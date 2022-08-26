Read full article on original website
LA City Council Members Seek Citywide Plan to Combat Street Takeovers
Los Angeles could have a citywide plan to address street takeovers, with five City Council members filing a motion Wednesday seeking reports and analysis for a multi-year work plan and funding strategy. In the last eight months, at least six people have died during or near street takeovers in Los...
Person Killed in Crash in Rolling Hills Area
A person was killed Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. Paramedics sent to the 27000 block of Sunnyridge Road at about 11:45 a.m. pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Four Million in LA County Urged To Suspend Outdoor Watering Next Month
More than four million residents in Los Angeles County were urged Tuesday to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Sept. 6-20, and will impact the cities of Beverly Hills,...
Nearly 70 Trees Planned Along Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood
Nearly 70 trees could soon be planted along Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood as part of a plan by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell to improve mobility and livability on the busy corridor, according to a motion introduced Wednesday. O’Farrell’s motion calls for $387,000 to be transferred from the city’s...
Two Killed in Traffic Crash in Woodland Hills Area
Authorities Tuesday identified one of two motorists who were killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armen Benglyan, 24, of Northridge, died at the scene, the Los...
250 Castaic Brush Fire Forces Evacuations, I-5 Closure
Amid searing triple-digit heat, a brush fire erupted in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic Wednesday, consuming more than 250 acres, injuring several firefighters and forcing multiple evacuations. The Route Fire was reported around noon near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire...
Fire Burning in About 130 Acres of Brush in Castaic Area
Amid searing heat, a brush fire erupted Wednesday in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic Wednesday, with the flames quickly consuming more than 130 acres. The Route Fire was reported about noon near the northbound 5 Freeway near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles...
Guaranteed Income Program Begins for 1,000 LA County Residents
Los Angeles County’s guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. “Given the huge number of L.A. County residents who...
Small Brush Fire in Hansen Dam Recreation Area Contained
Fire crews Wednesday contained a brush fire that was burning in about two acres in the Hansen Dam Recreation Area. The fire was reported near the 11700 block of West Foothill Boulevard shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. LAFD crews managed to contain the fire...
Mercury Soars as Late-Summer Heat Wave Bakes Southland
Southern California continued to bake Wednesday under sweltering conditions that are expected to stretch through the Labor Day weekend — with excessive heat warnings in effect across the region. The protracted heat wave began pushing up temperatures Tuesday, marking the onset of an expected weeklong period of oppressive conditions....
Man With Machete Fatally Shot by Deputies
A man with a machete was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in the Florence-Firestone area, authorities said. The shooting was reported at about 6:55 a.m. near 92nd Street and Graham Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies went to the location on a...
Second Suspect Arrested in Rowland Heights Armed Robbery
A 25-year-old parolee was arrested Wednesday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Dangelo Thomas was arrested in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Freeway Closed in DTLA After Person Jumps From Overpass
A person jumped from a freeway overpass and died in downtown Los Angeles Monday, prompting a full closure of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway. The person jumped from the overpass at North Broadway, near Grand Park, just before 3:50 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
LA Council Seeks Access to Homeless Services Database Amid Privacy Concerns
Seeking to aid homeless coordinators, the Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to support greater access to the Homeless Management Information System, a database on services provided to people experiencing homelessness — despite concerns over privacy. The council voted 13-0 to request a report from the Los Angeles Homeless...
LAPD Officer Briefly Detained in Company of Gang Member
An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was briefly in custody after his fellow officers saw him with a gang member who was found to be in possession of narcotics and a “ghost gun,” police said Monday. Gang enforcement officers from the 77th Street Division saw two men...
Man Fatally Shot in Industry; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Industry. The shooting was reported about 9:10 a.m. near Valley Boulevard and Sentous Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, who died at the scene. No arrests were reported,...
Motorist Charged With Firing BBs At Moving Vehicle On Interstate 15
A 26-year-old motorist accused of firing multiple BBs at a car and flashing a fake handgun during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation into the...
Man Charged with Carrying Rifle During Confrontation with Corona Officers
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to confront him and open fire when he didn’t surrender, was charged Tuesday with firearm assault and other offenses. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested Friday following a nearly monthlong investigation...
Motorcycle Rider Killed in Solo Pasadena Crash
A motorcycle rider died Sunday evening in a crash on a transition road in Pasadena. The crash occurred at 8:01 p.m. on the transition from the west bound Foothill (210) freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt. The motorcycle was the only...
Man Gets 65 to Life in Deadly Attempted Robbery in Buena Park
A man involved in an attempted robbery of a Buena Park gas station customer that turned deadly was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison, according to court records obtained Monday. Dejon Vincent Griffin, 38, was sentenced Thursday. He was given credit for 2,177 days in jail awaiting trial.
