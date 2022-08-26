Read full article on original website
Death of 'Beyond Scared Straight' Alum Ashley Tropez Investigated as Homicide, Suspect Arrested
The former cast member of the 2010s reality series was found dead at age 24 inside an abandoned California home, according to San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. AceShowbiz - Ashley Tropez, best known for her stint on "Beyond Scared Straight", has tragically passed away. The former reality TV star was found dead inside an abandoned California home last week. She was only 24 years old.
mynewsla.com
One Person Dead Following Dispute in Thousand Palms
A person was fatally shot Tuesday following a dispute between two people in Thousand Palms. Deputies from the sheriff’s Palm Desert Station responded to the area of Westchester and San Miguelito drives around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday regarding a reported assault, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Edward Soto. Investigators determined...
Charges filed against Palm Desert man for alleged country club burglaries
A 36-year-old man suspected of carrying out multiple residential burglaries in Palm Desert since June was charged today with two counts of burglary and other offenses. In addition to the burglary counts, Adan Abel Holguin was charged with receiving stolen property, possessing ammunition and having contraband in jail, according to court records. He's scheduled to The post Charges filed against Palm Desert man for alleged country club burglaries appeared first on KESQ.
One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms
A person has been pronounced dead after a shooting in the Tri-Palm Estates & Country Club neighborhood in Thousand Palms Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of San Miguelito and Westchester Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tri-Palm Estates resident, Kim Gieser, was heading home when she saw the heavy law enforcement presence down The post One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man With Machete Fatally Shot by Deputies
A man with a machete was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in the Florence-Firestone area, authorities said. The shooting was reported at about 6:55 a.m. near 92nd Street and Graham Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies went to the location on a...
2 arrested after ‘ghost gun,’ catalytic converters found in stolen car in San Bernardino: SBSD
Deputies found a loaded “ghost gun” and three catalytic converters when they pulled over a stolen car in San Bernardino Early Tuesday morning, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. The car, a 2014 Chrysler 300, was pulled over at 3:25 a.m. near 6th Street and Tippecanoe Avenue. Officials said the […]
mynewsla.com
Man, 19, Arrested For Alleged Robbery, Carjacking Attempt
A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for an alleged robbery and carjacking attempt in Palm Desert. Linnell Letice Wilson was arrested around 2:30 a.m. on suspicion of attempted carjacking, strong arm robbery, child endangerment and criminal threats, according to Sgt. Travis Mountz of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Mountz...
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana pastor was arrested in Brea for allegedly trying to hook up with a minor
Elmer Pineda-Molina, a volunteer pastor from Santa Ana, was arrested on Sunday afternoon in Brea for attempting to arrange to have sex with someone who was posing as a teenage girl. Pineda-Molina was arrested at the 800 block of East Birch Street and the Brea Police booked him on suspicion...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Committing String of Burglaries in Temecula Area
A convicted felon accused of breaking into wineries, golf resorts and other businesses in the Temecula Valley over a two-month span was charged Wednesday with multiple counts of burglary. Tyler James Goulet, 32, of Temecula was arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation that began in June.
mynewsla.com
Second Suspect Arrested in Rowland Heights Armed Robbery
A 25-year-old parolee was arrested Wednesday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Dangelo Thomas was arrested in the 300 block of Lime Avenue in Long Beach on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Carrying Rifle During Confrontation with Corona Officers
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to confront him and open fire when he didn’t surrender, was charged Tuesday with firearm assault and other offenses. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested Friday following a nearly monthlong investigation...
Fontana Herald News
Man dies after being involved in a fight at a park in Fontana; suspect is arrested
A man died after being involved in a fight with another man at Miller Park on Aug. 30, and a suspect was arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 12:08 p.m., officers responded to the park at 17004 Arrow Boulevard after receiving a report of a man down and bleeding from the ear. Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the grass area south of the bathrooms and lifeless with signs of trauma.
Felon who shot man at Cathedral City bar sentenced to 52 Years to life
A gang member who shot and seriously wounded a Cathedral City bar patron without provocation, as well as wounded another man accidentally, was sentenced today to 52 years to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in May convicted 40-year-old Tomas Lucio Zaragoza of Desert Hot Springs of attempted murder, firearm assault and multiple sentence-enhancing The post Felon who shot man at Cathedral City bar sentenced to 52 Years to life appeared first on KESQ.
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Rolling Hills-Area Crash
Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed when her vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes.
2 Toddlers Located in Vehicle of Victim Wounded in Double Shooting
Westlake, Los Angeles, CA: Two toddlers were found in a gunshot victim’s vehicle and another man was in grave condition after a shooting Tuesday night, Aug. 30, in the Westlake neighborhood of Central Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department Rampart Division officers responded to an alley in the 1900...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Industry; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Industry. The shooting was reported about 9:10 a.m. near Valley Boulevard and Sentous Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, who died at the scene. No arrests were reported,...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner in Attempted Robbery is Denied House Arrest Request
A suspect who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three others, and ended up getting shot by the store owner with a shotgun, was denied a home detention request by a judge Monday. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
Suspect in deadly Dockweiler Beach DUI crash was out on bail for prior DUI, LAPD says
The family of a 21-year-old woman killed in a suspected DUI crash near Dockweiler Beach is demanding answers about the suspect, who police say was out on bail for a previous DUI earlier this year.
mynewsla.com
Probationer Charged with Fighting Patrol Officers During Arrest in Banning
A 42-year-old probationer accused of hitting a Banning police officer and shoving another as they tried to detain him for harassing a woman and her child was charged Wednesday with felony unlawful use of force on a peace officer and other offenses. Gilbert Nicholas Hernandez Jr. of Joshua Tree was...
mynewsla.com
Chatsworth Man to Plead Guilty to Stalking Charges
A Chatsworth man is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in separate federal criminal cases alleging he stalked females over the internet in Los Angeles and Georgia. Alex Roberts, 27, has agreed to enter his plea to cyberstalking a Los Angeles woman by sending text messages threatening rape and murder. In the second case, he will plead guilty to stalking a 15-year-old girl in Georgia by sending a series of threatening and harassing messages, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
