Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Four Million in LA County Urged To Suspend Outdoor Watering Next Month
More than four million residents in Los Angeles County were urged Tuesday to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Sept. 6-20, and will impact the cities of Beverly Hills,...
mynewsla.com
Guaranteed Income Program Begins for 1,000 LA County Residents
Los Angeles County’s guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. “Given the huge number of L.A. County residents who...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Could End COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium on Dec. 31
Eviction protections in Los Angeles implemented during the pandemic could sunset on Dec. 31, according to a report released by the city’s housing department. The report, released last week in response to a City Council directive in June for recommendations and possible amendments to the eviction moratorium, suggests that the council approve ending protections for tenants facing hardship due to the financial impact from COVID-19 on Dec. 31.
mynewsla.com
Mercury Soars as Late-Summer Heat Wave Bakes Southland
Southern California continued to bake Wednesday under sweltering conditions that are expected to stretch through the Labor Day weekend — with excessive heat warnings in effect across the region. The protracted heat wave began pushing up temperatures Tuesday, marking the onset of an expected weeklong period of oppressive conditions....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Members Seek Citywide Plan to Combat Street Takeovers
Los Angeles could have a citywide plan to address street takeovers, with five City Council members filing a motion Wednesday seeking reports and analysis for a multi-year work plan and funding strategy. In the last eight months, at least six people have died during or near street takeovers in Los...
mynewsla.com
Nearly 70 Trees Planned Along Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood
Nearly 70 trees could soon be planted along Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood as part of a plan by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell to improve mobility and livability on the busy corridor, according to a motion introduced Wednesday. O’Farrell’s motion calls for $387,000 to be transferred from the city’s...
mynewsla.com
Garcetti Renews Port Partnership in Jakarta
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a renewed commitment Wednesday for a pilot program between the Port of Los Angeles and Indonesia Port Corporation/Port of Jakarta on a port optimizer, as part of a memorandum of understanding signed in 2019 to help increase the flow of goods between the two cities. “We...
mynewsla.com
Brutal Late-Summer Heat Wave Coming to Southern California
A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will rise a few degrees Monday, then spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Small Brush Fire in Hansen Dam Recreation Area Contained
Fire crews Wednesday contained a brush fire that was burning in about two acres in the Hansen Dam Recreation Area. The fire was reported near the 11700 block of West Foothill Boulevard shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. LAFD crews managed to contain the fire...
mynewsla.com
Fire Burning in About 130 Acres of Brush in Castaic Area
Amid searing heat, a brush fire erupted Wednesday in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic Wednesday, with the flames quickly consuming more than 130 acres. The Route Fire was reported about noon near the northbound 5 Freeway near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Members Delay Heather Hutt’s Nomination for 10th District
The Los Angeles City Council did not consider the appointment of Heather Hutt Tuesday to serve as interim council member for the 10th District, with the item failing to receive the 10 votes required for a public hearing. Council President Nury Martinez filed a motion Friday proposing the appointment of...
mynewsla.com
600 Acre Castaic Brush Fire Forces Evacuations, Freeway Closure
Amid searing triple-digit heat, a brush fire erupted in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic Wednesday, consuming more than 600 acres, injuring several firefighters and forcing multiple evacuations. The Route Fire was reported around noon near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Heather Hutt’s Nomination for Vacant LA Council Seat Clears Committee
Heather Hutt’s nomination to serve as an interim member of the Los Angeles City Council moved forward in a committee hearing Wednesday, clearing the way for the council to consider her appointment to represent the 10th District. The unanimous vote by the council’s Rules, Elections and Intergovernmental Relations Committee...
mynewsla.com
Animal Welfare Groups Target Second Retailer in Kangaroo Parts Dispute
Two animal welfare advocacy groups filed a second lawsuit Wednesday hoping to compel compliance with state law barring the sale of kangaroo parts, this time targeting a sportswear retailer the plaintiffs say is selling kangaroo-sourced soccer cleats. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit was filed against Soccer Shop USA after...
mynewsla.com
Chatsworth Man to Plead Guilty to Stalking Charges
A Chatsworth man is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in separate federal criminal cases alleging he stalked females over the internet in Los Angeles and Georgia. Alex Roberts, 27, has agreed to enter his plea to cyberstalking a Los Angeles woman by sending text messages threatening rape and murder. In the second case, he will plead guilty to stalking a 15-year-old girl in Georgia by sending a series of threatening and harassing messages, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
First Day of School at LMU Starts Monday
First day of school jitters and joy are on the schedule Monday at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles,. More than 1,700 first-year students and 7,100 returning undergraduate students are on campuses in Westchester and Playa Vista to start the new school year. The students make up a diverse group, from 45 states and 46 countries.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Officer Briefly Detained in Company of Gang Member
An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was briefly in custody after his fellow officers saw him with a gang member who was found to be in possession of narcotics and a “ghost gun,” police said Monday. Gang enforcement officers from the 77th Street Division saw two men...
mynewsla.com
Fire at Koreatown Apartment Building Extinguished In 44 Minutes
A fire at a two-story apartment building in Koreatown Monday evening was extinguished in 44 minutes by 40 firefighters. The fire at 227 N. Berendo St., near Beverly Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, was reported at 9:22 p.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Arriving firefighters encountered “a deep-seated fire” within the walls of the center hallway of the first floor of the 12-unit, 10,260-square foot building built in 1928, Humphrey said.
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Rider Killed in Solo Pasadena Crash
A motorcycle rider died Sunday evening in a crash on a transition road in Pasadena. The crash occurred at 8:01 p.m. on the transition from the west bound Foothill (210) freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt. The motorcycle was the only...
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man Wounded in Downtown Shooting
A 56-year-old man experiencing homelessness was shot while he stood on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at 11:02 p.m. Sunday at San Pedro and Eighth streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The suspect reportedly walked up...
Comments / 0