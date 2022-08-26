A Chatsworth man is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in separate federal criminal cases alleging he stalked females over the internet in Los Angeles and Georgia. Alex Roberts, 27, has agreed to enter his plea to cyberstalking a Los Angeles woman by sending text messages threatening rape and murder. In the second case, he will plead guilty to stalking a 15-year-old girl in Georgia by sending a series of threatening and harassing messages, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO