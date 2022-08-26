ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Update: Police search for suspect in shooting on BART train at Oakland's Fruitvale station

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWryW_0hX7628x00

BART police provide details on shooting that injured 1 male victim on BART train 05:04

OAKLAND -- Police in the East Bay were searching for a suspect who shot a man on a BART train at Fruitvale station in Oakland Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The incident shut down both the Lake Merritt and Fruitvale BART stations for a period of time as police investigated. The SF BART Alert Twitter account posted about the closure of the Lake Merritt BART station shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, noting the closure was impacting transit on the Berryessa line, causing major delays in all directions.

Chopper 5 video from the scene appeared to show police taking an individual into custody, however, it was later determined that the individual was not a suspect and they were released. An ambulance was also seen taking away what appeared to be a wounded male.

At around 2:17 p.m., the SF BART Alert Twitter account posted that the station had reopened and regular train service had resumed.

BART confirmed there was a shooting on a train that led to the Lake Merritt BART station being closed. One man was shot and was taken to Highland Hospital, BART spokesman Jim Allison said shortly before 2 p.m.

BART police later held a press conference and provided additional information. At about 1:25 p.m., a suspect opened fire on a male victim while on a San Francisco-bound train that was at the Fruitvale station. That suspect got off the train at Fruitvale and fled the scene and is currently at large, police said.

The Fruitvale station was also closed for a time after the incident. BART police found the victim on the train at Lake Merritt station and rendered first aid until paramedics arrived at the scene. He was transported to Highland Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, but at last report was in stable condition.

Police said that the incident did not appear to be a random shooting and that they believe it was a targeted attack. Police said they are following leads and reviewing video as they investigate the shooting and search for the suspect.

Authorities did not provide a description of the suspect but confirmed that an individual who matched the suspect's description was detained at Lake Merritt station before being released.

BART police asked that anyone with video or possible information regarding the shooting contact them.

AC Transit provided bus options for people traveling in the area during the incident. Bus 14 provided service between West Oakland, Lake Merritt, and Fruitvale while Buses 18 and 88 covered service between Lake Merritt and Oakland City Center/ 12st Street stations.

BART was still reporting major delays on the Berryessa line over an hour after the station reopened.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police searching for vehicle in connection with triple homicide

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying a vehicle connected to last Friday's tragic triple homicide on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.Police shared photos of the car via its social media accounts early Wednesday evening "in hopes of identifying" the vehicle. The car was an early model brown or gold four-door sedan -- possibly a Cadillac. The car had a tinted sunroof and gold spoked rims.The vehicle in the photos was seen leaving the area after the shooting. Police have not provided any additional suspect information.  The fatal shooting occurred on August 26, 2022,...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Asian business owner in Oakland frustrated by latest burglary -- 'We're under siege'

OAKLAND -- Two Asian-owned businesses run by the same family were ransacked in Oakland early Wednesday morning.They said it's not the first time they've been hit by burglars. One of the owners told KPIX he feels helpless. The side-by-side businesses that have been operated by the family for three decades suffered side-by-side break-ins. The two brothers who run Woody's Laundromat & Cafe on the 1800 block of Park Boulevard in Oakland got a call early Wednesday morning that no Bay Area business owner wants to get."I got a call around 5 in the morning and i knew it was not going to...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

1 person dead after stabbing at 24th & Mission BART station

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART trains were not stopping at the 24th Street Mission station Sunday afternoon in San Francisco, the agency announced on Twitter. The station was closed due to police activity. One person is dead after a stabbing at the 24th Street Mission station, according to BART. The incident happened on the street-level […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Daly City, CA
City
Richmond, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police searching for attempted rape suspect

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland Police detectives requested the public's help Wednesday searching for suspect in an attempted rape over the weekend.On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 9:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of an attack on the 2900 block of Parker Avenue. Responding officers found the victim, who said her attacker tackled her and tried to sexually assault her."The victim screamed for help and this caused the individual to run away with the victim's cell phone," Oakland police wrote in a statement.                                        Police said the attack appeared completely random. Officers did not arrest the suspect but described gmas a Black male in his 30's, 5'10" tall. He was wearing a blue beanie, a red jacket, dark pants, and red shoes.If anyone recognizes the suspect or knows anything about this case, officers request that they contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.   
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Names of victims released after violent weekend in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. Then Friday evening, two people died from gunfire and […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Firefighter injured battling 2-alarm San Francisco's Bayview District blaze

SAN FRANCISCO -- An early morning fire erupted in San Francisco's Bayview District early Wednesday, enveloping two vehicles, damaging two residential structures and sending a firefighter to the hospital with injuries.The San Francisco fire department posted on social media that crews responded to reports of a fire in the Bret Harte neighborhood south of Bayview at 3:23 a.m.Citizen video showed a massive fireball roaring out of the garage, consuming two vehicles and advancing into home in the densely-populated neighborhood.A second alert was quickly called in to battle the blaze and preventing the flames from extending to neighboring homes. At the height of the firefight, 70 firefighters and 25 fire apparatus were on scene.A firefighter was injured, but expected to recover. The fire was reported to be under control by  5:24 a.m.  The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Couple robbed at gunpoint in Stanford Shopping Center parking lot; 5 suspects sought

PALO ALTO – Police in Palo Alto are searching for multiple suspects after a couple was robbed at gunpoint in a parking lot at the Stanford Shopping Center Wednesday afternoon.Around 2:10 p.m., a mall employee called officers to what they thought was an auto burglary in progress near the Nordstrom department store. As officers responded, one of the victims called police and reported that the incident was an armed robbery and that the suspects fled the scene in two vehicles.An investigation determined that the victims, only identified as a male and female in their 30s, had just returned to their...
PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Police#Shooting#Bart#East Oakland#West Oakland#Violent Crime#Fruitvale#Dublin Pleasanton#Highland Hospital
svdaily.com

Two Car Burglary Suspects Arrested in Palo Alto

Following a call from an alert witness, Palo Alto Police swarmed a downtown parking lot last Thursday evening and arrested two armed auto burglary suspects after their vehicle sideswiped one patrol car and then collided with another. The suspects were both in possession of loaded firearms, and police recovered property recently stolen from three auto burglaries in their vehicle. Officers booked the suspects into jail.
PALO ALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

San Jose stolen vehicle suspect strips off clothing during Pacifica police standoff

PACIFICA -- Police in Pacifica arrested a San Jose man driving a stolen vehicle after a standoff with officers that included the man taking off all his clothes during the standoff.The incident happened Sunday evening at around 9:50 p.m. In a press statement, Pacifica police said San Jose police contacted their department about a stolen vehicle they were tracking from San Jose into Pacifica. Officers found the vehicle with two occupants in the parking lot of a closed business near the intersection of Reina Del Mar Avenue and Highway 1.Officers conducted a high-risk contact with the people inside the stolen...
PACIFICA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Clean-up of mass fish die-off at Oakland's Lake Merritt underway

OAKLAND -- At Lake Merritt, a natural phenomenon has people stopping, staring, and smelling. "The smell is horrible. The smell is bad," said Oakland resident Chris Carter. "They've got their work cut out trying to find out why these fish are dead like that." An algae bloom at Lake Merritt is causing thousands of fish to die. Experts tell KPIX 5 the toxic algae is thriving right now, and when it grows at this rate, it uses up the oxygen in the water, effectively causing the fish to suffocate. "It's quite a lot of fish," said Yabeth Haile, who lives...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man steals SF ambulance, chases paramedics ‘trying to hit them’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man stole a San Francisco ambulance from two paramedics early Monday and drove laps in the Best Buy parking lot in the city’s design district, according to San Francisco Police Department Commander Raj Vaswani. The suspect chased the paramedics with the ambulance “trying to hit them,” Vaswani tweeted, after breaking […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

All lanes open after fatal I-80 collision

RICHMOND (KRON) – A fatal collision on Interstate 80 led to all eastbound traffic being diverted to the Hilltop Drive offramp, but all lanes were re-opened as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. All lanes were blocked as of 3:09 a.m. Wednesday, and traffic started being diverted at 3:17 a.m. This is a developing story. Check back […]
RICHMOND, CA
KTLA

Bay Area man charged with hate crime for racist Taco Bell rant

A Bay Area man has been charged with a hate crime in connection with a religiously-charged rant at a Taco Bell, the Fremont Police Department said Monday. Singh Tejinder, 37, of Union City was charged after a video showed a man shouting at another man in a Fremont Taco Bell on August 21. “He again […]
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy