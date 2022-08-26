ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

mynewsla.com

LA City Council Members Seek Citywide Plan to Combat Street Takeovers

Los Angeles could have a citywide plan to address street takeovers, with five City Council members filing a motion Wednesday seeking reports and analysis for a multi-year work plan and funding strategy. In the last eight months, at least six people have died during or near street takeovers in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Killed in Crash in Rolling Hills Area

A person was killed Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. Paramedics sent to the 27000 block of Sunnyridge Road at about 11:45 a.m. pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Nearly 70 Trees Planned Along Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood

Nearly 70 trees could soon be planted along Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood as part of a plan by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell to improve mobility and livability on the busy corridor, according to a motion introduced Wednesday. O’Farrell’s motion calls for $387,000 to be transferred from the city’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Killed in Traffic Crash in Woodland Hills Area

Authorities Tuesday identified one of two motorists who were killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armen Benglyan, 24, of Northridge, died at the scene, the Los...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

250 Castaic Brush Fire Forces Evacuations, I-5 Closure

Amid searing triple-digit heat, a brush fire erupted in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic Wednesday, consuming more than 250 acres, injuring several firefighters and forcing multiple evacuations. The Route Fire was reported around noon near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire...
CASTAIC, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Burning in About 130 Acres of Brush in Castaic Area

Amid searing heat, a brush fire erupted Wednesday in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic Wednesday, with the flames quickly consuming more than 130 acres. The Route Fire was reported about noon near the northbound 5 Freeway near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles...
CASTAIC, CA
mynewsla.com

Guaranteed Income Program Begins for 1,000 LA County Residents

Los Angeles County’s guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. “Given the huge number of L.A. County residents who...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Small Brush Fire in Hansen Dam Recreation Area Contained

Fire crews Wednesday contained a brush fire that was burning in about two acres in the Hansen Dam Recreation Area. The fire was reported near the 11700 block of West Foothill Boulevard shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. LAFD crews managed to contain the fire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Mercury Soars as Late-Summer Heat Wave Bakes Southland

Southern California continued to bake Wednesday under sweltering conditions that are expected to stretch through the Labor Day weekend — with excessive heat warnings in effect across the region. The protracted heat wave began pushing up temperatures Tuesday, marking the onset of an expected weeklong period of oppressive conditions....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man With Machete Fatally Shot by Deputies

A man with a machete was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in the Florence-Firestone area, authorities said. The shooting was reported at about 6:55 a.m. near 92nd Street and Graham Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies went to the location on a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Second Suspect Arrested in Rowland Heights Armed Robbery

A 25-year-old parolee was arrested Wednesday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Dangelo Thomas was arrested in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Freeway Closed in DTLA After Person Jumps From Overpass

A person jumped from a freeway overpass and died in downtown Los Angeles Monday, prompting a full closure of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway. The person jumped from the overpass at North Broadway, near Grand Park, just before 3:50 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Council Seeks Access to Homeless Services Database Amid Privacy Concerns

Seeking to aid homeless coordinators, the Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to support greater access to the Homeless Management Information System, a database on services provided to people experiencing homelessness — despite concerns over privacy. The council voted 13-0 to request a report from the Los Angeles Homeless...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Officer Briefly Detained in Company of Gang Member

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was briefly in custody after his fellow officers saw him with a gang member who was found to be in possession of narcotics and a “ghost gun,” police said Monday. Gang enforcement officers from the 77th Street Division saw two men...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Industry; Investigation Underway

A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Industry. The shooting was reported about 9:10 a.m. near Valley Boulevard and Sentous Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, who died at the scene. No arrests were reported,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Motorist Charged With Firing BBs At Moving Vehicle On Interstate 15

A 26-year-old motorist accused of firing multiple BBs at a car and flashing a fake handgun during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation into the...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Carrying Rifle During Confrontation with Corona Officers

A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to confront him and open fire when he didn’t surrender, was charged Tuesday with firearm assault and other offenses. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested Friday following a nearly monthlong investigation...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcycle Rider Killed in Solo Pasadena Crash

A motorcycle rider died Sunday evening in a crash on a transition road in Pasadena. The crash occurred at 8:01 p.m. on the transition from the west bound Foothill (210) freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt. The motorcycle was the only...
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Gets 65 to Life in Deadly Attempted Robbery in Buena Park

A man involved in an attempted robbery of a Buena Park gas station customer that turned deadly was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison, according to court records obtained Monday. Dejon Vincent Griffin, 38, was sentenced Thursday. He was given credit for 2,177 days in jail awaiting trial.
BUENA PARK, CA

