is to reach 30 percent of women in police recruit classes by 2030, and to ensure policing agencies are truly representative of the jurisdiction the agency serves.

More than 190 agencies - from major metro departments including the New York City Police Department, to mid-sized, rural, university and state policing agencies - have signed the 30x30 Pledge. The Pledge is based on social science research that greater representation of women on police forces leads to better policing outcomes for communities.

Here in the Bay Area, the Newark police department has already signed on with the pledge .

Currently, women make up only 12 percent of sworn officers and three percent of police leadership in the U.S. This underrepresentation of women in policing has significant public safety implications. Research suggests that women officers:

  • Use less force and less excessive force
  • Are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits
  • Are perceived by communities as being more honest and compassionate
  • See better outcomes for crime victims, especially in sexual assault cases

"We are grateful to the San Francisco Sheriff's Office for being one of the first in the nation to commit to being a part of this growing movement," said Maureen McGough, co-founder of the 30x30 Initiative. "We believe strongly that advancing women in policing is critical to improving public safety outcomes. We look forward to having more agencies follow the San Francisco Sheriff's Office's lead by signing the pledge and improving the representation and experiences of women in policing."

For more information, visit www.30x30initiative.org .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Report: gun violence costs Santa Clara County over $72M annually

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A new report found that gun violence costs Santa Clara County an estimated $72.5 million a year due to impact on services like police, emergency, medical and criminal justice agencies.Initially requested in 2019 after the fatal Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, the county Board of Supervisors approved the final report on Tuesday to move forward on adopting an action plan. The go-ahead comes after supervisors asked for more violence prevention strategies during the report's interim presentation in May. More than half of the costs came from assault and homicide cases alone, according to researchers. Paired with statistics, the...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Assault survivors sue Lyft over failure to protect app users and drivers

SAN FRANCISCO – A number of victims of sexual and physical assault are suing San Francisco-based Lyft for their failure to protect passengers and drivers.Some of the 17 suing survivors shared their stories Wednesday after the legal action was announced. All of them were assaulted while using the Lyft app, either as passengers or drivers.The plaintiffs and their attorneys explain that the lawsuit underlines  what they term a "nationwide crisis.""It's unconscionable that Lyft was aware of the ongoing problem for years and did virtually nothing," said Adam Wolf, one of the lawyers for the firm representing the plaintiffs. "Lyft spends...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa couple charged in toddler's fentanyl death to seek pre-trial release

SANTA ROSA – A young Santa Rosa couple accused of causing the death of their infant from fentanyl poisoning in May will be petitioning the court on Thursday to release them from jail as they await trial, according to court documents.  Madison Bernard, 23, and Evan Frostick, 26, were arrested after Bernard says she took fentanyl and then fell asleep with her 15-month-old infant in bed next to her on May 9. The coroner ruled that Bernard went to sleep surrounded by "loose drugs and paraphernalia" and that the baby had somehow ingested fentanyl and died in what the medical...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police searching for attempted rape suspect

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland Police detectives requested the public's help Wednesday searching for suspect in an attempted rape over the weekend.On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 9:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of an attack on the 2900 block of Parker Avenue. Responding officers found the victim, who said her attacker tackled her and tried to sexually assault her."The victim screamed for help and this caused the individual to run away with the victim's cell phone," Oakland police wrote in a statement.                                        Police said the attack appeared completely random. Officers did not arrest the suspect but described gmas a Black male in his 30's, 5'10" tall. He was wearing a blue beanie, a red jacket, dark pants, and red shoes.If anyone recognizes the suspect or knows anything about this case, officers request that they contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.   
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Asian business owner in Oakland frustrated by latest burglary -- 'We're under siege'

OAKLAND -- Two Asian-owned businesses run by the same family were ransacked in Oakland early Wednesday morning.They said it's not the first time they've been hit by burglars. One of the owners told KPIX he feels helpless. The side-by-side businesses that have been operated by the family for three decades suffered side-by-side break-ins. The two brothers who run Woody's Laundromat & Cafe on the 1800 block of Park Boulevard in Oakland got a call early Wednesday morning that no Bay Area business owner wants to get."I got a call around 5 in the morning and i knew it was not going to...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tattoo shop in San Francisco using ink to help the war effort in Ukraine

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- A San Francisco tattoo shop is using ink to help Ukrainians suffering under the months-long Russian invasion thousands of miles away.Gold Leaf Ink has been hosting two guest tattoo artists from Ukraine whose friends and family have been left to defend their war-torn country.Regina Estrada, the shop owner, welcomed the idea of hosting a day-long fundraiser. "They've been working here and all the money that they've made working they've been sending back home and so we suggested having a fundraiser to help their cause," said Estrada.One of the Ukranian artists explained that the effort was a personal one."My dad he is military and so many friends they're still in Ukraine and they still need help."Customers were able to walk in without an appointment, select a pre-drawn design, and get tattooed for a flat fee.All the money will be donated to humanitarian groups and to help fund a drone to defend the hard-hit city of Kharkiv, according to the shop's owner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

East Oakland illegal casino bust nets firearms, 15 pounds of marijuana

OAKLAND – Semiautomatic firearms, along with drugs and cash, were seized after police said they busted another illegal casino in East Oakland.Officers executed a search warrant on the 1900 block of 17th Avenue on Wednesday, following a month-long investigation prompted by complaints by members of the community.During the search, police said they recovered four semiautomatic firearms and 15 pounds of suspected marijuana, along with 12 gaming machines and $3,000 cash. Police also detained four people. Their identities were not released.Additional details about the bust were not immediately available. Police said the investigation is ongoing.Over the past 14 months, police said they have shut down multiple illegal gambling operations in the area, seizing guns and drugs in the process. Warrants have been served on establishments located on the 1400 block of 14th Avenue, the 1400 block of 17th Avenue and the 2300 block of East 16th Street.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Oakland Police at 510-238-3728.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gunfire strikes vehicle of off-duty police officer in South San Jose

SAN JOSE – An investigation is underway after an off-duty San Jose police officer reported that his vehicle was struck by gunfire on Highway 101 in South San Jose Tuesday afternoon.According to San Jose police, the shooting reportedly took place on northbound 101 near the Highway 85 interchange shortly after 1:40 p.m. The officer reported that his vehicle was struck at least one time by the gunfire.Police said the officer was not struck and uninjured during the incident.San Jose Police along with the California Highway Patrol are investigating.As of about 3:30, a portion of northbound Highway 101 is closed due to the investigation. All lanes of the freeway reopened shortly after 4 p.m.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Police#Crime#Initiative#The Policing Project#Nyu School Of Law
CBS San Francisco

Transient charged with hate crime for reportedly attacking teen wearing hijab

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF/BCN) – A 43-year-old woman faces hate crime charges Tuesday after reportedly attacking a young woman wearing a hijab and calling her a "terrorist" in Mountain View last month, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said.Attosa Biglari, who the district attorney describes as a transient, faces more than a year in prison if found guilty for hate crime and battery charges. Biglari also has charges against her for a June 24 incident in which she allegedly threatened a woman with a pair of scissors. On July 1 shortly after 3 p.m., police responded to reports of an...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police searching for vehicle in connection with triple homicide

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying a vehicle connected to last Friday's tragic triple homicide on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.Police shared photos of the car via its social media accounts early Wednesday evening "in hopes of identifying" the vehicle. The car was an early model brown or gold four-door sedan -- possibly a Cadillac. The car had a tinted sunroof and gold spoked rims.The vehicle in the photos was seen leaving the area after the shooting. Police have not provided any additional suspect information.  The fatal shooting occurred on August 26, 2022,...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

OPD chief decries 'incomprehensible' gun violence; 6 homicides in 4 days

OAKLAND -- In what has become a familiar scene, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on Monday held a press conference to offer details on the latest round of deadly street violence, identifying the six homicide victims killed in Oakland over the last four days. Armstrong himself made note of the alarming regularity with which he has been holding such press briefings Monday afternoon.ALSO READ: 'My plan is get the hell out of Oakland' -- Deadly street violence pushing residents to move"This is the fourth Monday news conference this month that I've held to address the extreme amount of violence that we've seen,...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS San Francisco

Church in San Jose converts old convent to affordable teacher housing

SAN JOSE – A San Jose parish is taking a small bite out of the region's ongoing housing crisis, by converting its former convent into affordable housing for teachers.At St. John Vianney Catholic Church in the city's East Foothills, the convent was built in the 1950s to house nuns who would teach in the school across the street. The nuns aren't here anymore, but the parish wanted to make sure that the building still housed people willing to serve others. "Here, we have 16 rooms, and each room will have a bathroom," said the Rev. Joe Kim, who gave KPIX...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Accountant sentenced to 33 months for embezzling nearly $2 million from interior design firm

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A judge sentenced an accountant working for a San Francisco interior design company to nearly three years in federal prison for embezzlement of nearly $2 million, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Kerry Kit Yee Tang, 45, was employed as the controller of the design company from December of 2018 to January of 2021. She was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 16, 2021 on five counts of bank fraud involving embezzlement from her employer. Tang pleaded guilty to all five counts in May of this year. Prosecutors said that Tang was the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Poisoning with dishwashing soap at San Mateo care facility leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized

SAN MATEO --  Police in San Mateo have initiated a death investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal poisoning of a care home facility resident with dishwashing soap that also hospitalized two other residents.On Sunday at approximately 8:10 p.m., a San Mateo Police Department patrol officer was dispatched after the department received a report of a female being poisoned at the Atria Hillsdale care home facility located in San Mateo. Police began a comprehensive investigation and learned three home care residents were hospitalized after ingesting toxic chemicals. Police said one of the three residents, a 93-year-old female, was pronounced deceased at...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose stolen vehicle suspect strips off clothing during Pacifica police standoff

PACIFICA -- Police in Pacifica arrested a San Jose man driving a stolen vehicle after a standoff with officers that included the man taking off all his clothes during the standoff.The incident happened Sunday evening at around 9:50 p.m. In a press statement, Pacifica police said San Jose police contacted their department about a stolen vehicle they were tracking from San Jose into Pacifica. Officers found the vehicle with two occupants in the parking lot of a closed business near the intersection of Reina Del Mar Avenue and Highway 1.Officers conducted a high-risk contact with the people inside the stolen...
PACIFICA, CA
CBS San Francisco

One arrested; second suspect at large in Newark shooting

NEWARK -- One person was in custody and a second remained at large after riddling a Newark home with bullets and the crashing their vehicle during a short police pursuit.Newark police said officers responded at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a residence being struck by gunfire in the 36000 block of Cherry Street. Upon arrival, officers found two suspects -- one of them armed -- who disregarded their commands and got into a vehicle and sped away from the scene.  Police pursued the vehicle, but it crashed after turning northbound into the southbound lanes of Newark Boulevard....
NEWARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man charged with hate crime for verbally attacking customer at Fremont restaurant

FREMONT – The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has filed hate crime charges against a man caught on camera directing religious slurs and derogatory comments at another man outside a Fremont fast-food restaurant earlier this month. Police made no arrests at the time of the incident in the 40000 block of Grimmer Boulevard on Aug. 21, as officers could not establish that a hate crime had occurred, according to an announcement from police issued Monday night. In their ensuing investigation, police obtained phone camera footage captured by the victim that showed the suspect using extremely offensive and hurtful language toward...
CBS San Francisco

South Bay travel agent found guilty for stealing $200K, not booking trips to Hawaii

SAN JOSE – A South Bay travel agent has been convicted after she collected $200,000 from customers and failed to book their trips, prosecutors said.According to the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office, Wendy Wong pleaded no contest last week to charges of failing to return money for travel services not provided and illegally withdrawing from client trust accounts.Prosecutors said Wong, a former Milpitas resident, operated a business called House of Aloha Hawaii. The business closed in August of 2019 after what was described as a "long line" of victims came forward to report that their vacation plans were ruined and...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man wielding wooden stake attacks SFFD ambulance crew; steals vehicle

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two medics from the San Francisco Fire Department were attacked early Monday by a man who stole their ambulance and tried to run them over.A post from the San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 said the medics were in an ambulance when they "were attacked by someone who used a stake from a tree, smashing windows and trying to assault them."The man who attacked the medics also took off in the ambulance and tried to run over the crew as they ran away. San Francisco police said aside from trying to hit the medics the suspect also began...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy